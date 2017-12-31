The Lovable Losers Of 2017

Special Offer Ends Tonight At Midnight: The Universal is my premium service on Seeking Alpha designed to generate consistent returns and attractive income over time while also protecting your hard-earned savings through any future bear market. On January 1, 2018, the rates for new subscribers to The Universal will be going up to $67 per month or $497 per year. But for those that are new members prior to the start of the New Year, they will lock in the current lower rate of $49 per month or $399 per year for the life of their subscription. To learn more or to sign up for a two-week free trial, please click on the link for The Universal. Questions? Send me a message and I will follow up. Thanks!

The contrarian investor likes to move against the crowd. The reason that contrarian investors have not gone the way of the dinosaur over the years, despite their seemingly perpetual skepticism about a rising stock market, is this: their inclination to avoid areas where optimism has become excessive, and instead focus on market segments that are unloved, has historically been rewarded over time. Put simply, contrarian investors are the quintessential clearance sale shoppers that typically avoid paying too much and instead can find some of the best bargains the market has on offer at any given point in time. And with 2017 drawing to a close, it is as good as a time as any to consider where the contrarians may be hunting as the calendar is set to flip to the New Year.

Sector Performance

One stock market segment that stands out for a contrarian view at the turn of any calendar year is sector performance. In any given calendar year, a certain sector tends to stand out for its clearly defined market leadership. At the same time, another sector will equally stand out for its particularly poor performance.

Consider where we stood coming out of the 2016 calendar year. Energy (XLE) was the leading performing sector, having generated a total return in excess of +27% that led the next best performing sector in telecom (IYZ) at +23% by more than four percentage points. And going into 2017, the financial punditgentsia was ebullient about the prospects for this leading sector going into the New Year, as notions such as rising oil prices, improving fundamentals, reduced regulations and attractive valuations were set to propel the sector to yet another strong year.

Yet how did this 2016 leader end up performing in 2017? In a stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index (SPY) that posted such consistently strong results with scant volatility on route to robust double-digit returns, the energy sector was among the only sectors that declined this year, falling by more than -4%.

What was the only sector that did worse than energy in 2017? Why the telecom sector, which were ranked second only to energy in 2016 and ended up falling by more than -14% this year.

What about the loser for 2016? It was the health care sector (XLV), which was the only sector that posted a decline in 2016 at -2.7%. And it was a sector despite its relatively attractive valuations that was scorned by investors heading into 2017 due to concerns over increased pricing pressures, rising costs, and potential regulatory threats.

So how did health care end up performing in 2017? It ranked among the market’s best performing sectors this past year, periodically holding the number one spot along the way before finally falling off the pace toward the very end of 2017. In short, it turned out to be a fine year for health care stocks in 2017.

Put simply, investors in general loved the 2016 sector leader in energy and loathed the 2016 sector loser in health care coming into this year. And as 2017 draws to a close, this trade ended up essentially turned upside down.

A Historical Pattern Of Sector Rotation

Of course, what we saw in 2017 is just the latest in a historical pattern that dates back decades.

In 2013 and 2015, the consumer discretionary (XLY) sector led the market, and in each of the following years in 2014 and 2016 this sector underperformed the S&P 500 Index.

In 2011 and 2014, utilities (XLU) ranked at the top of the sector list, and in 2012 and 2015 it ranked at or near the bottom with flat to negative returns.

And then there is technology (XLK), which ranked first before the tech bubble burst in 1999 and then again after the air had gone out of the balloon in 2003, but ranked at or near dead last in 2000 and 2004.

The same has frequently been true on the flip side.

In the year before their market leading year in 2016, energy stocks ranked dead last among sectors in 2015 with a negative return of more than -21%.

The financial sector (XLF) ranked at the bottom of the barrel in 2011 with a loss of -17%, only to then lead the market in 2012 with a gain of nearly +29%.

