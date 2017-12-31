U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: No IPOs During Holiday Week

No IPOs priced during the shortened holiday week, closing out 2017 at 160 IPOs ($36 billion in total proceeds). Despite the quiet week, the IPO market continues to improve; the Renaissance IPO Index (IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO), outperformed US equity benchmarks, returning 37% this year vs. 22% for the S&P 500.
Since publishing our Renaissance Capital's 2017 US IPO Annual Review, average IPO returns have crept over 26%, making 2017 the second best year for total IPO returns over the last 10 years, trailing only the 41% rally seen in 2013. Performance was driven by the Industrials (+41%), Healthcare (+35%) and Technology (+31%) sectors, while Consumer Staples (-41%), Telecom (-35%) and Energy (+5%) underperformed.
7 Filings During the Week of December 25, 2017
|
Issuer
|
Deal Size
|
Sector
|
Lead Underwriter
|
PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
|
$100
|
Technology
|
Goldman Sachs
Brazilian online and mobile payment processing firm.
|
Gates Corporation (GTES)
|
$500*
|
Industrials
|
Citi
Global Manufacturer of power transmission belts and fluid power products.
|
Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)
|
$98
|
Healthcare
|
Jefferies
Late-stage biotech developing therapies for dermatological indications.
|
Solid Biosciences (SLDB)
|
$100
|
Healthcare
|
J.P. Morgan
Developing gene therapies to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
|
ARMO Biosciences (ARMO)
|
$86
|
Healthcare
|
Jefferies
Developing immunotherapies targeting various cancers and solid tumors.
|
resTORbio (TORC)
|
$85
|
Healthcare
|
BofA Merrill Lynch
Developing novel therapies to improve immune function in the elderly.
|
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions (DFBH.RC)
|
$250
|
SPAC (Healthcare)
|
Goldman Sachs
Blank check company led by the former CEO of Universal American.
*Deal size is RC estimate
PagSeguro, a Brazilian online and mobile payment processing platform being spun out of Brazilian Internet company Universo Online (UOL), filed to raise up to $100 million.
Gates Industrial filed to raise up to $100 million; however, the deal size is likely a placeholder for an IPO that could exceed $500 million. In August 2017, it was reported that the company was looking for a valuation of at least $7 billion.
Four clinical-stage biotechs filed to raise a combined $369 million, as biotechs led the best performing IPOs of 2017, securing four of the top five spots and generating an average total return of 44%.
Blank check company DFB Healthcare Acquisitions filed to raise up to $250 million; the SPAC will be led by Richard Barasch, the former CEO of Universal American.