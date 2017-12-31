Bitcoin: South Korea Threatens To Shut Down Exchanges

Thursday, South Korea’s government clamped down on national cryptocurrency exchanges by announcing new legislation aimed at reining in rampant speculation.

According to the WSJ, “New proposed legislation in Korea will ban the use of anonymous cryptocurrency accounts starting next month and prevent banks from providing settlement services for unidentified digital-currency trades on bitcoin exchanges.”

This follows the bankruptcy of Youbit–a Korean cryptocurrency exchange that lost 17% of customers’ digital assets, and promised to help repay them by claiming approximately $2.8 million. We all know what happens when insurance firms are forced to cover losses due to fancy financial assets. However, this was no issue with Bitcoin as an underlying asset. The real issue is that exchanges are not adequately secure.

Adding to the SK government’s new rules, the WSJ also reported that “Government officials said they would levy capital-gain taxes on trading cryptocurrencies and restrict financial firms from holding, acquiring and investing in them.”

The Government’s Real Motive

In my previous article earlier this week, I was bullish on Bitcoin despite its fall. Now that exchanges in Bitcoin’s third-largest market are under scrutiny, I had reconsidered my stance. After thinking it through, I am still bullish (but more cautious).

Yes, the government’s heavy-handed announcement was responsible for Bitcoin’s dip back into the $13k territory, but this is just another hiccup.

Although the SK government (and any government) would not openly admit to this, a major reason for their action was due to taxes. A recent study showed that 3 out of 10 Korean workers owned a cryptocurrency. “More than 80% made money from it...20% made an average return of 425% on their investment.” Also, “the average Korean investor owned $5,260” in cryptocurrencies.

Rounding up Korea’s labor force to 25 million people, let’s assume the average Korean investor made 50% on their investment:

$5260 / (1 + 50%) ≈ $3500

$5260 - $3500 = $1760

$1760 * 25 mil = $44 billion

South Korean capital-gains are taxed at the lesser of 11% gross proceeds or 22% net proceeds. In this case, 22% was the lesser figure:

$44 bil * 0.22 = $9.68 billion

Assuming all else is constant, the SK government would lose out on almost $10 billion in tax revenue in 2017 from cryptocurrencies alone. No wonder they were so swift about new regulation!

Despite my cynicism, I concede that the government is also just being proactive in preventing speculation from turning into an economic disaster. If anything, this is a good move for Bitcoin enthusiasts. As I have mentioned before, institutional investors have sidelined themselves until cryptocurrency markets are better secured by regulation. Brian Armstrong of Coinbase said himself that at least $10 billion will flow into their exchange from hedge funds once they get clearance–and that’s in the US alone. Thus, the $10 billion in taxes to the SK government can be considered a security fee that paves the way for institutional investors to have enough peace of mind to invest in Bitcoin.

What About the US?

Unlike the SK government, the SEC has not been completely dismissive of investment in cryptocurrencies:

“I encourage Main Street investors to be open to these opportunities, but to ask good questions, demand clear answers and apply good common sense when doing so.”

The SEC is doing their job to prevent US investors from being defrauded by crypto players who do not have their best interests in mind. Through SEC chairman Jay Clayton’s focus on Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) in his public statement, it was implied that ICOs were the primary concern since their tokens resembled securities, which grants the SEC authority to regulate them. That statement has prompted most ICOs to exclude US participants until the SEC sets forth regulatory framework for ICOs.

Relating back to Bitcoin, the virtual coin is often used as a hub (alongside Ethereum) to buy into ICOs. Looking at BTC price trends compared to alts, BTC price increases are often followed by decreases in altcoin values or signify a new adoption wave. Vice versa, BTC price decreases often lead to increases in altcoin values or signify money flowing back into fiat. Of course, BTC does not always move opposite of altcoins, but it is a trend that has been noticed.

Looking at the last month of BTC prices, we have been stuck in a channel that started after CBOE announced futures and the SEC released a public statement on cryptocurrencies. It seems that investors are waiting for regulators to clarify their stance on these new markets before diving back into cryptos or investing for the first time.

Conclusion

December has been the best and worst month for Bitcoin in 2017. The opening of Bitcoin futures markets, the SEC’s public statement, and the South Korean government’s actions following the collapse of a major exchange have all contributed to the extended price dip we are experiencing now.

Despite all of the pessimism and uncertainty, BTC still hovers around $15,000. Heading into 2018, pay careful attention to further statements by the SEC. Once the SEC gives US investors and foreign ICO sponsors the rulebook, Bitcoin will be finding new highs as hedge funds and US-based ICO investors regain confidence and start piling in their money into cryptocurrencies once again, even if other foreign governments are opposed to these markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COIN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.