U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: No IPOs During Holiday Week

by: Renaissance Capital IPO Research

No IPOs priced during the shortened holiday week, closing out 2017 at 160 IPOs ($36 billion in total proceeds). Despite the quiet week, the IPO market continues to improve; the Renaissance IPO Index (IPOUSA), the underlying index for the Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO), outperformed US equity benchmarks, returning 37% this year vs. 22% for the S&P 500.

Since publishing our Renaissance Capital's 2017 US IPO Annual Review, average IPO returns have crept over 26%, making 2017 the second best year for total IPO returns over the last 10 years, trailing only the 41% rally seen in 2013. Performance was driven by the Industrials (+41%), Healthcare (+35%) and Technology (+31%) sectors, while Consumer Staples (-41%), Telecom (-35%) and Energy (+5%) underperformed.

7 Filings During the Week of December 25, 2017

Issuer
Business

Deal Size
($mm)

Sector

Lead Underwriter

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

$100

Technology

Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley
BofA Merrill Lynch

Brazilian online and mobile payment processing firm.

Gates Corporation (GTES)

$500*

Industrials

Citi
Morgan Stanley
UBS Investment Bank

Global Manufacturer of power transmission belts and fluid power products.

Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

$98

Healthcare

Jefferies
Piper Jaffray
Guggenheim Securities

Late-stage biotech developing therapies for dermatological indications.

Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

$100

Healthcare

J.P. Morgan
Goldman Sachs
Leerink Partners

Developing gene therapies to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

ARMO Biosciences (ARMO)

$86

Healthcare

Jefferies
Leerink Partners
BMO Capital Markets

Developing immunotherapies targeting various cancers and solid tumors.

resTORbio (TORC)

$85

Healthcare

BofA Merrill Lynch
Leerink Partners
Evercore ISI

Developing novel therapies to improve immune function in the elderly.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions (DFBH.RC)

$250

SPAC (Healthcare)

Goldman Sachs
Deutsche Bank

Blank check company led by the former CEO of Universal American.

*Deal size is RC estimate

PagSeguro, a Brazilian online and mobile payment processing platform being spun out of Brazilian Internet company Universo Online (UOL), filed to raise up to $100 million.

Gates Industrial filed to raise up to $100 million; however, the deal size is likely a placeholder for an IPO that could exceed $500 million. In August 2017, it was reported that the company was looking for a valuation of at least $7 billion.

Four clinical-stage biotechs filed to raise a combined $369 million, as biotechs led the best performing IPOs of 2017, securing four of the top five spots and generating an average total return of 44%.

Blank check company DFB Healthcare Acquisitions filed to raise up to $250 million; the SPAC will be led by Richard Barasch, the former CEO of Universal American.

