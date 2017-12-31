Weekly Commentary: A Phenomenal Year

2017 was phenomenal in so many ways. The year will be remembered for a tumultuous first year of the Trump Presidency, the passage of major tax legislation and seemingly endless stock market records. It was a year of synchronized global growth and stock bull markets, along with record low market volatility. It was the year of parabolic moves in bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. "Blockchain the Future of Money."

Yet none of the above is worthy of Story of the Year. For that, I turn to this era's Masters of the Universe: global central bankers. 2017 was a fateful year of central bank failure to tighten financial conditions in the face of bubbling markets and economies. Fed funds ended the year below 1.5%, in what must be history's most dovish "tightening" cycle. The Draghi ECB stuck to its massive open-ended QE program, though reluctantly reducing the scope of monthly purchases. In Japan, the Kuroda BOJ held the "money" spigot wide open despite surging asset markets and a 2.7% unemployment rate. As for China, the People's Bank of China was an active accomplice in history's greatest Credit expansion.

Loose global financial conditions fed and were fed by record Chinese Credit growth. After almost bursting in early 2016, the further energized Chinese Bubble attained overdrive "terminal" status in 2017. Importantly, another year passed with Beijing unwilling to forcefully rein in rampant excess. The situation becomes only more perilous, with global markets increasingly confident that Chinese officials dare not risk bursting the Bubble. Powerful Chinese and global Bubbles were instrumental in stoking Bubble excess throughout the EM "periphery." In the face of mounting fragilities, "money" inundated the emerging markets. What is celebrated in 2017 will later be recognized as dysfunctional.

Coming into 2017, there was some concern for a tightening of financial conditions. U.S. unemployment was below 5% and consumer price inflation was on the rise. A U.S. tightening cycle was expected to support the dollar, while a strong greenback risked pressuring currencies and liquidity conditions in China and EM generally. As the year progressed, however, it became apparent that seemingly nothing would budge the Fed from their commitment to an ultra-dovish gradualist approach to rate "normalization".

And with virtually all assets experiencing price inflation at multiples of financing costs (short-term rates and market yields), financial conditions only loosened further as the Yellen Fed hesitantly took three little baby-steps (boosting rates a mere 75 bps). A 70 bps 2017 jump in the two-year did not inhibit a four bps decline in 10-year Treasury yields.

Of course, the flattening yield curve was interpreted as a warning against further Fed "tightening". In reality, historically low global bond yields were an indication of extraordinarily loose financial conditions, along with perceptions that central bankers would ensure finance remained loose for years to come.

December 19 - Business Insider (Camilla Hodgson): "Corporate borrowing helped push global debt issuance to a record $6.8 trillion this year, according to… Dealogic. Borrowing by corporates - which accounted for more than 55% of the $6.8 trillion - and governments reached a new high in 2017… 'The debt issuance is pretty much off the charts everywhere,' AJ Murphey, head of capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch told the Financial Times. 'Latin America had a good year. Asia had a great year. And yet we see money coming from other regions into the US and European markets,' he said." December 20 - ETF.com (Drew Voros): "As of last Thursday, the amount of new assets flowing into U.S.-listed ETFs totaled $466 billion, putting the milestone of $500 billion in new assets for the year closer into view, which would be almost double the previous annual record of new ETF assets. What's more, combined with performance, the asset inflows grew the ETF market to $3.4 trillion-almost $1 trillion bigger than where the market sat a short year ago." December 28 - Bloomberg (Patrick Clark): "Your home may not have made the same gains as stocks or bitcoin, but it still was a robust year for the U.S. housing market. The value of the entire U.S. housing stock increased by 6.5% -- or $2 trillion -- in 2017, according to… Zillow. All homes in the country are now worth a cumulative $31.8 trillion. The gain in home values was the fastest since 2013…" December 26 - Bloomberg (Tom Metcalf and Jack Witzig): "It's pretty simple: in three decades since the Cboe Volatility Index was invented, 2017 will go down as the least exciting year for stocks on record. There are three trading days left and the VIX's average level has been 11.11, about 10% lower than the next-closest year. It's tempting to say nobody thinks it will last, but that would be to ignore the walls of money that remain stacked up in bets that it will. Going just by the sliver represented by listed securities, about $2.4 billion is in the short volatility trade as of this month, the most on record. Hundreds of billions more are betting against beta in things like volatility futures."

