McKesson: Is This Pharmaceutical Distributor A Buy?

Investment thesis

McKesson (MCK) is the largest pharmaceutical distributor in North America and a major player in healthcare. The company is riding the wave of industry consolidation and expanding its footprint by acquiring numerous smaller players. Currently, the McKesson’s fundamentals are respectable and the healthcare industry is experiencing solid tailwinds. While the company’s debt has notably increased due to recent acquisitions, McKesson appears to be returning to historical and industry norms. Based on a panel of valuation models, McKesson is fair to overvalued at the moment and I consider it to be a solid “hold”.

What is McKesson’s business model?

Where do you buy your medications? Your local pharmacy? But where do they get their products? Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)? Merck (NYSE:MRK)? Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)? Nope. They get them from a distributor like McKesson. But McKesson is much more than just a middle-man. Over the years, the company has expanded into a wide range of businesses, and now consists of two primary business segments, distribution services and technology solutions.

The distribution solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products internationally and provides an array of support services to community-based oncology and other specialty practices. It also provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics and other services to healthcare providers within the United States. Additionally, this segment operates retail pharmacy chains in Europe and Canada, and supports independent pharmacy networks within North America and Europe.

The technology solutions segment supplies clinical, financial and supply chain management services to healthcare organizations. This segment also includes a significant investment by McKesson in Change Healthcare, a technology company, which provides software and analytics, network services and other offerings to healthcare payers, providers, and consumers.

McKesson is North America’s largest pharmaceutical distributor, with more than 40,000 customers. During 2017, sales to their ten largest customers, including group purchasing organizations accounted for approximately 54.2% of their total revenue. Sales to their largest customer, CVS (NYSE:CVS), accounted for approximately 20.2% of total revenues.

Potential catalysts

Looking broadly at the US economy, healthcare accounts for nearly 18% of GPD, and is still growing aggressively. Healthcare spending is predicted to account for nearly 20% of the economy in 2025. As healthcare spending grows, so will healthcare related companies.

The healthcare sector as a whole is experiencing a wave of consolidation. Smaller companies are being bought up by larger ones, and larger companies are merging into even bigger ones (e.g. the recent proposed merger between CVS and Aetna (NYSE:AET)). McKesson is no exception, and has already bought up several smaller specialty distributors. McKesson is number 5 on the Fortuene 500. By virtue of its size alone, it is likely to emerge a winner in the race to oligopoly.

McKesson is continuing to expand its footprint. Just last month, McKesson announced the acqusition of RxCrossroads, a provider of pharmacy dispensing and logistics services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers. So long as it doesn’t overextend itself, McKesson’s focus on acquisitions could serve as a major source of value creation for the company.

How is McKesson management compensated?

Corporate executives get paid generously - some would say obscenely - for their work. They’re human just like the rest of us, so it is reasonable to expect them to guide their company in ways that give them the best performance reviews and the highest bonuses. The basics of McKesson’s management compensation plan, as outlined in the 2017 proxy statement are laid out below.

Short-term bonuses are based on two criteria, adjusted EPS (75%) and adjusted operating cash flow (25%). Once the bonus is determined, an individual modifier is applied by the Board to increase or decrease the bonus as they see fit. The modifier is based on an individual executive’s contributions and performance on non-financial objectives.

Long-term bonuses are determined as follows. 20% is based on a combination of adjusted operating cash flow and average ROIC. 40% is based on total shareholder returns (TSR) vs the S&P500 Health Care Index and adjusted EPS. The final 40% is based on the stock’s price performance.

McKesson’s long-term compensation plan is decent, but not great. I am not a fan of compensation based heavily on TSR, EPS, or share price, as a focus on these metrics encourages value-destroying activities (questionable mergers and acquisitions, excessive share buybacks, unsustainable dividend policies, etc.) so long stock as price is pushed upwards. I like the use of ROIC as it encourages value creating activities, but it only composes a fraction of the compensation plan.

Overall, the compensation plan isn’t noteworthy, but it’s in line with those used by many other companies.

How does McKesson create value for shareholders?

There are four ways a company can return value to shareholders. First, reinvestment in the business via capital expenditures. Second, by paying dividends. Third, by engage in share buybacks. Finally, they can engage in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities. To get a feel for how McKesson spends its money, I graphed yearly data, taken from the statement of cash flows, on how much McKesson spends on each of these four options.

