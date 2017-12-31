My Winners And Losers Of 2017

I want to thank you for reading my articles in 2017 and I look forward to serving you in 2018.

The real secret is to insist on quality dividend growth stocks, and to always maintain an adequate margin of safety (in terms of price and diversification).

However, before we celebrate the New Year, I thought it would be a good idea to look into the rear-view mirror and examine my best and worst performers of 2018. As I explained in a recent article,

“Whether you call them SWANs or not, the real secret is to insist on quality dividend growth stocks, and to always maintain an adequate margin of safety (in terms of price and diversification)…By carefully researching and analyzing over 100+ REITs, our goal is to construct an intelligent REIT ETF platform that is rooted in consistency and durability. By utilizing these time-tested SWAN principles (diversification and margin of safety) we believe that we can design the ultimate platform, after all, there's just one way to sleep well at night.”

I went on to explain that “my goal is to hold more winners than losers, and by effectively managing risk, I strive to sidestep the losers (although I am holding a few regrettably)”.

The real secret to “sleeping well at night” is to maintain adequate diversification and to benefit from the broad-reaching property sector pool in which investors can fish for the best-in-class names. As evidenced by the NAREIT chart below, there are now 166 U.S. Equity REITs that represent very over $1 Trillion in opportunity (market capitalization).

The top performing sectors are Infrastructure (+36.5% YTD), Data Centers (+30.8% YTD), Manufactured Housing (+25.3% YTD), an Industrial (+24.0% YTD). The worst performing sectors are Shopping Centers (-13.47% YTD), Mall (-7.13% YTD), Diversified (1.0% YTD), and Self-Storage (3.42% YTD). Also, there are 13 commercial mortgage REITs that returned 7.43% YTD. All U.S. Equity REITs have returned an average of 8.99% YTD with an average dividend yield of 3.78%. (data through 11-30-17).

Now let’s take a look at my best and worst performers of 2017.

My Worst Performers of 2017

Jernigan Capital (-9.7% YTD): My latest article HERE (JCAP)

Farmland Partners Inc. (-17.7% YTD). My latest article HERE (FPI)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (-22.1% YTD). My latest article HERE. (SKT)

Kimco Realty Corp. (-23.5% YTD). My latest article HERE. (KIM)

PREIT (32.9% YTD). My latest article HERE. (PEI)

My Best Performers of 2017

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (30% YTD). My latest article HERE. (PEB)

Crown Castle (32.4% YTD). My latest article HERE. (CCI)

Hannon Armstrong (33.7% YTD). My latest article HERE. (HASI)

CyrusOne Inc. (36.8% YTD). My latest article HERE. (CONE)

Preferred Apartment Comm. (42% YTD). My latest article HERE. (APTS)