When the Fed initially adopted crisis-period QE to reliquify financial markets, they were clearly on a slippery slope. After the Fed in 2011 revealed its "exit strategy," I titled a CBB "No Exit." What I did not anticipate was that the Fed would in a few years again more than double balance sheet holdings to $4.5 TN. In 2012, with Draghi proclaiming "whatever it takes," I wrote that it was a "pretty good wallop of the can down the road." I never thought it possible that the Germans would tolerate year-after-year of massive ECB monetary inflation. Yet when I ponder a historic failure of central bankers to tighten conditions in 2017, my thoughts return to chairman Bernanke's 2013 "the Fed is prepared to push back against a tightening of financial conditions."

The epic untold story of 2017: markets achieved high conviction that the Fed and the cadre of global central bankers would not tolerate even a modest tightening of financial conditions. No amount of stock market speculation would provoke tightening measures. Even as equities markets overheated, chair Yellen unequivocally communicated the Fed's lack of concern. Greenspan's old "asymmetrical" on steroids. To be sure, markets harbor no doubt that a 20% S&P500 decline would spark a robust Federal Reserve crisis response.

As such, booming equities put no pressure on bond prices. Market concern for a destabilizing fixed-income deleveraged episode disappeared. Indeed, the greater the risk asset Bubble the more certain the bond market became of an inevitable redeployment of QE measures. And with bond markets well under control and confidence in central bank market liquidity backstops running high, why wouldn't the cost of market insurance sink to record lows? Writing flood insurance during a drought. Moreover, with cheap insurance so readily available, why not push the risk-taking envelope? Build lavishly along the beautiful coastline.

Throughout the markets, speculative forces became only more deeply entrenched and powerfully self-reinforcing. It was a veritable tsunami of "money" into passive equity index, corporate bond and EM ETFs. Why not? Markets are going up, while active managers might adjust to the risk backdrop and underperform index products. It was a year where it never seemed so patently rational to uphold faith in central banking and "invest" in "the market".

Markets are dominated by Greed and Fear. When central banks banish the latter, one's left with an overabundance of the former. I chuckle these days when thinking back to the late-eighties as "the decade of greed." And when it comes to The Year of Greed, most would think of "still dancing" 2007 or "dotcom" 1999. But in terms of global excess across various asset classes, '99 or '07 Can't Hold a Candle to 2017. Booming equities, strong returns in fixed income and still about $10 TN of global sovereign debt sporting negative yields. Phenomenal.

The S&P500 returned 21.8% (price and dividends). The DJIA surged 25.1%. The Nasdaq100 gained 31.5% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 28.2%. Facebook rose 53.4%, Amazon.com 56.0%, Apple 46.1%, Netflix 55.1%, Google/Alphabet 32.9% and Microsoft 37.7%. Tesla jumped 45.7%, Micron Technology 87.6%, and Nvidia 81.3%. The Nasdaq Computer Index gained 38.8%. The Semiconductors (SOX) rose 38.2%, and the Biotechs (BTK) jumped 37.2%. The Homebuilders (NYSEARCA:XHB) gained 32.7%. The Broker/Dealers (XBD) gained 29.2% and the Banks (BKX) rose 16.3%. Bank of America gained 33.6%, Citigroup 25.1% and JPMorgan 23.9%.

