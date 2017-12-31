EV Company News For The Month Of December 2017

The EV boom is accelerating with global sales up 55% on last year.

EV company news - Toyota to market over 10 battery EV models in early 2020s, BAIC goes all in on EVs, and BMW seeks EV metals.

EV market news - "Electric cars already cheaper to own and run than petrol or diesel – study." India announces they will go 100% electric vehicles for their public transport system.

Global EV sales - November global electric car sales hit a new record up a massive 72% on last year, year to date sales pass the magic 1 million mark.

Welcome to the December 2017 edition of Electric Vehicle (NYSE:EV) company news. December was yet another record setting month for the EV sector after a great period since September 2017.

Global electric car sales as of end November 2017

Global electric car sales finished November 2017 with a new record of 141,000 sales for the month, up an incredible 72% on November 2016. Year to date sales have now passed the magic 1 million and are at 1,039,114 with December figures still to come. Year to date sales are up 55% on the same period last year. With 1 months data remaining for 2017 the new question is where will we end 2017 - perhaps close to 1.2 million.

Of note, 65% of all global electric car sales in 2017 are pure electric.

China electric car sales were 84,000 in November 2017, up ~100% on November 2016. Electric car market share in China is currently above 2.0% and heading for 2.5% for 2017, with November recording 3% market share.

Current subsidies in China were reduced by 20% in 2017 and will be reduced by 40% in 2019 and 100% by 2021. China's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) credit system was announced on September 28, and will begin in 2019 with 10% of credits required from new energy vehicles (NEVs). That translates to 4-5% of EV sales as market share. We are also expecting an announcement at some stage as to when China will ban ICE vehicles, noting BYD Chairman Wang thinks by 2030.

Europe had over 29,000 electric cars sold in November 2017, over 50% higher than in November 2016. Europe electric car market share is currently at 1.9% in 2017 (it hit 2.4% in November). Norway still leads the world with a truly amazing 42% market share of electric cars sold in November.

US electric car sales were over 17,000 for November 2017, 29% higher than November 2016. US electric car market share is currently around 1.1%.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes of EV Sales and EV Volumes for his excellent work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above and below.

Global EV sales by manufacturer to end November 2017 and YTD

Source: EVSales

The graph below highlights where various countries are right now on the EV market share (adoption) S curve. Clearly Norway is leading the charge by a long way, but several other countries (Iceland, Sweden, and China) are well above the 1% level indicating the trend will continue, and soon speed up.

Source: Tesla: Norway Stuns by ValueAnalyst

EV market news for December 2017

On December 6 Value Walk wrote, "Demand For EV battery materials to drive nickel, lithium, graphite." As shown in the graph below UBS's upgraded EV sales forecasts to 2025 - "that represents a penetration rate of 16% (by 2025)." Good to see UBS are getting closer to my model forecast of 20% EVs by 2025.

UBS ups their EV sales and battery demand forecasts

Source

On December 11 Bloomberg reported, "China goes all in on the transit revolution." The article highlights China's huge move towards electric buses stating "China’s total electric bus sales, which reached 116,000 last year." The graph below shows the significance of China's electric bus production on Li-ion battery demand.



My take on this is - Any serious EV metals demand model needs to be including electric buses (as mine does). Also currently China electric buses mostly use Iron Phosphate batteries with no cobalt. This also shows the greater demand pull on lithium (still noting cobalt has the stronger supply constraint).

Source

On December 17 The Guardian reported, "Electric cars already cheaper to own and run than petrol or diesel – study. Pure electric cars cost less over four years than petrol or diesel cars in the UK, US and Japan, researchers say, but China is set to lead the market. The lower cost is a key factor driving the rapid rise in electric car sales now underway, say the researchers. At the moment the cost is partly because of government support, but electric cars are expected to become the cheapest option without subsidies in a few years. The researchers analysed the total cost of ownership of cars over four years, including the purchase price and depreciation, fuel, insurance, taxation and maintenance. They were surprised to find that pure electric cars came out cheapest in all the markets they examined: UK, Japan, Texas and California."

On December 19 Roskill wrote, "Electric vehicles: Toyota joins the EV club, BAIC goes all-electric and BMW seeks raw materials."

