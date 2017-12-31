Not What, But Why Is Bitcoin?

It was about 4 years ago that I first heard about something called Bitcoin. I recall asking myself 'what is this thing?' and soon thereafter dismissing it as just some bizarre fringe experiment in human mass hysteria that I would watch from a safe balcony seat, popcorn in hand, waiting for the train wreck that was a near certainty... as I perceived it at the time. Oh, don't get me wrong, I would have loved to have had a share of those initial dirt cheap BTC that I could have sold for huge profits as Bitcoin rocketed through the barriers of rational thinking to an insane level above 1000.00 USD. Where else could one have made a 900% profit in mere weeks?

Since that time I have learned more about what Bitcoin is. I am not a computer scientist so my knowledge does not intersect much with that of a programmer, mathematician or one well versed in hashing algorithms and such. I know what it is in much the same way as you, the reader, knows what it is. What may separate myself from some of you is the fact that I have tried to quell my instinctive and reactive subjective outlook while trying to remain as objective as possible. Are you willing to try to do that for what is to follow? If so, read on.

The more important question - WHY is Bitcoin?

As part of the maturing of my thoughts on Bitcoin and, by extension, Ethereum, Litecoin, IOTA and other much smaller cryptocurrencies, I have stopped asking so many 'what' questions and instead, moving to a more inquisitive and perhaps philosophical question of 'why'. For some reason my brain has always migrated to the question of root causes. 'Why' is so much more interesting than 'what'. 'Why' tends to elicit a deeper understanding.



It was when I started asking more 'whys' and less 'whats' that my appreciation for cryptocurrencies started to grow.

Here are some random thoughts on the 'why' of Bitcoin. These extend to a host of other cryptocurrencies as well.

Why was Bitcoin conceived when it was in late 2008?

Just nine years ago, the world was in financial crisis. Most of the major world financial markets had rolled over (actually starting in 2007 for U.S. markets, but breaking down precipitously in the latter half of 2008) and the world was facing potential failures of major banking institutions. The crisis erased in just a few months a large portion of tens of millions of Americans savings and retirement accounts that had taken years to build. It brought global fear to the forefront. It caused many to question the structural integrity of world financial institutions. Is it any wonder that out of this chaos someone conceived of a means by which value could be stored and exchanged without the need of governments or centralized institutions? Is it any wonder that the losses suffered by individuals at the hands of government and institution sparked a desire to break the ties of dependence and to declare some form of personal monetary autonomy just as trust in institutions was at a low?

Could it be that this spark, about a decade or so after the widespread implementation and permeation of a global system of networking, was an idea whose time had come from a technological standpoint and, against the backdrop of the teetering titans of finance, from a psychological one as well?

I vividly recall commenting to my wife back then that all we had worked for had been reduced to a mere number in someone's computer. There was nothing tangible about it and the security of it rested squarely on someone else's shoulders. And those shoulders seemed somehow to have shirked the burden of the damage that had been done while, at the same time, my shoulders would be burdened further by bailouts funded by the taxpayers. And, all of this going on while Wall Street not only saw little to no retribution, but continued to get their bonuses right on schedule.

This may not answer that question fully and correlation most certainly does not equal causation, but the birth of Bitcoin seems to be timed precisely with the catalyst of that turmoil when an anonymous writer posted in late 2008 a whitepaper entitled "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System".

Why has Bitcoin continued to appreciate in value?

Now we see multiple layers of activity at play. There are certainly traders who want only to make some fast money and, if they are nimble enough, they can do just that in Bitcoin. If we could view the financial landscape as a jungle, there are little creatures scurrying all over the ground in feverish activity, rightly looking out for themselves and family as they pursue profit in the form of food and materials. Traders are an essential component of any market's ecosystem. They are not to be discounted at all, but one should step back from that microcosm in order to gain a better view. Above the jungle floor there are great trees that grow more slowly, but are more indicative of what is really going on. The health of the jungle is more in the canopy that provides cover and structure than it is the ferns, insects, lizards and small mammals that exist beneath it. They both need each other, but generations of smaller forms of life will pass while the canopy provides the real haven for life for many generations who live under it.