Globally, Japan's Nikkei gained 19.1%. Asia bubbled. Major indices were up 21.8% in South Korea, 27.9% in India, 36% in Hong Kong, 20% in Indonesia, 48% in Vietnam, 18% in Singapore, 22% in China (CSI 300), 15% in Taiwan and 14% in Thailand. In Europe, Germany's DAX gained 12.5%, Italy's MIB 13.6%, and Franc's CAC 40 9.3%. Notable EM gains included Turkey's 47.6%, Poland's 23.2%, Hungary's 23.0%, Brazil's 26.9%, Chile's 34.0% and Argentina's 77.7%,

This has been going on for so long now that it's all accepted as normal. Three decades of financial innovation and evolution have witnessed virtually the entire world coming to be dominated by marketable finance. In the U.S., Total Securities (Debt and Equities) are approaching $90 TN, or about 450% of GDP. This compares to cycle peaks 379% in 2007 and 359% in early-2000. And the greater the inflation of this historic financial balloon, the more convinced the markets become that central bankers won't dare take the punchbowl away. It was as if 2017 was the year that central banks convinced the markets the party doesn't have to end. Let the good times roll. Roll the dice.

Not to be a party pooper, but it's not a good idea to rouse a crowd of drunks with the idea that plentiful "hair of the dog" will be available to nurse through any potential hangover.

I miss former ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet's "we never pre-commit." Especially in a world dominated by marketable finance, central bank pre-commitments will be embedded in market perceptions, expectations and asset prices. Yet the world's central bankers made the most outlandish pre-commitment ever - they committed to years of ultra-low rates, long-term yield control, liquidity abundance, and unwavering market backstops. Recessions and bear markets will no longer be tolerated. "Whatever it takes." "Push back against a tightening of financial conditions." Justify it all by fixating on (slightly) "below target" aggregate consumer price inflation - in a maladjusted globalized economic structure replete with extreme inequities and overcapacities.

Bull markets forever. Capitalism without downturns. Enlightened monetary management coupled with stupendous technological innovation. It all came together to ensure a Phenomenal 2017. Enjoy, but don't for a minute allow yourself to be convinced it's sustainable. The underlying finance is phenomenally unsound. Crazy late-cycle excess. Inflationist central bankers have actively promoted the greatest inflation and mispricing of financial assets in human history. Notions of endless cheap debt have manifested Wealth Illusion of unparalleled global dimensions.

Whether in U.S. equities, European fixed-income or Chinese apartment prices, Bubble psychology this deeply embedded is resolved only through pain, dislocation and crisis. I never bought into the comparisons of 2008 to 1929 - nor the "great recession" to the Great Depression. 2008 was for the most part a crisis in private Credit, with government debt and central bank Credit (fatefully) unscathed. In contrast, the bursting of the super-Bubble in 1929 unleashed a global systemic crisis of confidence in finance and policymaking more generally. In important respects, 2017 reminds me of reckless "caution to the wind" late-twenties excess in the face of darkening storm clouds both domestic and global.

For the Week:

The S&P500 declined 0.4% (2017 gain 19.4%), and the Dow slipped 0.1% (up 25.1%). The Utilities recovered 0.3% (up 9.0%). The Banks fell 1.1% (up 16.3%), and the Broker/Dealers declined 0.8% (up 29.2%). The Transports declined 0.6% (up 17.3%). The S&P 400 Midcaps slipped 0.2% (up 14.5%), and the small cap Russell 2000 declined 0.5% (up 13.1%). The Nasdaq100 fell 1.1% (up 31.5%).The Semiconductors dropped 1.4% (up 38.2%). The Biotechs added 0.5% (up 37.3%). With bullion surging $28, the HUI gold index gained 1.8% (up 5.5%).

Three-month Treasury bill rates ended the week at 135 bps. Two-year government yields dipped about a basis point to 1.89% (up 70bps y-t-d). Five-year T-note yields declined four bps to 2.21% (up 28bps). Ten-year Treasury yields fell eight bps to 2.41% (down 4bps). Long bond yields dropped nine bps to 2.74% (down 33bps).