On December 20 UK Daily Mail reported, "France bans all oil and gas production from 2040 as part of Macron's drive to ditch fossil fuels. France's parliament has approved a law banning all exploration and production of oil and natural gas by 2040, both within the country and its overseas territories. In what is a world first, under the new law, all existing drilling permits will not be renewed and no new exploration licenses will be granted. The move is largely symbolic as France imports most of its oil and gas, only extracting the equivalent of about 815,000 tonnes of oil per year. President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants France to take the lead as a major world economy switching away from fossil fuels - and the nuclear industry - into renewable sources." France has previously announced that they will also stop the sale of petrol and diesel engine cars by 2040.

On December 21 Green Car Reports reported, "Buyers still think used electric cars cost more than gas cars; they're wrong. The reality is electric vehicles are competitive in price and mileage on the used market versus gas models."

On December 27 Reuters reported, "China extends tax rebate for electric cars, hybrids. The finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday the tax exemption, which was set to expire at the end of this year, will run from Jan. 1, 2018 until Dec. 31, 2020 for electric, plug-in petrol-electric hybrid and fuel-cell powered vehicles."

On December 28 The Financial Times announced, "Government eyes 100% electric public transport through FAME II. Union Minister Anant Geete today said the government is committed to make the country's public transport system fully electric and emphasised that there is a need to increase incentives to promote e-mobility. Also, the minister said the Centre is targeting a fully electric fleet for public transport, including buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws under the second phase of FAME India scheme. The pilot phase or phase I of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles in India (FAME India) was launched by the government in 2015, which expires on March 31, 2018. Thereafter, the phase II will be launched. "We will accord priority to public transport in FAME II. Our primary objective will be that the country's public transport should be 100 per cent electric. If the public transport is 100 per cent, then we can reduce pollution to a great extent, Geete said at a press conference here."

On December 28 The Economic Times wrote, "Electric cars will usher in a brave new world in India in 2018. 2018 will be a momentous year in Indian history as the government—usually seen to be lagging in new trends and averse to lead by example—will be making a new beginning by acquiring a fleet of electric cars. The government's fleet of electric cars will be an effort to jumpstart the electric revolution in India and turn the sceptics into believers. The government initiative will not only spur its own agencies to speed up preparations for electric revolution but also convince automakers that the government means business when it says it will drive out all petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030."

On December 29 Green Car Reports reported, "Canadian electric-car news: apartment charging, electric trucks, Electra Meccanica Solo. Of all the Canadian electric-car news that rounds out 2017, the Vancouver suburb of Richmond’s new requirement that 100 percent of apartments and condominiums be ready for plug-in vehicles may be the most significant."

EV company news for December 2017

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY, OTCPK:BYDDF, HK:1211)

BYD is ranked number 1 in China with 19% market share and are the number 1 globally, with 9% global market share.

On December 1 BYD announced, "BYD Strengthens Its APAC footprint with largest pure electric bus fleet in Japan. A Japanese local government official spoke highly of BYD: "After the outstanding performance of the BYD K9 fleet operation in Kyoto, we were compelled to bring this model to Okinawa. This is the first time that a zero-emission, pure electric mode of public transportation is implemented in Okinawa, and I hope this will be a widespread model throughout Japan.”

On December 5 Reuters reported, "BYD's unit to set up private equity fund worth 6.25 bln yuan with partners."

On December 17 BYD announced, "23 BYD pure electric buses on the streets of Turin and Novara."

It is becoming very clear that BYD are a global leading electric bus seller, added to their number 1 global ranking in electric cars.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently the number 1 electric car seller in the US with 23% market share, and the number 2 globally with 9% global market share. Tesla is less than 5,000 sales behind BYD, so it is still possible for them to reach number 1 in 2017, once we see December sales.

An article I missed last month by Bloomberg reported, "Tesla truck supercharges hopes for boom in battery metals demand. Banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG and Bank of America Corp. are already forecasting a surge in demand for battery metals."

On December 8 Teslarati announced, "Tesla is developing its own custom AI chip, says Elon Musk."