In the same way, I believe that Bitcoin thrives on something much deeper than mere trade value. For many in oppressed nations suffering from runaway inflation, Bitcoin (and by extension other cryptocurrencies as well) provides a level of protection from what is happening on the ground. Make no mistake, in a very real and practical sense, Bitcoin has issues. Volatility and cost of transaction are impediments that need to smooth out and be addressed. But, the one thing that many desire the most is fulfilled with cryptocurrencies - personal autonomy and a hedge against another round of systemic financial upheaval. In the world of cryptocurrencies there is no single entity, institution or government that bears the responsibility for ensuring security of assets and the integrity of transactions. Peer to Peer means everyone has equal access, equal responsibility and shares equally in the success or failure of it. It is a form of freedom that no longer requires a Big Brother to oversee the process every step of the way. For many, despite the incredible volatility, cryptocurrencies offer more security than any centralized entity can offer. In fact, virtually all of the world's major institutions could fail and Bitcoin would survive as long as there is a network and electricity. One could argue that in such a doomsday scenario Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies would appreciate on a scale we have yet to witness.

Some have expressed that the greatest weakness in cryptocurrencies is the lack of governmental control or institutional oversight. Jamie Dimon of J.P. Morgan Chase has repeatedly called Bitcoin a scam. He is fully entitled to his opinion, but I would not expect him to understand anything about WHY someone would look to Bitcoin for a sense of security. He is already secure in his legacy world of old school thought. Rather, I would counter that such statements from old world thinkers are an emotional reaction to a challenge of authority and manipulative power that they have so far had a firm grasp on. Dimon and his friends would be reduced to just another peer in a world potentially dominated by blockchain transactions. They might have a lot more wealth than you or I but cryptocurrencies would take a bite out of their power to influence and control. I suspect that, to Dimon, Bitcoin is a 'scam' because it is a potential threat to at least some of what he has worked so hard to gain. As an aside, Bitcoin has more than doubled since Dimon reiterated his latest diatribe.

Boiled down, Bitcoin continues to appreciate due to two things. Traders are trading it up. But I believe there is a larger force at work here that many are simply missing. Sure, there is a 'greater fool' component to this. But, let's be honest, there is a greater fool component to ALL trading. Whether traders own up to it or not, the very act of selling carries an implication that the profit has been made and the buyer will be left holding the bag. But traders are just the ripples on the ocean surface. I believe that cryptocurrencies are more like tidal forces and perhaps even tectonic shifts that could redefine financial coastlines. It is this second and more overarching view that will be the life, or death, of cryptocurrencies. Traders are powerless to turn this around if it is indeed a juggernaut.

Why do so many say that Bitcoin is a 'Bubble'?

I used to blow bubbles when I was a kid. Carefully exhaling with a focused stream of air, aimed just right at the bubble wand, one could make a bubble about 3 to 4 inches in diameter and see it lift off into the air where it would live for perhaps a half minute. It would then burst, never to be seen again. It was gone forever.

Is the term 'bubble' really the best term to use for anything that lives over and over again beyond its bursting? Many compare the rise Bitcoin to the Dutch tulip craze. But what happened after the tulip bubble popped? Did tulip traders ever see a revival of their market bubble? No, tulips were an actual bubble. I think the term bubble, while nearly universally accepted as an economic term, is a poor one in most cases. Bubbles do NOT expand then contract, then expand again. They POP. Expansion and contraction are the essential respirations of a healthy market. By the accepted use of the term, U.S. stocks were in a bubble in 2000, again in 2007, and will be again at some point down the road. But the U.S. equity markets are not going to pop and dissipate into thin air, never to be seen again. The markets will still be alive and well. Calling expansion and contraction a bubble does a disservice to the things that actually ARE bubbles. But I know I cannot change the accepted use of the term. As for Bitcoin, it has been a 'bubble' many times and each time it has come back stronger and more alive than ever.



