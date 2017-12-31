Sears Holdings: The Value Of Kmart Stores

The Goleta Kmart that sold for $20 million is in the top 2% of Kmart locations by local real estate value.

I recently discussed Sears Holdings' (SHLD) estimated real estate value as a whole and will now focus on its Kmart division. While Kmart represents a significant amount of Sears's real estate square footage, most of the stores are leased and most of the stores are also in areas of modest real estate value. During the first three quarters of 2017, most of Sears's real estate accounting gains came from Sears stores, and I'd expect that trend to continue.

Sears Versus Kmart

Kmart locations are typically standalone stores or part of a strip mall. The Kmart store value is primarily dependent on the value of real estate in the local neighborhood. This is in contrast to the significant number of Sears stores that are attached to a major mall, and whose value is influenced by the mall quality as well as the neighborhood. A top mall (such as a grade A+ or A++ mall) can boost the value of the store well above what would be expected for general area real estate values.

One example of this is the South Coast Plaza Sears location, which is located in a grade A++ mall and sold for $187 million. This is a relatively huge store, so that improves its value, but if it was a standalone location it would have likely been worth a fraction of the amount despite being in a valuable real estate market ($760,600 median single family residence price according to Zillow).

On the other hand, if the attached mall is of mediocre quality, the price for the anchor location can get dragged down. An example is Macy's Columbia Mall location in Grand Forks, which is a 101,000 square foot store that sold for just under $400,000 (or $4 per square foot). If it was a standalone location, I'd imagine it could potentially sell for several million, but its fortunes are tied to the Columbia Mall. That mall does around $292 per square foot in retail sales, making it a grade C store according to Korpacz Realty Advisors.

Kmart Locations

I took a look at all the US Kmart locations that are listed on the Kmart website and found the median single family residence price for their zip codes on Zillow. This helps paint a rough picture of the value of various Kmart locations. Note that this analysis is based on Kmart locations that are still open, so some of these locations may have been sold already, while other previously closed stores may still be owned by Kmart but not included in this analysis.

For example, the Goleta Kmart that sold for $20 million is in a valuable area, with a median single family residence price of $831,600. This appears to be 7th most valuable Kmart location out of 449 US Kmart locations that had median real estate prices available for their zip code. The Manhattan Kmarts didn't have single family residence real estate prices due to the lack of detached homes there, but I assumed they would be the most valuable locations and included them at the top of those 449 locations.

The Kapolei Kmart that sold its leasehold interest for $4.5 million appears to be the 13th most valuable Kmart location (with a median SFR price of $654,600).

Kmart stores located in areas with a median SFR price of under $200,000 seem to typically sell for approximately $3 million to $6 million if they are able to be sold. Examples include the Madison/Nashville (median SFR price of $164,000) Kmart selling for $5.6 million, the Whitehall (median SFR price of $174,700) Kmart selling for $5.5 million, the Hixson (median SFR price of $162,000) Kmart selling for $5.0 million, the Milton (median SFR price of $130,500) selling for $4.8 million and the Harrison (median SFR of $161,100) Kmart selling for $3.05 million.

There are exceptions, such as the Racine Kmart (median SFR price of $174,900) that was foreclosed as sold for $2.5 million in 2015. As well, some of the Kmarts in these sub $200,000 zip codes may have trouble finding bidders since it could be difficult to find a new tenant and it would also cost some money to get the space ready for another tenant. There are a number of former Kmart locations that have remained empty for years.

Distribution According To SFR Value

Only 4% of Kmart stores appear to be in zip codes that have median SFR prices of $600,000 or more. These are areas with valuable real estate, resulting in owned stores being sold for $20 million such as Goleta and leasehold interests being sold for $4.5 million such as Kapolei.

Another 7% of Kmart stores are in zip codes that have median SFR prices of $400,000 to $600,000, while 29% are in zip codes with median SFR prices of $200,000 to $400,000 and 60% are in zip codes with median SFR prices of under $200,000.

Median SFR Price Number % $600+k 18 4% $400k to $600k 33 7% $200k to $400k 129 29% Under $200k 269 60%

That means that the majority of Kmart locations are in relatively low value areas. These Kmart locations probably would fetch in the low-to-mid single digit millions if a developer or another retailer is interested in the space, and could languish on the market without that demand. Most of the leased stores in these neighborhoods likely have no value.

The Kmart locations in $200,000 to $400,000 SFR areas may fetch somewhere in the mid-to-high single digit millions on average, while the $400,000 to $600,000 SFR areas could reach double-digit millions on average. I'd say that a leased store with an owned value of high single digit millions or above may start having some value depending on what Kmart is paying for rent. Below that owned value it would generally not make much financial sense for the landlord to buy Kmart out of the lease.

There are exceptions to these values due to other factors such as development potential. For example, a Metairie Kmart was sold by its landlord for $16.5 million in 2014, and it is in a zip code with a median SFR value of $284,800. This Kmart was bought by a development company that is probably viewing it as an eventual hotel site though, given the large number of hotels in the surrounding blocks serving the New Orleans airport.

Conclusion

Kmart locations are predominately located in lower value neighborhoods and thus have values that are mostly constrained to the single digit millions if owned by Sears Holdings and assuming an interested buyer can be found. Some of these locations may languish due to the cost of retenanting and the challenge in finding new tenants.

Around 11% of Kmarts are in more valuable neighborhoods, and could be worth more, although the Goleta Kmart that sold for $20 million represents a top 2% Kmart by neighborhood real estate value. Most leased Kmart locations probably have no value since there isn't much of a financial case to buy out Kmart's lease in a property that's only worth single digit millions to the owner.

Most of Sears's real estate transactions have involved Sears stores, and I would expect that to continue since the Kmart stores only represent a limited amount of Sears's real estate value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.