U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: No IPOs During Holiday Week

No IPOs priced during the shortened holiday week, closing out 2017 at 160 IPOs ($36 billion in total proceeds). Despite the quiet week, the IPO market continues to improve; the Renaissance IPO Index (IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO), outperformed US equity benchmarks, returning 37% this year vs. 22% for the S&P 500.

Since publishing our Renaissance Capital's 2017 US IPO Annual Review, average IPO returns have crept over 26%, making 2017 the second best year for total IPO returns over the last 10 years, trailing only the 41% rally seen in 2013. Performance was driven by the Industrials (+41%), Healthcare (+35%) and Technology (+31%) sectors, while Consumer Staples (-41%), Telecom (-35%) and Energy (+5%) underperformed.

7 Filings During the Week of December 25, 2017 Issuer

Business Deal Size

($mm) Sector Lead Underwriter PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) $100 Technology Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley

BofA Merrill Lynch Brazilian online and mobile payment processing firm. Gates Corporation (GTES) $500* Industrials Citi

Morgan Stanley

UBS Investment Bank Global Manufacturer of power transmission belts and fluid power products. Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) $98 Healthcare Jefferies

Piper Jaffray

Guggenheim Securities Late-stage biotech developing therapies for dermatological indications. Solid Biosciences (SLDB) $100 Healthcare J.P. Morgan

Goldman Sachs

Leerink Partners Developing gene therapies to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). ARMO Biosciences (ARMO) $86 Healthcare Jefferies

Leerink Partners

BMO Capital Markets Developing immunotherapies targeting various cancers and solid tumors. resTORbio (TORC) $85 Healthcare BofA Merrill Lynch

Leerink Partners

Evercore ISI Developing novel therapies to improve immune function in the elderly. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions (DFBH.RC) $250 SPAC (Healthcare) Goldman Sachs

Deutsche Bank Blank check company led by the former CEO of Universal American. *Deal size is RC estimate

PagSeguro, a Brazilian online and mobile payment processing platform being spun out of Brazilian Internet company Universo Online (UOL), filed to raise up to $100 million.

Gates Industrial filed to raise up to $100 million; however, the deal size is likely a placeholder for an IPO that could exceed $500 million. In August 2017, it was reported that the company was looking for a valuation of at least $7 billion.

Four clinical-stage biotechs filed to raise a combined $369 million, as biotechs led the best performing IPOs of 2017, securing four of the top five spots and generating an average total return of 44%.

Blank check company DFB Healthcare Acquisitions filed to raise up to $250 million; the SPAC will be led by Richard Barasch, the former CEO of Universal American.