Over the last 10 years, McKesson has been engaging in relatively low and steady investment in property, plant, and equipment. These investments went towards maintaining and expanding their distribution centers and networks, and also includes substantial investments in capitalized software systems.

McKesson has a long history as a dividend paying company. The amount of money paid out as dividends has been slowly increasing over the last decade, which is in line with McKesson’s dividend increase history. Currently, the yield is around 1%, which is a below the S&P 500 average, and below the industry average as well. Ultimately, dividends are secondary to the fundamentals. Strong fundamentals create a long runway for price appreciation and continued dividend growth.

McKesson has engaged in varying degrees of share repurchase activity over the last decade. Most recently, in both 2015 and 2016 the Board authorized substantial share repurchase programs. In 2017, repurchase activity continued under these authorizations. There is no indication yet as to whether share repurchases will continue into 2018. While the amount spent on share repurchases has been considerable, the change in share count has been small. From 2012 through 2016, McKesson repurchased about 7.2% of its shares. While I am not a fan of share buybacks, as many researchers believe them to be an exercise in value extraction rather than value creation, I do not consider McKesson’s program to be excessive. As a comparison, consider three companies I recently reviewed. The auto parts manufacturer Lear (LEA), the specialty chemicals company LyondellBasell (LYB), and the media company Viacom (VIAB) reduced their share counts by about 34%, 29%, and 26% respectively, over a similar time period.

McKesson has undertaken a number of major acquisitions in the last several years, and some of the recent ones are highlighted here. In 2013, McKesson completed its acquisition of PPS World Medical, an American distributor of medical products, equipment, billing services, and pharmaceutical related products to non-hospital healthcare providers. In 2016, McKesson completed the acquisition of Vantage Oncology LLC and Biologics, which expanded their footprint in the rapidly growing specialty pharmaceuticals space. Also in 2016, McKesson completed their acquisition of Rexall Health, which operates approximately 470 retail pharmacies and expanded their retail footprint in Canada. Also in 2016, McKesson completed its acquisition of UDG Healthcare, which is based in Ireland and the UK and provides pharmaceutical and other healthcare products to retail and hospital pharmacies. Lastly, in 2017, McKesson completed its acquisition of Change Healthcare, a healthcare technology company which provides software, analytics, and network services.

Now that we have a sense for McKesson’s priorities when it comes to returning value to shareholders, let’s begin our look at the company’s fundamentals.

Note: Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

Is McKesson making money?

When evaluating a company, I start with the income statement. Starting at the top of the income statement, we see that revenue has been increasing slowly and steadily over time.

When we look at operating income and net income, we see large spikes in 2016 and 2017. During these years, Change Healthcare Holdings (CHC) entered into a merger with McKesson to create a new business Change Healthcare (a healthcare related software and technology company), which consists of the entirety of CHC, and the majority of McKesson’s technology solutions business unit. The spikes in operating and net income are due to one time net gains from this transaction, so we shouldn’t expect a repeat in future reports.

Free cash flow has generally increasing over the years. Despite some variability, this increase is roughly following that seen in net income.

Looking to the future, McKesson is in a strong position to take advantage of industry-wide catalysts to continue growing its revenue streams.

Having examined McKesson’s income, it’s time to dig deeper into its business efficiency and profitability.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

How efficient of a business is McKesson?

When searching for investment opportunities, I look for efficient business practices and formidable economic moats (otherwise known as competitive advantage). These are the hallmarks of companies that can consistently deliver above average returns. In this section and the next, we’ll examine McKesson’s efficiency and profitability.

We will begin evaluating McKesson’s efficiency by looking at gross margin (shown as % revenue). The two dotted lines represent rules of thumb. Values below 20% (yellow dotted line), suggest that a firm is in a fiercely competitive industry, values between 20% and 40% (green dotted line) suggest a highly competitive industry, and values above 40% may suggest a strong competitive advantage.

Over the last decade, gross margins have generally increased from approximately 5% to around 6%, well below my rule of thumb. However, the margins are on the high end when compared to other pharmaceutical distribution companies. While these may not seem like impressive numbers, McKesson’s size and market share provides it with a sizable competitive advantage.

Next, we’ll look at sales, general, and administrative costs (SG&A; shown as % revenue). Again, the dotted lines represent rules of thumb. Values between 30% (green dotted line) and 80% suggest a moderately competitive environment. And, values below 30% may suggest a strong competitive advantage.

