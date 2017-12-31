Twilio - Growth Stabilization And Operating Leverage Are Needed

Despite the underperformance, I remain cautious given the slower growth and lack of operating leverage, requiring further dips to get enticed.

Twilio (TWLO) has seen its fair share of troubles since the company went public last summer. Shares were sold to the public at $15 in June of 2016, and ever since embarked on a huge momentum run to a high of $65 in September. Shares plunged to $30 in November of that year and ever since have traded in a $20-30 range, with shares now trending towards the lower end of this range.

This retreat warrants an investigation into the business, growth trends and the potential from here. Slower growth and lack of operating leverage are the reasons for the underperformance, as progress is needed in these areas despite the relatively appealing sales multiple at which shares are trading.

The Business

Twilio is focused in improving corporate communication. To be more precise, Twilio claims to be the leader in cloud communication platforms, helping software and application developers to build and operate real-time communications within these applications.

The company's offerings consist of three solutions: Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network, and Business Model for Innovators. Programmable Communications allows developers to include voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities. The other capabilities are used to allow software developers to communicate with connected devices at the best possible way at the lowest possible costs.

The company has seen strong growth in the past leading up to the IPO. Revenues came in at $166.9 million in 2015, up 88% compared to the year before, actually marking acceleration from the 78% growth rate reported in the year before.

In February of this year, Twilio reported its results for 2016. So-called base revenues were up 79% to $245.5 million, as reported revenues were up 66% to $277.3 million. Base revenues are deemed to be more reliable of the growth pace of the company, as they consist of all revenue other than that from active customer accounts with large customers that have never entered into 12-month minimum revenue commitment contracts. Two main customers which are excluded in the base revenue definition are WhatsApp and Uber, as their importance to Twilio's total revenues is diminishing rather rapidly.

The company ended the year with solid growth, as base revenues were up by 73% in the final quarter of 2016.

2017, Reasonable Growth, Lack Of Profits

Following the release of the 2016 results, Twilio guided for base revenues of $351-355 million for this year on which it is expected to lose between $13 million and $17 million on an adjusted basis.

Early May, Twilio reported the first-quarter results in which base revenues were up by 62% to $80.6 million, as the company cut the full-year base revenue guidance to $340-343 million. Shares cratered from $33 to $25 per share as a result of the revised guidance. Not only has the midpoint of the revenue guidance been cut by roughly $11-12 million, but also this has real implications for the profit and loss account as well. Adjusted losses were seen at $26-29 million, about $12-13 million more than previously expected.

Shares had bounced back to $30 when the company released its second-quarter results which were welcomed by investors as shares were trading in the low-30s again following the earnings report. Base revenues were up by 55% to $87.6 million as the company now guided for full-year base revenues between $348.5 million and $350.5 million, with adjusted losses seen between $21 million and $23 million.

Following a slightly upbeat second quarter, shares fell towards the $25 mark again in November as third-quarter base revenue growth of 43% has been underwhelming, with revenues coming in at $92.0 million. While the company raised the full-year base revenue guidance again to $356.5-357.5 million, adjusted losses are still seen between $22 million and $23 million for the year. The problem is that this wildly underestimates the real losses for shareholders. The company reported adjusted losses of just $0.08 per share in the past quarter, while GAAP losses were three times as large at $0.25 per share. The discrepancy is mostly the result of share-based compensation, which is really dilutive to shareholders.

If real GAAP losses are three times as large as the adjusted loss number, a realistic loss picture comes in around $70 million a year, a still substantial amount on the back of projected base revenues of $357 million.

Twilio ended the third quarter with $284 million in cash and equivalents. As the 92.2 million shares have now fallen to $24 per share, the market valuation of the firm has compressed to $2.21 billion. Net of cash holdings, that implies that operating assets are valued at a little less than $2.0 billion. With base revenues of $357 million, operating assets are valued at 5.4 times projected base sales. While that looks reasonable, growth is slowing down at rather an aggressive pace. While third-quarter sales in 2016 were still up 75%, growth has slowed down to 43% this past quarter.

Disappointing Action, Appeal Luring?

The combination of a <5 times forward base revenue multiple combined with manageable losses and +40% growth makes that the valuation looks quite compelling. This is provided that the company could become solidly profitable at some point in time of course.

The problem is that Twilio has seen some real setbacks. Not only is growth slowing down, and competition might still enter the arena in a bigger way as well, but also gross margins are just above the 50% mark. This is not that impressive for a software company, as the company is more or less a middleman. That said the valuation is being de-risked at a rapid pace as shares continue to be under pressure while top-line sales growth is very strong.

As a result, current levels start to slowly look appealing, although lack of operating leverage is an added concern for me, especially as GAAP losses are expanding and are not necessarily falling on a relative basis. Absent operating leverage, either cash holdings come down or shareholders will be diluted with subsequent offerings, automatically increasing the enterprise valuation.

As such, I am not pulling the trigger yet at current lows, waiting for a further reduction in sales multiples in the absence of a real consolidation of growth in combination with sales leverage. For now, I am willing to pick up a few shares at around the $20 mark based on the promise, relative attractive growth in combination with sales multiples, and the potential for M&A.