Greek 10-year yields were little changed at 4.07% (down 295bps in 2017). Ten-year Portuguese yields jumped 11 bps to 1.94% (down 180bps). Italian 10-year yields rose 10 bps to 2.02% (up 20bps). Spain's 10-year yields gained 10 bps to 1.57% (up 19bps). German bund yields added a basis point to 0.43% (up 22bps). French yields rose four bps to 0.79% (up 11bps). The French to German 10-year bond spread widened three to 36 bps. U.K. 10-year gilt yields declined five bps to 1.19% (down 5bps). U.K.'s FTSE equities gained 1.3% (up 7.6%).

Japan's Nikkei 225 equities index declined 0.6% (up 19.1% y-t-d). Japanese 10-year "JGB" yields were unchanged at 0.048% (up 1bp). France's CAC40 fell 1.0% (up 9.3%). The German DAX equities index dropped 1.2% (up 12.5%). Spain's IBEX 35 equities index lost 1.4% (up 7.4%). Italy's FTSE MIB index dropped 1.6% (up 13.6%). EM markets were mostly higher. Brazil's Bovespa index rose 1.6% (up 26.8%), and Mexico's Bolsa jumped 2.0% (up 8.1%). South Korea's Kospi index gained 1.1% (up 21.8%). India's Sensex equities index added 0.3% (up 27.9%). China's Shanghai Exchange increased 0.3% (up 6.6%). Turkey's Borsa Istanbul National 100 index surged 3.8% (up 47.6%). Russia's MICEX equities index gained 0.3% (down 5.5%).

Junk bond mutual funds saw outflows of $240 million (from Lipper).

Freddie Mac 30-year fixed mortgage rates increased five bps to 3.99% (down 33bps y-o-y). Fifteen-year rates gained six bps to 3.44% (down 11bps). Five-year hybrid ARM rates rose eight bps to 3.47% (up 17bps). Bankrate's survey of jumbo mortgage borrowing costs had 30-yr fixed rates unchanged at 4.15% (down 22bps).

Federal Reserve Credit last week expanded $9.4bn to $4.418 TN. Over the past year, Fed Credit declined $9.5bn. Fed Credit inflated $1.607 TN, or 57%, over the past 268 weeks. Elsewhere, Fed holdings for foreign owners of Treasury, Agency Debt dropped $10.7bn last week to $3.362 TN. "Custody holdings" were up $182bn y-o-y, or 5.7%.

M2 (narrow) "money" supply slipped $2.9bn last week to $13.863 TN. "Narrow money" expanded $686bn, or 5.2%, over the past year. For the week, Currency increased $1.8bn. Total Checkable Deposits dropped $56.4bn, while Savings Deposits jumped $50.4bn. Small Time Deposits were little changed. Retail Money Funds were about unchanged.

Total money market fund assets jumped $9.4bn to $2.842 TN. Money Funds gained $113bn y-o-y, or 4.1%.

Total Commercial Paper added $1.0bn to a 19-month high $1.080 TN. CP gained $93bn y-o-y, or 9.4%.

Currency Watch:

The U.S. dollar index declined 1.3% to 92.124 (down 10.0% y-t-d). For the week on the upside, the South African rand increased 1.9%, the Swedish krona 1.6%, the Swiss franc 1.4%, the Norwegian krone 1.4%, the Australian dollar 1.3%, the Canadian dollar 1.3%, the euro 1.2%, the British pound 1.1%, the New Zealand dollar 1.1%, the Brazilian real 0.9%, the South Korean won 0.9%, the Singapore dollar 0.6%, the Japanese yen 0.5% and the Mexican peso 0.5%. The Chinese renminbi gained 1.08% versus the dollar this week (up 6.73% y-t-d).

Commodities Watch:

The Goldman Sachs Commodities Index surged 3.1% (up 11.0% y-t-d). Spot Gold gained 2.2% to $1,303 (up 13.1%). Silver surged 4.3% to $17.145 (up 7.3%). Crude jumped $1.95 to $60.42 (up 12%). Gasoline advanced 1.9% (up 8%), and Natural Gas surged 10.7% (down 21%). Copper added 1.9% (up 32%). Wheat increased 0.5% (up 5%). Corn slipped 0.4% (unchanged).