On December 19 Reuters reported, "United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) reserves 125 Tesla semi-trucks, largest public pre-order yet. The Tesla trucks will cost around $200,000 each for a total order of about $25 million. UPS expects the semi-trucks, the big rigs that haul freight along America’s highways, will have a lower total cost of ownership than conventional vehicles, which run at about $120,000. Tesla has received pre-orders from such major companies as Walmart (WMT.N), fleet operator J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT.O) and food service distributor Sysco Corp (SYY.N). Prior to UPS, the largest single pre-order came from PepsiCo Inc PEP.N, for 100 trucks. Including the UPS order, Tesla has at least 410 pre-orders in hand, according to a Reuters tally." Many are suggesting the Tesla Semi battery pack will be somewhere between 800-1,000kwh in size.

On December 22 Teslarati announced, "Tesla’s upcoming navigation overhaul could pave the way for Autopilot."

On December 28 Express.Co.UK reported, "Tesla tease HUGE new updates to the Model S and Model X coming SOON."

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY)

BMW is currently the number 3 global electric car manufacturer with 9% global market share. BMW is number 1 in Europe with 19% market share.

On December 5 Independent reported, "BMW targets 50% rise in electric car sales in 2018."

On December 15 Bloomberg reported, "BMW sees 10-fold jump in its need for battery materials by 2025. Carmaker close to forging deals for critical cobalt, lithium. Electric-auto production surge means a ‘hectic’ cobalt market."

Beijing Automotive Group Co. (BAIC) (OTC:BCCMY, HK:1958), Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp. [SAIC] (CH:600104)

BAIC is currently the number 2 selling electric car manufacturer in China with 17% market share, and the global number 4 with 8% market share.

The BAIC EC-Series is the number 1 selling model in China and the global number 1 best seller. It shows what happens when a long range EV sells for around USD 22,000, and is therefore a good lesson for all car companies to learn.

EV Sales quotes: "The little city EV is being disruptive in China, owing its success to a trendy design, reminding that of a Crossover, improved specs (now with 200 kms / 125 miles range) and competitive pricing (USD 22,000), all in a booming market segment."

On December 19 Roskill reported, "BAIC expects to phase out internal combustion engine (NYSE:ICE)-powered cars by 2025. According to BAIC: “Our goal is to stop sales of self-developed conventional fuel-powered cars in Beijing by 2020 and stop their production and sale nationwide by 2025."

This month I came across some old news on SAIC that was interesting - "Alibaba has been developing its own car operating system since 2010. In 2015, it teamed up with Chinese state-owned car company SAIC Motor Co Ltd to establish a RMB1 billion (US$140 million) Internet of Vehicles fund, and the duo together established an Internet of Vehicle joint venture called Banma. Last year, SAIC debuted its first “Internet car,” the Roewe RX5, embedded with Alibaba’s (BABA) operating system AliOS."

General Motors/Chevrolet (NYSE:GM)

GM/Chevrolet is currently the number 2 ranked electric car seller in the US with 23% market share (now equal share with Tesla). They are currently the number 5 global electric car manufacturer with 5% market share, having jumped up 2 places based on strong November sales.

Renault (OTC:RNSDF) / Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) / Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MMTOF)

Nissan is currently ranked number 6 for global electric car sales with 5% market share, and Renault is ranked global number 11 with 4% market share. Renault is ranked number 3 in Europe with 12% market share. The Renault Zoe is still Europe's number 1 selling electric car in 2017.

Toyota (NYSE:TM)



Toyota is currently ranked number 7 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking, with 4% global market share.

On December 13 Toyota announced, "Toyota and Panasonic to start feasibility study of joint automotive prismatic battery business. Aim is to advance prismatic battery technology for automotive use." As well as for battery production they will work on lifetime recycling.

On December 18 Seeking Alpha reported, "Toyota says it expects to sell more than 5.5M EVs by or around 2030, including over 1M zero-emission EVs. The company also pledged that by around 2025 every Toyota and Lexus vehicle will be available globally either as a dedicated electrified model or have an electrified option."

On December 18 Reuters reported, "Toyota to market over 10 battery EV models in early 2020s. Toyota would introduce pure-battery models initially in China, followed by Japan, India, the United States and Europe."

Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY) / Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) / Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)

Volkswagen is currently the number 10 top-selling global electric car manufacturer with 4% market share. In Europe Volkswagen is the number 2 electric car seller with a 12% market share.

On December 5 Nikkei Asian Review reported, "Volkswagen's rapid shift to electric raises earnings questions. Automaker runs head on into dilemma of making EVs both cheap and profitable. VW surprised the auto world in June 2016 by announcing its "Together - Strategy 2025" plan to introduce over 30 EV models and raise their sales ratio to 20-25% of the group's total by 2025."

On December 27 Green Car Reports reported, "Volkswagen Moia electric mobility van is VW's Uber ride-sharing rival."

Volkswagen MOIA electric ride pooling van

Source

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY) (Smart marquee)



On December 25 Green Car Reports reported, "2018 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive Cabriolet first drive review: the perfect city car. With a 17.6-kilowatt-hour battery capacity, Smart says the ForTwo ED Cabriolet will cover just 57 miles to a charge. Using a 240-volt charger, it takes just 3 hours to recharge a fully discharged battery."

Needless to say they loved the car ("It's inarguably the best city car on sale today"), made by Mercedes.

Smart ForTwo Electric Drive Cabriolet

Source

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175), Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLVY), Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI), Proton, Lotus



On December 27 seeking Alpha/Financial times reported, "Geely, the Chinese owner of Volvo Cars, is to become the biggest shareholder of Volvo Group, paying €3.25B for a major stake in the truckmaker. Talk of reuniting the two brands - split up when Volvo Group sold Volvo Cars to Ford in 1999 - is "premature," FT reports, but Geely sees potential for joint marketing, shared technology projects and helping the company perform better in China."

On December 28 Green Car Reports reported, "Volvo to offer multiple electric cars, battery-size options, starting in 2020."

Ford (NYSE:F)



Ford is currently the number 3 ranked electric car seller in the US with 11% market share.

On December 5 Reuters reported, "Ford ramps up electric vehicle push in China amid slowing sales. Ford Motor Co will launch 50 new vehicles in China by 2025, including 15 electrified vehicles. The major shift in the world’s largest auto market has jolted some automakers, sparking a spate of recent electric vehicle (EV) joint ventures in the market. Ford has announced an EV tie-up with China’s Anhui Zotye Automobile Co Ltd (000980.SZ)."

On December 28 Green Car Reports reported, "Ford: China will lead our electric-car effort, 300-mile electric SUV to be built in Mexico."

Tata Motors (TTM) group, Jaguar Land Rover

On December 28 The Economic Times stated, "Tata Motors is on its way to create history. It has rolled out the first batch of Tigor EV out of its Sanand factory in Gujarat. These cars will be used by the government in 2018. Tata has won the tender of 10,000 electric cars floated by Energy Efficiency Services Ltd in September 2017."

Note: Jaguar Land Rover is a subsidiary of Tata Motors.

Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHDY)

On December 4 Money.cnn reported, "One carmaker is leading India's electric charge and it isn't Tesla. Mahindra bought a small electric carmaker based in Bangalore in 2010. Mahindra's (MAHMF) first electric car, the e2o, struggled to find buyers but things began looking up in 2015 when the government announced a series of tax incentives. The Mumbai-based company is still the only Indian carmaker selling electric cars direct to customers, putting it in pole position to lead the country's charge away from polluting vehicles."

Nio (formerly NextEV)

On December 15 Bloomberg reported, "Chinese startup NIO considers U.S. listing next year."

On December 17 Bloomberg reported, "Chinese electric-car startup NIO prices debut model at $67,783. Chinese electric-car maker NIO has launched sales of its first vehicle three years after the company was founded, undercutting the price of a rival model from Tesla Inc. The ES8 sports utility vehicle, with a range of 500 kilometers (311 miles) on a single charge. The seven-seater ES8 can accelerate to 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds, according to the company. Owners of the ES8 can charge their car by swapping batteries at power-swap stations in three minutes or recharge with the help of “Power Mobile” service vehicles that travel to motorists." NIO has high profile Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) as an early backer, as well as "Baillie Gifford & Co. (the second-biggest institutional investor in Tesla Inc.), Lone Pine Capital LLC, CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd. and China Asset Management Co."

