3 Top Themed ETFs For 2018

The first thing to remember heading into 2018 is what has happened the past several years. This knowledge will let you make an educated choice in the sectors likely to outperform, and those that are likely to lag. You need to look at all pieces of the puzzle in order to get a clear picture for what would be ideal. Also, you need to decide on your own risk tolerance, as I usually aggressively invest in growth. The volatility of growth gives you more favorable entry points in a shorter time frame versus value stocks. That being said, no short-term event seems likely to give us a significant pullback of 10%. The political environment, i.e., North Korea continues to be stable, with rhetoric commonplace but action nowhere in sight. This means those wanting to jump into an ETF may need to pay a higher multiple than you would prefer, but you are paying for a lack of visible risk at the present. Money will continue to flow from mutual funds into exchange funds in 2018 as they continue to see improved efficiency and variety.

To start with 2017, the technology sector far outperformed the broader S&P 500 index (SPY). As a tech focused investor, I have to reinvent the wheel and broaden my holdings heading in 2018. Growth led the way, with the FAANG stocks having a rerun of 2016, with extremely strong growth and improving global reach. But in 2018, look for the unloved sectors to see improvement as wages tick up and commodities do well. The FAANG stocks should be held in some way in your portfolios, albeit in smaller quantities in 2018 than in the past 2 years.

1. ARK Web x.0 ETF (ARKW)

ARKW was one of the top performing ETFs in 2017 to date, so it may be a bit of a cop-out to pick it again for 2018. However, it has something that not many other ETFs can claim - bitcoin exposure. As of today, just under 8% of the fund is the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC). While the holdings of that trust are trading far above NAV (net asset value), I still believe we haven't seen the end of the rise in cryptocurrencies. That said, I do feel it is a very overvalued and would watch this position closely, as the thesis revolves around bitcoin continuing its impressive run. The rest of the ETF owns many of the busted growth stocks that outperformed during 2017. Here is a link to the full list of holdings.

Included among the FAANG names are other top performers like Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Square (NYSE:SQ) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). These names should all continue to outperform in the years ahead, and this ETF provides you with the riskiest of them. Many of these companies have an extremely high P/E and P/S ratio. As such, I would recommend trimming this ETF more aggressively when the daily RSI is above 70. Combine that with adding at the 50-day moving average with any additional funds, keeping your weightings balanced.

With a MER of .75%, you pay a very large premium to hold this ETF, but it has been worth it. While ARKW has amassed an 85.65% return in the past year, the SPDR technology index (XLK) has only managed 33.94%. My expectations for 2018 are more along the line of 15-20% growth with plenty of volatility because of the GBTC holding. I am still a huge fan of Amazon (AMZN), as seen in my next ETF pick.

ARKW data by YCharts

2. PowerShares DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum Portfolio ETF (PEZ)

PEZ is 'smart' ETF, which includes both an underweighting of media companies and an overweight in the leisure area. A strong US consumer combined with the tax reform should be large tailwinds for this ETF in 2018. Consumer stocks trailed far behind the tech names, but they will get the largest increases from the tax plan. This ETF does hold some technology consumer stocks such as Take-Two interactive (TTWO) and Netflix (NFLX), so keep that in mind with weighting. I prefer this over some of its peer as it's more equal weighted, with less of a bias towards mega caps such as Amazon. The competitor holds a 10+% weight in Amazon, putting you overweight the top end. Mid cap companies should do very well being predominantly US based, and this ETF gives you better exposure to them. When tech suffers some larger pullbacks in 2018, PEZ should outperform the XLY. It does have a larger MER, however, at 0.6% so keep that in mind when investing in this. Keep in mind that this is a small ETF, but having been around since 2006, I don't see it as a particular risk of closing.

Here is a link to the holdings.

PEZ data by YCharts

3. Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF)

Interest rates are going higher, and banks may receive benefit from lifting of some restrictions from Dodd-Frank. This article states: "Under the bill, banks with less than $100 billion in assets will be exempt from some of the stricter oversight immediately. Those with assets of $100 billion to $250 billion are presumed exempt after 18 months, with the Federal Reserve retaining authority to apply stricter requirements if appropriate." This means that as this comes into focus for 2018, earnings estimates will head higher for 2019 and 2020. Smaller to mid-sized banks should outperform, but I would still hold something with the highest quality names. Many of the largest banks in the United States are still trading at very reasonable valuations because of the regulation they have been under.

Here is a link to the XLF holdings.

XLF is very cheap to hold, with only a 0.14% MER and a solid 1.47% dividend yield to boot. It has been consolidating the last month, but we should see a continued move higher after we get more clarity on monetary policy in the new year. Combined with fresh money from the tech sector, financials are primed to outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) in 2018 and you should have a sizable holding in them. As you can see from the chart below, as technology starts to weaken, we should see a sizable increase in the financials in turn. This move will likely happen throughout the year, benefiting those who continue to add to financials on any pullbacks.

XLF data by YCharts

While I am bullish on some other areas for 2018, including gold and basic metals, these are your best bets. Consumers should continue to spend based on all consumer confidence numbers we have seen. People are confident, jobs are plentiful and competition will be picking up in 2018 with wages rising. Rates will increase as inflation really starts to pick up in the new year, and technology will continue to lead the market with high revenue/EPS growth. Make sure to continue to rebalance your portfolio quarterly, and hold some top performers separately to achieve that alpha. Many of the top picks of 2017 will continue to be the best companies of 2018, so be sure to let some of your winners run in the new year!

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLF, PEZ, ARKW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.