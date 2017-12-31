Crescent Point Energy: Crossing The Border For A Better Return

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) is a company quietly operating on both sides of the Canadian-United States border. However, management appears to have found that the Canadian side generates better returns. This may be good news for long term shareholders. An emphasis on the more profitable production may lead to a lower breakeven point, more profitability, and possibly some takeover possibilities.

Source: Crescent Point Energy December, 2017, Investor Presentation

As shown above, the company operates in the Northern United States and Canada. The interesting thing about the North Dakota wells is they are not only very expensive, but the relative return is the lowest. As one heads North across the border, the wells become shallower and far cheaper to drill and complete. The economics shown above appear to be much better.

The Unita Basin is a relatively new exploration area that contributes probably the lowest levels of production. However, management is still assessing this prospect. The initial rates of return look good. Unita appears on its way to becoming a future profit contributor.

The Williston Basin is responsible for more than half of the production. This is a fairly large acreage holding that has been broken down by management into several logical prospects.

Source: Crescent Point Energy Third Quarter, 2017, Earnings Report

Many parts of the Williston Basin acreage are considered mature. So continued growth in that area is not likely. There are some limited areas of growth and some unexplored intervals. Those potential areas do not currently dominate the outlook. Instead secondary recovery methods will probably be tried to maintain production.

Instead the Unita Basin and Southeast Saskatchewan were responsible for much of the corporate growth. Management is trying out some new completion techniques. The rates of return for the North Dakota properties are currently borderline. So something is needed to raise those return rates before a lot of development activity would ensue.

Source: Crescent Point Energy Third Quarter, 2017, Earnings Report

Corresponding to the relatively high rates of return is the relatively low lease operating expenses. Those expenses have increased some but they remain more than reasonable. Management has a goal of growing production next year within cash flow. That goal appears readily attainable based upon the evidence above.

Source: Crescent Point Energy December, 2017, Investor Presentation

Basically the mature or relatively low profit area cash generation is being reinvested into the growth areas. Probably the largest exception is the investment in secondary water-flood recovery. This technique appears to be amazingly cheap in certain spots in Canada and often provides very competitive results when compared to primary production methods. Once water-flooding begins, the production decline rate often drops substantially.

The company has not yet factored in the effects of water-flooding because those effects are often delayed. There is also a need to optimize the flood process before expanding that process to the total area. Therefore this initial foray into water-flooding could take some time before positive profit results are obtained.

As with many prospects, there are additional unexplored intervals that may provide more upside than is currently budgeted.

Some Operating Advantages

Source: Crescent Point Energy Third Quarter, 2017, Earnings Report

The operating netback is currently more than half of the selling price per BOE. That is always a strong selling point. Management has managed to increase the liquids mix slightly in the current fiscal year. That aids profitability going forward as well as helps to reduce the corporate breakeven point.

The largest competitive advantage has to be the remarkably low general and administrative expenses per BOE. That low cost shown above gives the company a competitive advantage of C$2 or C$3 BOE when compared to many others in the industry. It is extremely unusual for a company that primarily produces oil to have general and administrative costs that low.

Transportation costs are also running at an extremely good amount. This management appears to have some very tight cost controls in place.

Source: Crescent Point Energy Third Quarter, 2017, Earnings Report

Combining the operating expenses shown before this set of slides with the depreciation demonstrates a corporate breakeven of less than C$50 BOE. Many of the new wells drilled will continue to further decrease that average. As shown above, the company was profitable all year until an impairment charge was taken.

What is more amazing would be the near breakeven performance of adjusted earnings during the first quarter of 2016 when commodity prices were incredibly low. Management did cut back on maintenance and decreased drilling activity to accommodate those low prices. Production growth did not begin again until the second half of fiscal year 2017. Still that fiscal year 2016 financial performance was far better than the performance of many competitors in the industry.

Summary

The finances are fairly conservative as shown below:

Source: Crescent Point Energy Third Quarter, 2017, Earnings Report

Funds flow from operations is on the rise. Management has stated that a number of factors can lead to a funds flow increase. Therefore it is not a bad idea to review funds flow from operations over a few quarters.

This company has had remarkable success maintaining a fairly conservative leverage ratio despite the big commodity price decline. Management is now in the process of selling some more non-core assets. To the extent that money is successfully invested in the remaining assets, the ratio trend shown above could slow or even reverse.

Much of the industry is under pressure to grow within cash flow. Mr. Market does not want more borrowing or periodic trips to the equity market. The latest production improvements appear to make that goal reasonable. This company, with the conservative ratios shown above, has a little more flexibility than most to achieve that goal.

Several of the core areas have profitability that rivals the Permian. But Canadian acreage tends to be far cheaper than Permian acreage. So the stage could be set for a very profitable company in the future.

Management has a goal to grow production between four and eleven percent. Continuing operational and well design improvements could lead to a much faster profit and cash flow growth for the foreseeable future. The company also pays a C$.03 monthly dividend per share. The dividend adds nearly 3% to the current growth rate.

Holders of shares of this company can expect an average return of 10% to 12% annually. Continuing operational improvements, unexplored intervals, and the introduction of water-flooding could add to that expected return considerably.

This company is a little more exposed than most to commodity pricing. Management does not have a particularly robust hedging program. The low operating costs may compensate for the minimal hedging program in the eyes of some investors.

Cash flow is already C$1.2 billion. Annualized, the figure is about C$1.6 billion. The market value of the stock is approximately C$5 billion. The enterprise value is about C$9 billion. The enterprise value is less than 6 times the annualized cash flow figure.

That value is dirt cheap for a fairly large producing company that is growing production. A company that grows should probably be between 8 and 9 times cash flow for enterprise value. So the stock appears to be about 50% undervalued.

There is always the risk that commodity prices could collapse. But this company with its low costs will suffer far less than many in the industry. The relatively low debt allows management to "wait out" a period of low commodity pricing.

Execution risks appear minimal. Many of the wells are shallower and far simpler to drill and complete than the ones drilled in the United States. Pipeline capacity constraints are a risk in Canada as the recent pipeline breakage demonstrated. But a company such as this should have adequate backup plans.

In short, this company has relatively modest growth plans combined with the safety of a larger company. The sound finances provide some cushion just in case something unforeseen happens. Investors could do far worse.