SG&A has remained below 5% for the last decade, which is well within my rule of thumb. SG&A is higher in both relative and absolute terms than several of McKesson’s competitors, but not high enough for me to be concerned.

Looking at the earnings before taxes (EBT) margin, a metric that removes the effects of state and local taxes on earnings, we see a general trend that mirrors the slow improvement in gross margins over the last decade.

The takeaway is that while McKesson operates in a highly competitive environment, it has been able to maintain the efficiency of its business while slowly growing margins. The trend towards industry consolidation will only help McKesson maintain its competitive advantage.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

How profitable is McKesson?

Three profitability ratios are commonly examined when evaluating a company. Return on assets (ROA) measures profitability relative to total assets. Return on equity (ROE) measures profitability relative to shareholder equity. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how efficiently a company uses its invested capital to generate profit, and is considered the best of these ratios.

Like the profitability measures above, these ratios are used to help determine the presence of a competitive advantage and can be used to judge the profitability of McKesson relative to its industry. The green dashed lines drawn at 10% for ROA, 15% for ROE, and 15% for ROIC are rules of thumb, where consistent values above these bars suggest a strong competitive advantage. The orange dotted lines represent the industry averages (pulled from Aswath Damodaran’s awesome collection of data) for these ratios.

All three profitability measures display similar trends over the last decade. All were roughly stable through 2015, and then in 2016 they spiked upwards. Through 2015, ROA was low (approximately 5%) compared to my rule of thumb, but was on par with the industry average.

The recent spikes in ROE and ROIC warrant some explanation. If you recall from the above section, McKesson recently benefited from one time net gains from this transactions related to the formation of Change Healthcare. For several years, ROE and ROIC hovered around my 15% rule of thumb, but were below the industry average. Beginning in 2016, ROE soared to between 40% and 50%, and ROIC jumped to around 30%. These spikes are likely reflective of that one time gain, so we should expect ROE and ROIC to drop back towards historic norms (approximately 15%) in the future, which would still make McKesson a profitable company according to my rule of thumb.

Overall, excluding the recent spike, ROE and ROIC have remained steady at levels close to my rule of thumb. This suggests that despite operating in a highly competitive environment, McKesson has been able to maintain a strong competitive advantage.

Having reviewed McKesson’s profitability and efficiency, it’s time to move on to everyone’s favorite four letter word: debt.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Orange lines represent current industry averages. Green lines represent rules of thumb for the presence of an economic moat. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

What is McKesson’s debt burden?

Revenue, profitability, and moats all take a hit when serious competition arises or when the economy heads into a recession. Creditors don’t care about economic downturns. Debts must still be paid. Companies with lower debt burdens have greater resilience and flexibility when hard times hit. With that in mind, we now turn our attention to McKesson’s debt.

First let’s take a look at the numbers. McKesson’s long-term debt increased through 2013, and then leveled off and began a slow decrease. So what does McKesson use its debt for? Taking a look at past annual reports, loans are regularly taken out for general business uses. In 2013, there was a large spike in McKesson’s debt due to several acquisitions (PSS World and US Oncology), from which McKesson inherited additional long-term debt.

Is the debt manageable? To answer that, we’ll look at both the debt to equity ratio and the financial leverage ratio. The debt to equity ratio compares the amount of equity to the amount of debt. The financial leverage ratio compares a company’s assets to its equity. This may seem like an odd way to measure debt, but keep in mind that assets equal debt plus equity. So as equity decreases in proportion to debt, the ratio increases.

The debt to equity ratio spiked in 2013 as a consequence of McKesson’s acquisitions, but has been decreasing in subsequent years as McKesson has paid off its debt. Overall, this doesn’t concern me as McKesson appears to be on track to pay down the debt that it took on as part of the acquisitions.

The financial leverage ratio also slowly increased and spiked in 2013. Afterwards, it began a slow decrease. The financial leverage ratio has been greater than 4 for almost the entire last decade. This is very high compared to many other companies, but is in line with other competitor companies (Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and Amerisource Bergen (NYSE:ABC)).

Overall, I am not concerned about McKesson’s current debt load. While it spiked in 2013, McKesson has been reigning it back in. Hopefully, this trend will continue. The debt could become an issue if McKesson goes on another acquisition spree and overextends itself.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

Are McKesson’s per share earnings and cash flow growing?