NIO ES8

Source

WM Motor

On December 5 Reuters reported, "Chinese EV start-up WM Motor says to get funding from group led by Baidu Capital. Freeman Shen, who left Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd to establish WM Motor, said the investors also include Baidu Inc, Chinese venture capitalist Amiba Capital and U.S. trading firm Susquehanna International Group LLP (SIG)."

Xiaopeng Motors

On December 15 Seeking Alpha reported, "Alibaba a backer of EV startup Xiaopeng Motors. Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), GGV Capital and Matrix Partners China all participated in a new funding round for electric vehicle manufacturer Xiaopeng Motors. Xiaopeng Motors is out with a beta version of its (electric) XPeng SUV." You can read more here.

XPeng SUV

Source

Autonomous Driving/Car Play and IT connectivity

Currently, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) and Tesla are leaders in autonomous vehicles. Note that the new Model 3 will come as standard with WiFi. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is doing well with on-board entertainment Apple Play, as is Google with Android Auto. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a leader in supplying GPU chips for modern cars at various levels of autonomy and safety, and AMD (AMD) and Intel (INTC) are also involved in this area. Alibaba (BABA) has teamed up with SAIC to make a "internet car".

All the above should benefit from the switch to EVs and higher-tech vehicles.

On December Seeking Alpha reported, "GM a buy for 'first-mover advantage' in autonomous vehicles, Barclays says. The autonomous vehicle (sector) could be as large as $750B with 20%-30% operating profit margins for the ride-sharing business, and it is reasonable for GM to take a 10% share of the market given its "first mover" advantage over Tesla and others, Johnson believes."

Investors may like to read my article "Companies to benefit from the future smart car boom."

Other EV companies

Other EV companies I am following include Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. (private), Faraday Future, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), Fisker (private), Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF), GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [TSXV:GPV] (OTCQX:GPVRF), Honda (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF), Kia (OTC:KIMTF), Lamborghini, Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) (private), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), and Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY).

The list of countries and cities banning (or soon to ban) petrol and diesel vehicles include at least - UK (2040), China, Germany, France (2040), Netherlands (2030), London, Paris (2030), Stuttgart, Mexico City, Madrid, and Athens. Added to this are countries pushing hard to become 100% EV - Norway and India. There are probably many more, but I have only just recently started this list.

Investors may also like to read my latest article "The Electric Vehicle Boom Just Went Into Overdrive - What Stocks To Buy." For a great review of 2018 EV models you ca view the video ""Top 10 Electric Cars Will Challenge Tesla in 2018/2019." The video again confirms all the car companies are going electric in a big way.

Conclusion

November 2017 global electric car sales was a record month up 72% on November 2016.

2017 electric car sales market share now exceeds 1% in all major regions with US (1.1%), China (~2.5%), and Europe (1.9%). Note in November Europe market share hit 2.4% and China hit 3%. A strong baseline as to what to expect in 2018.

2017 electric car sales have now passed 1 million for the first time, and growth for 2017 is headed towards 55-60%. This means the EV boom is accelerating from an already very impressive rate, given global electric car sales finished 2016 at 774,000 for the year, up 40% on 2015.

December has been another great month of EV news and deals.

My highlights for December were:

November global electric car sales set a new record, and year to date electric car sales are now over 1 million, likely to reach 1.2 million once December sales are in. Year to date sales are up 55%. The global plug in electric fleet is now near 3.3 million cars. China electric car sales grew ~100% in November. Wow!

"France bans all oil and gas production from 2040 as part of Macron's drive to ditch fossil fuels."

"India targeting a fully electric fleet for public transport, including buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws under the second phase of FAME." The Indian Government's fleet of electric cars will be an effort to jump start the electric revolution in India."

"Electric cars already cheaper to own and run than petrol or diesel – study."

"Toyota to market over 10 battery EV models in early 2020s."

January should see a booming December EV sales result released. H1 2018 should see China announce some dates of when they expect to start their ICE ban. Given BAIC's goal to "stop their (ICE cars) production and sale nationwide by 2025", it may be possible the China ICE ban could be as early as 2025. That would send shock waves globally, and a desperate panic for EV metals. My guess for now is on a China ICE ban starting 2030, with an announcement in early 2018.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