And in another notable classic example, the consumer staples (XLP), utilities, and financial sectors were all dogs with returns that were flat to decidedly negative in the roaring stock market of 1999. Each were badly maligned by many investors going into the next year. Yet each of these sectors posted robust double digit returns in 2000 as the broader market was descending into a major bear market.

These are just a few of the many examples of this phenomenon. A great info graphic that highlights some of these first to worst and worst to first outcomes over the past decade can be found on Novel Investor at the following link.

Looking Ahead To 2018

So where do we stand in this regard heading into 2018? Here is the set up.

Technology was by far the best performing sector in 2017, having returned more than +32%. In the process, the technology sector now boasts the dubious distinction of making up nearly one quarter of the entire market capitalization of the S&P 500 Index. The last time tech sector britches got this big was back in 2000. And the only other time in the last several decades that any other stock sector held the mark of making up more than 20% of total stock market capitalization was financials just over a decade ago and energy stocks at the start of the 1980s. And we all know how each of these three past episodes played out. Moreover, each of the top five stocks by market cap in the S&P 500 Index in Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL)(GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB) are all technology or technology related stocks. Not even during the halcyon days of the technology bubble in 1999 did the tech sector hold such a top heavy distinction across the U.S. stock market.

Yet heading into 2018, the technology sector remains at the top of the list of many of the investment market pundits for expected sector performance in the coming year.

Now it is worth noting that such a repeat feat would not be unprecedented. The energy sector held the crown in 2004 and 2005 before falling back toward the back of the pack in 2006. And technology stocks certainly had a good calendar year run in the late 1990s before famously blowing up not long after the start of the new millennium. But repeats and three-peats for sector leadership are the exception, not the norm.

On the flip side we have the once again woebegone energy sector, which as mentioned above has only been “bested” to the downside by the telecom sector. And unlike technology, both the energy and telecom sectors now hold some of their lowest market cap weightings to the S&P 500 Index in the past several decades with the energy sector just over 6% and telecom at just 2%. Now in the case of telecom, the contention could be made that this weighting relative to the broader market is in chronic decline. (In other words, how much longer before telecom is finally officially swallowed into technology from a GICS sector perspective just as real estate (XLRE) was finally broken out from financials?) But as for energy, it has a history of cycling up and down and is currently at the low end of this market cap range. And whereas seven of the top ten companies by market cap in the S&P 500 Index hailed from the energy sector in 1980, only one in Exxon Mobil (XOM) remains on this list today at number eight with a market cap that is now just 40% that of market cap leader Apple and nearly half that of number two Microsoft.

Now it should also be noted that it is not unprecedented for a sector loser to remain cellar dwellers for a few consecutive years. Tech pulled off the feat from 2000 to 2002 and effectively again from 2004 to 2006. Financials also did so in 2007 and 2008. And energy itself repeated at the bottom in 2014 and 2015. But just as a sports franchise that is definitively lousy for several years is often best positioned to turn and win a championship, so too has this been true of sectors that end up being repeated losers at any given point in time.

The Contrarian View On Sectors For 2018

Thus, the sector that stands out as worth a look from a contrarian perspective in 2018 is the energy sector, which outside of a great run in 2016 has been the perennial loser over the last few years. In the interest of full disclosure, I reinitiated an allocation to ExxonMobil (XOM) in 2016 and am actively considering adding to my energy related exposures as 2018 gets under way.

As for the technology sector, it remains filled with a number of companies that I continue to greatly admire. And the steadily rising revenue and earnings forecasts remain impressive indeed and may continue to prove rewarding for the owners of these companies. But from a stock investing standpoint, I remain inclined to leave the potential risks associated with its historically high market capitalization relative to the broader market and its historically high forward price-to-earnings ratio relative to its own history to those investors that are perhaps a bit more optimistic that the recently great run in technology can continue indefinitely into the future. For if the history of sector rotation has taught us anything, it is that it is difficult for any sector to win repeated championships without the need for some rebuilding years along the way.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.