Looking at company wide measures of profitability tells us a lot. But as shareholders, we only own a fraction of the company, so it behooves us to examine a few items on a per share basis as well.

The first graph in the below panel shows the number of shares outstanding. From 2012 through 2016, McKesson has repurchased about 7% of its shares. The share repurchases will likely continue as long as business conditions remain good.

The next two graphs show earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow (FCF) per share. Both of these graphs mirror the growth seen in the earlier net income and free cash flow graphs.

In this section of my analysis, I determine the EPS and net income growth rates so that I can derive an estimated growth rate to use in the later valuation models. I normally use the last five years (2012-2016) data to make these estimates. However, the spike in net income and EPS seen in 2016, and to a lesser extent in 2015, will drastically skew attempts to estimate net income and EPS growth rate. To avoid the spikes, I am going to back up two years and use the 2010-2014 date range. From 2010 to 2014, net income has increased by 22.8% (5.3% annually), while EPS increased by 37.2% (8.2% annually).

As McKesson recently went through some acquisition related structural changes, it’s hard to say whether these growth estimates will be the new normal for the company. However, I feel that these are reasonable estimates for a fairly mature company, and reflective of McKesson’s capacity for organic growth.

And now it’s time for a brief discussion of dividends.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

How is McKesson’s dividend health?

As we complete our survey of McKesson’s fundamentals, it’s finally time to talk about dividends. I prefer to discuss dividends last, because if the fundamentals don’t excite you, the dividend history is irrelevant - you shouldn’t be buying the stock.

Over the last decade, McKesson’s dividend has been growing in fits and starts. In 2009 and 2012, the dividend did not grow. Dividend growth over the last few years has been slow, about 4% to 5% per year.

For dividends, I focus on not only on growth, but also on sustainability. As a proxy for sustainability, I use the dividend payout ratio as calculated first using EPS and then using FCF per share. Both payout ratios have remained low, around 15%. These low payout ratios give plenty of room for McKesson to continue growing its dividend into the foreseeable future.

However, my gut feeling is that we should not expect to see stellar dividend growth from McKesson. Despite the very low payout ratios, McKesson seems to be more focused on acquisitions (and to a lesser extent share buybacks) than dividend increases.

Note: Trendlines are shown in red. Data was pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

McKesson valuation panel

Now that we’ve covered the fundamentals, it’s time for exercises in valuation. But first a few caveats. Much like dividends, if the fundamentals of a stock don’t excite you, the valuation is pointless - you shouldn’t be buying the stock.

I approach valuation by employing several different methods, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. The more agreement between the results, the more confidence I have that my valuation reflects reality.

Historical valuation model

The first approach is a relative valuation of McKesson vs its historical valuation. Five valuation ratios will be examined: Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio, Price to Book (P/B) ratio, Price to Sales (P/S) ratio, Price to Free Cash Flow (P/FCF), and Dividend Yield (if present). In the graph below we assume that MCK is a mature company with a relatively stable range of valuation ratios, then we compare the current value to the historical range to get a feel for MCK’s current valuation relative to its past performance.

To explain how the graphs are constructed and interpreted, we’ll walk through the P/E graph. I began by determining the high and low P/E value for each of the last 10 years. This was done by dividing the lowest and highest stock prices during a given year by the stock’s reported earnings for that year. Then I took the median of the past 10 years for the annual low P/Es (the green horizontal line) and the annual high P/Es (the red horizontal line). The x-axis of the graph is drawn at the midpoint between the two medians. If the current P/E (the blue diamond) is closer to the red line, the more overvalued the stock may be based on its historical highs. If the current P/E is closer to the green line, the more undervalued the stock may be relative to previous lows.

The same process applies to P/B, P/S, and P/FCF. For dividend yield, higher dividends are associated with lower stock prices (remember dividend yield = annual dividend / stock price), so the graph appears flipped, with higher numbers representing undervaluation and lower numbers representing overvaluation.

Compared to McKesson’s historical valuation, P/B, P/S, and dividend yield are in overvalued territory. P/E and P/FCF are both in undervalued territory.

In summary, three out of five historical valuation metrics suggest that McKesson is currently overvalued.

Note: Data were pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

Competitor valuation model

The second approach is a relative valuation of McKesson’s current valuation multiples to those of competitors in the same sector. In these graphs we can see how McKesson stacks up against similar companies, and how this family of companies compares to the S&P500 average (the solid black line), which approximates the market as a whole and serves as the reference. The green shaded area is undervalued vs the S&P500 and the red shaded area is overvalued. The orange dashed line indicates the industry average. Competitor companies are shown as black dots and McKesson is the blue diamond.

