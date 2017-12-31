Avadel Pharmaceuticals: A Top ROTY Pick For 2018

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the near term.

While Wall Street might be too preoccupied the with revenue decline, the successful launch of Noctiva would go a long way toward addressing those concerns considering the size of the opportunity.

The stock has performed poorly across multiple time frames, but I expect 2018 to be a watershed year for the company.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) have fallen 15% over the past year and 50% in the past three years.

AVDL data by YCharts

The Dublin-based firm sports a market capitalization of just over $300 million and markets several approved products in addition to its very intriguing pipeline. The stock popped back up on my radar today after the company released its 2018 outlook and objectives. I would be remiss if I forgot to mention a reader whose opinion I respect (believe it was MoneyPro) has been on this one for a while.

Figure 2: Clinical pipeline (Source: Corporate Webpage)

Management guided for full-year 2018 revenues of $110 to $130 million, which I note would have the stock trading at a cheap 2.5 to 3 times sales. If you take into account its cash position of around $100 million, that figure appears even more undervalued. Included in projected revenue is $10 million to $20 million of Noctiva revenues. It also reaffirmed 2017 revenue guidance in the range of $165 million to $175 million and earnings per share to come in at the top end (25 cents to 35 cents).

On the negative side, revenue decline for 2017 is being attributed to the generic nature of the hospital business and increasing competition. In the third quarter, Bloxiverz retained a 35% share of neostigmine market volume in spite of four competing products and Sugammadex taking 50% of neostigmine volume. Akovaz retained 42% market share with four competing products, while Vazculep held 40% share of 1mL volume and 100% share for 5mL/10mL volumes.

Management has decided to aggressively invest in R&D ($40 million to $50 million) plus sales and marketing ($85 million to $95 million). Much of research and development expenses are related to the REST-ON study and NDA filing to follow, while $50 to $55 million of selling and marketing costs are related to Noctiva. Keep in mind that a $20 million Noctiva launch milestone payment is expected mid-year and cash flow is expected to be negative due to the above investments.

As for near-term catalysts, there are several to keep an eye out for. Commercial launch for Noctiva is scheduled for the second quarter and represents a major catalyst, considering that the drug has peak sales potential of up to $750 million (cut that to $500 million for the sake of being conservative). Noctiva is the only FDA-approved treatment for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria, a condition involving overproduction of urine at night which affects 40 million people in the United States. Of those 40 million, only 27% are diagnosed and treated, leaving significant room for improvement. Frequency and prevalence of nocturia increases significantly with age, so one could consider our growing population of baby boomers likely to contribute to upside growth here.

Figure 3: Prevalence and frequency increasing with age (Source: Analyst and Investor Presentation)

People who have three or more episodes at night are especially impacted in terms of quality of life. This includes greater adverse effects on deep, slow-wave, restorative sleep and increased feelings of fatigue as a result. Far from simply affecting the day to day, nocturia has been correlated with increased mortality and falls or fractures. Additionally, people with the condition have decreased productivity at work and poorer overall health.

Figure 4: Impact on daily functioning for both women and men (Source: Analyst and Investor Presentation)

Chief Commercial Officer Greg Divis appears quite optimistic that an eighty person salesforce initiating contact with urologists in late January could pave the way for a successful entry and subsequent market penetration.

Drug candidate FT218 is the subject of the phase 3 REST-ON study (conducted under Special Protocol Assessment) for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. By the end of 2018, management expects successful completion of the study and filing of its NDA. The once nightly formulation of sodium oxybate candidate utilizing its Micropump delivery technology has significant potential considering that Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Xyrem did over $800 million in sales for 2016 and exceeded $300 million in third-quarter 2017 alone. I note that Micropump technology has already been validated through the approval of GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Coreg CR (carvedilol).

The New Drug Application for its fourth UMD product AV001 is expected in 2018 as well. The potential for this one is lower, considering that the current market size is in the range of $30 million to $40 million.

Lastly, management has guided for potentially acquiring new assets (in-licensing or taking out a smaller firm are both possible). I believe the company itself makes for an intriguing acquisition candidate as well.

Institutional positioning here also bodes well - Deerfield Management owns over 3.655 million shares, Broadfin owns a similarly sized stake, and Perceptive Advisors has been adding to their position.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals is a Buy.

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the near term.

One possible risk is dilution in the medium term to support launch efforts, increased expenditures and potential M&A. Growing competition could continue to negatively impact its revenue outlook and to a greater extent than originally anticipated. Clinical risk with FT218 and the possibility of a regulatory downthumb are also significant concerns. Noctiva has a lot of potential, but a slow launch out of the gate would be highly disappointing as well and weigh on shares.

I will be adding the stock to the ROTY Contenders List to keep a closer eye on it.

For readers interested in stocks with near- to medium-term upside, I encourage you to take a look at our ROTY (Runner of the Year) ten stock model account and the ROTY Contenders List. Here is a link to the most recent edition.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.