What about those charts that overlay the rise of Bitcoin over the rise of numerous 'bubbles' of the past? Is that not completely convincing or what? There is a huge fallacy in this kind of argument. When I hear friends complain of some minor physical malady I habitually interject "Yeah, my uncle had that kind of thing just a few days before he died." then after an appropriate pause add "Yep. It was the saddest thing. A truck ran over him as he was on the way to his doctor to have it looked at". The point? You cannot infer from cherry-picked historical sharp rises and falls of any asset that everything that rises similarly is inevitably destined to fall like the hand-picked examples. How many financial assets rose quickly and never made such a hairpin turn at the top? I can think of dozens of stocks off the top of my head that, on an arithmetic scaled chart (another topic that I addressed about a week ago) shot straight up and only paused or pulled back from time to time before continuing the rise. It is a fallacious argument to say that everything that goes up quickly has to come down calamitously based upon choosing only those things from the past that DID fit that pattern while ignoring all of the things that did NOT. My mom used to tell me that if I smoked marijuana I would end up hooked on heroin. Her logic? Most people who end up on heroin DID start on marijuana. But, we all know (probably just from something we read) that the vast majority of pot-smokers in the 1970's somehow did not end up in a back alley with a dirty needle in their arm. Same thing with these charts and diagrams. They only show the 'heroin addicts' while trying to imply that Bitcoin too will end up dead from an overdose behind a dumpster in a back alley. Heck, for all I know, Bitcoin might not even smoke pot and could even make it to the doctor safely to have that thing cut off.

Why do people say Bitcoin is in a bubble? I suspect that is partly being driven by a variant of FOMO (fear of missing out). Call it is DOHMO. Sounds like something from the Simpsons, but it is the disappointment of having missed out. This disappointment is born from the realization that one could have turned a twenty dollar bill into millions in less than a decade. Rather than taking an objective present day view and examining the merits apart from feelings, they choose to take an emotionally defensive posture that seeks to justify having missed the boat while casting aspersion on those who caught it. DOHMO... I sort of like that term, head slap and all.

Bitcoin could indeed be in a bubble of historic proportions, but any argument fueled from the fires of personal disappointment and supported by fallacious reasoning falls on my ears as ineffective. I tend to think that this high degree of skepticism may even be a strong contrary indicator. When those who today equate Bitcoin to Dutch tulips start to get on board - that would give me a lot more concern than their current day condescension.

Why have I taken the time to write this?

Well, first, I have thought about it. I also have a small financial stake in it. Roughly 2% of my worth is in cryptocurrencies. Having considered all things as rationally as I can, I feel that this small investment could, in ten years, be the majority of my net worth. I know my numbers are not going to be 'spot on', but if there is a 10% chance that my 2% grows more than 25 fold in ten years compared to everything else, I think the risk is worth taking.

There is a very real possibility that cryptocurrencies could end up being a bulwark forged in the furnace of despair and distrust, strong enough to withstand the collapse of a multitude of centralized institutions. There is a decent chance (not a certainty, mind you) that cryptocurrencies are a truly disruptive technology that are, at the end of 2017, what the internet was in 1993, or what air travel was when Delta fueled up their first little crop duster in Macon, Georgia more than 90 years ago.

Some proponents think it is a sure thing. Those with the opposing view think it is certainly a scam of epic proportions. I am in the middle. I think it is something that could succeed wildly or fail miserably, but it will happen based on the merits of it and not because someone said something on a message board somewhere, be it positive or negative.

If there is even a paltry 10% chance that cryptocurrencies are a peek into the future of the store of value and exchange, then a small investment in 2017 is a calculated risk I am willing to take.

Put your feelings aside and think about.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC ETH LTC IOTA TZC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own the following cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Iota, and Trezarcoin