Four ratios will be examined: Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio, Price to Book (P/B) ratio, Price to Sales (P/S) ratio, and Dividend Yield.

For competitor companies, I selected Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, Henry Schien (HSIC), Patterson Companies (PDCO), and Owens and Minor (OMI).

When compared to the S&P500, McKesson is undervalued based on P/E, P/B, and P/S, and is overvalued based on dividend yield.

When compared to the industry average, McKesson is undervalued based on P/E and P/B, fair valued based on P/S, and overvalued based on dividend yield.

When compared to other companies, McKesson is undervalued based on P/E, fair valued based on P/B and P/S, and overvalued based on dividend yield.

To summarize, based on the competitor valuation model, McKesson is probably somewhere between fair and undervalued.

Note: Blue diamond = MCK; Black dots = competitor companies; Black line = S&P500; Orange dashed line = Industry average. Green shaded area is undervalued vs the S&P500. Red shaded area is overvalued vs the S&P500. If data are not available for a particular company, it will not appear on the graph. Data were pulled from Morningstar. The graph was made by me.

Discounted cash flow (DCF) model

Having examined two different flavors of relative valuation, it’s time to take a crack at a discounted cash flow valuation, which allows us to estimate the intrinsic value of McKesson based on initial assumptions about McKesson’s future growth and discount value.

The table below is a DCF matrix. By looking at an array of different estimations at once, we can base our decisions about over or under valuation on a range of assumptions instead of just one. These can be a bit complex at first glance, so let’s walk through it together.

First, let’s look at just the numbers. The box in the center of the grid below shows the intrinsic value of McKesson based on the key assumptions outlined below.

EPS of $12.00 The current EPS according to Yahoo! Finance is $21.12. But EPS is derived from net income, which is currently elevated due to one-time transactions related to McKesson’s recent merger and acquisition activity. The current FCF per share is around $12, so that is what I am going to use as I believe it more accurately reflects the EPS we can expect to see in the future.

Discount rate of 10%.

Initial growth rate of 5% per year for 3 years. This is a low estimate based on the growth in net income from 2010 to 2014, as described above. I’m going to assume that it will take only three years until the growth rate drops to the terminal rate.

Terminal growth rate of 2%. Chosen to match the approximate annual growth of the US economy.

Each cell in the table corresponds to an intrinsic value computed by using different combinations of growth rates and discount rates. As we move horizontally, the assumed initial growth rate increases or decreases in 10% increments. As we move vertically, the assumed discount rate increases or decreases in 10% increments.

Cells towards the top right represent optimistic estimates (higher initial growth and lower discount rate), will give higher intrinsic values and be more likely to suggest undervaluation. Cells towards the lower left represent skeptical estimates (lower growth and higher discount rates).

The column on the far left represents a worst case scenario, and is based on a 0% (zero) initial growth rate. Intrinsic values presented in this column will probably be low and unappealing, but if you want to take a highly skeptical view of a stock, this column is your guide.

Note: Green shaded cells indicate margin of safety >20%. Red shaded cells indicate margin of safety <20%. The table was made by me.

Now that we have our intrinsic values calculated, we need to discuss margin of safety. A margin of safety is the difference between the estimated intrinsic value of the stock and the current market price. Remember that intrinsic values are based on mathematical models. They are a guide pointing us in the (hopefully) right direction, not a true indication of what a stock should be worth. We need to ask how much higher does the intrinsic value need to be for us to start being confident that the stock is undervalued.

In the table, margin of safety is represented by the red or green shading that appears in each cell. The minimum margin of safety that I am willing to accept to believe that a stock is undervalued is 20%, which is indicated by white shading. As the intrinsic value increases above the 20% margin of safety threshold, the cells become green. The deeper the green shading, the higher the margin of safety. As the intrinsic value decreases below the 20% margin of safety threshold, the cells become red.

A quick example of how this works: McKesson is currently trading at 152.57, a 20% margin of safety is added giving us 183.084. Green shading starts when the intrinsic value is predicted to be at least 183.084 and gets deeper as the estimated intrinsic value moves up. When the estimated intrinsic value is less than 183.084, the cell gets red shading and as intrinsic value decreases the red shading gets deeper.

