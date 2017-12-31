Alternative Investments: My Loss Is Your Gain

2017 saw Hurricanes Irma, Harvey, Maria, and two costly California Wildfires. Historically, one of the best times to invest in reinsurance assets has been immediately following such large loss events.

While this doesn't mean an individual reinsurance investment itself is low risk, it frequently does help reduce correlation and therefore risk of the overall portfolio.

Hurricanes and wildfires have little to do with the business cycle or interest rates. As a result, reinsurance investment returns tend to have low correlation with other market investments.

Blue Capital Re-Insurance Holdings (BCRH) is a re-insurance company that has long been held in my You Must Be Crazy (YMBC) portfolio, and more recently in my individual equity portfolio. It provides a wide variety of reinsurance contracts throughout the United States and Worldwide:

Source: BCRH Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 12

However, its largest concentrations are in Florida Hurricane and Japanese Earthquake risk:



Source: BCRH 10Q Page 23

When trading at a discount to book value it offers a reasonable price, a decent regular dividend, and in years when there are not a lot of catastrophe related losses (hurricanes, etc.), a special year end dividend. 2017 however was not one of those years.

Source: BCRH Q3 Earnings Presentation, Page 11



In 2017 there were a number of catastrophe losses including California wildfires, and Gulf Coast hurricanes. Blue Capital in particular was negatively affected by losses due to Hurricane Irma (Note: a large part of 2nd event losses would also have Irma as one of those events). These losses totaled $5.93 per share in Q3, reducing book value to $14.48, and resulting in a significant hit to existing investors (including myself). To put this in perspective, Irma wiped out a bit more than the last 3 years worth of dividends. Thus, BCRH should in no way be considered a low risk investment. It is however an investment with relatively low correlation to the rest of the market, and at $12.30, an investment trading at a 15% discount to book value, with a 9.8% dividend yield.

It is also an investment which is very likely to benefit from higher insurance rates in 2018. Prices in this industry usually increase following major catastrophe loss years (red circles below):

Source: Statista 2017

Most recently management has guided to a 15% to 25% increases in rates, and a 9% to 15% increase in book value inclusive of any projected declared dividends (e.g. 9% - 15% gain in book before subtracting for any dividends paid). This roughly agrees with my own estimate for an overall 11% increase in rates:





Source: Authors Calculation

but these rate increase estimates continue to be fluid. Earlier in the quarter for instance management had guided to a 2.5% general price increase with a 10% - 15% increase in disaster affected and retrocessional rates.

BCRH will renew about half their rates in January and the rest mid-year. This year however they are all running later than normal or as management puts it, "the negotiators are having to work through the holidays". Reinsurance providers are holding out for greater rate hikes, while the reinsurance buyers are holding out for less of a rate hike. Kind of a game of chicken waiting to see who blinks first.

Working in buyers favor is that there is still a lot of money which wants to invest in this market. It is still a non-correlated investment with the promise of equity like returns and decent income.

Source: Blue Capital Q3 Earnings Presentation

Also 2017 losses did not soak up or negate all this buyer interest. However, given those losses, the pricing negotiation really isn't whether rates are going up, but rather by how much.

Source: Authors Forecast



The projected 20% - 33% return above looks pretty decent; however, there are some significant assumptions built into it.

First and foremost, a "normal" catastrophe year. Total underwriting expenses are forecasted at 46% of revenue, the average over the last 3.5 years not including Irma. Should we get a repeat of 2017s Hurricane Irma, or some other major loss inducing catastrophe, all bets are off.

As a matter of fact, if you think global warming is causing more such catastrophic losses than what are being priced in to insurance rates, you can probably stop here. Insurance companies in general are probably not a good investment for you. I personally do worry that climate change will lead to more catastrophic weather events in the future. I take solace however in an assumption that the actuaries and market which prices such things, will automatically price in such risk accordingly. Reinsurance in general is a multi-billion dollar, efficient market.

The lower of the two scenarios assumes 10% higher insurance rates on average (half of the increase taken in January and the other half in June). It also assumes a stock price equal to .9x 2018 ending book. I consider this the more likely scenario. The higher end scenario assumes 15% higher insurance rates on average (same half in January, half in June timing), and a stock price equal to 1x 2018 ending book. Both scenarios further assume no 2018 incentive to management due to the high water mark built into management's incentive plan.

The market currently values BCRH at .85x book. Historically it has valued it at .9x book. I however think it can achieve 1x book in 2018. In 2018 BCRH should benefit from higher re-insurance rates following 2017s hurricanes. Since it holds mainly short-term cash and cash equivalent type investments as collateral, it could also benefit from higher short-term interest rates. And last but not least, it provides meaningful portfolio diversification.

I last wrote a full public article about BCRH back in 2015 with, “Why I Am Buying Blue Capital Reinsurance And Selling HCI Group”. During hurricane season, I would hedge my BCRH long bet with some puts on HCI group, an insurer I felt overpriced. I did this in part to cover some of my Florida hurricane risk given an overall global warming concern. As it so happened however, I should have just saved my put money. Irma losses were about the worst they could possibly have been for my combined position. Great enough for max forecasted loss to BCRH, but not great enough to start kicking back into HCI causing it to go bankrupt. I learned mother nature is a fickle lady who finds the fault in any hedging strategy.

I still personally consider BCRH a core buy and hold investment, which I overweight when cheap (below .9x book) and underweight when expensive (above 1.1x book). However, I'm not sure whether I will bother trying to hedge it by buying HCI puts during the season anymore. So far it has been a losing strategy.

Maybe you have enjoyed my publicly televised interviews:

growth stocks: Booming Economy: Sinful Profits

or even more general Sector and Event Coverage: Tax Reform Has Made This Sector A Steal

But did you know this coverage represents less than 1/3 that available to Cash Flow Kingdom members? Cash Flow Kingdom was launched in June 2017. Since then 98 articles and updates were released on the Cash Flow Kingdom site. Only 26 of those were later published publicly. Too read more timely exclusive coverage, plus get full disclosure of trades, chat, portfolio allocation and risk ratings, as well as other features, consider giving Cash Flow Kingdom a try now, before the two-week trial period ends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCRH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses a risky investment. I do not know you: your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I can not recommend any investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.