Using our base assumptions, McKesson has an intrinsic value of around $165, which implies an 8% margin of safety. Nowhere near high enough for me to start getting excited. Looking at the matrix as a whole, most of the cells are shaded red, suggesting that even if we alter our assumptions a bit, McKesson a margin of safety is unlikely to appear.

Based on this model, McKesson is fair valued.

Reverse dividend discount model

Let’s partake in one more adventure in valuation modeling. This time we’re going to use a two-stage dividend discount model. Also, we’re not going to try to predict the future with this model. Instead, we’re going to determine what inputs give us the current market price of the stock. Once we’ve done that, we’ll have some idea of the assumptions that the market has already baked into McKesson’s price.

For the two-stage dividend discount model, the following key assumptions produced an intrinsic value of $154.36 - pretty close to the current price.

Current dividend: $1.36 per Yahoo! Finance.

Discount rate of 10%. Typical discount rate used in dividend discount models. Approximates the annual return of the market as a whole and represents the minimum return many dividend growth investors like to see.

Initial dividend growth rate of 15% per year for 5 years. This is on the high end of dividend growth observed in many traditional dividend growth companies. Based on payout ratio, there is plenty of room for more aggressive dividend growth to take place over the next five years. However, McKesson appears to be pursuing a much more reserved dividend growth strategy.

Terminal dividend growth rate of 8.7% per year. This is reasonable compared to other traditional dividend growth companies. Maybe a bit on the high side, but for a company with such a low payout ratio, this is still within reason.

If we assume that the market price is a correct approximation of McKesson’s intrinsic value, the market expects the dividend to grow at 15% per year for 5 years, then drop down to a terminal growth rate of almost 9% per year.

The reverse dividend discount model produces numbers that are much higher (by two to three times) than McKesson’s current dividend growth. This suggests that McKesson may be overvalued as the predicted growth needed to justify the price is much more aggressive than what is currently taking place.

Review and conclusions

Now that we’ve finished our analysis of McKesson, lets see how the company stacks up against my six principles of investing.

1. Clear and understandable business model and corporate objectives?

Yes. McKesson acts primarily as a pharmaceutical products distributor, but has also been expanding into a variety of other business areas. Overall the company is doing well, and is in a good position to continue making gains. McKesson’s executive compensation system deserves a mention here, not because it is particularly good for shareholders (it’s middle of the road), but because McKesson’s CEO, John Hammergren, was the highest paid CEO in the country in 2013. His pay was so absurdly high, even by CEO standards, that he was forced to agree to a 50% pay cut in response to shareholder outrage.

2. Strong fundamentals?

Yes. I like the consistent increases in revenue, operating income, net income, and free cash flow. ROE and ROIC have been flirting with my rules of thumb for most of the last decade, suggesting that McKesson is a profitable company despite competing in a low margin industry.

3. Wide or growing economic moat?

Yes. While the pharmaceutical products distribution industry has relatively low margins, scale matters. As the preeminent distributor in North America McKesson has the economy of scale needed to maintain its position. McKesson’s ROE and ROIC meet my rule of thumb and suggest that McKesson has a competitive advantage. McKesson’s acquisition strategy will work to further reinforce its competitive advantage over time, so long as the company doesn’t over extend itself.

4. Low debt burden and prudent use of debt?

Yes. The absolute amount of debt held by McKesson is manageable and the debt to equity ratio is also reasonable. The financial leverage ratio is too high for my tastes, but it does appear to be generally in line with competitor companies. Currently, McKesson is reducing its debt, which is a positive sign. However, if they become more aggressive in their acquisitions, their debt load could potentially become unsustainable.

5. Sustainable and growing dividend?

Maybe. McKesson has EPS and FCF based payout ratios of below 45%, leaving plenty of room for dividend growth. Dividend growth stalled in 2009 (probably due to the Great Recession) and again in 2012 (probably due to a diversion of funds towards acquisitions). More recently, dividend growth has been slow (around 5%). My impression is that while McKesson is committed to their dividend, they are not focused on it. Investor’s shouldn’t consider McKesson to be a traditional dividend growth company, rather they should treat the dividend as a nice bonus while they await share price appreciation.

6. Appropriate valuation?

No. McKesson appears fair to overvalued at the moment. Out of the four valuation models tested, one suggests undervaluation, one suggests fair valuation, and two suggest overvaluation. In the historical valuation model, three out of five measures suggested overvaluation. In the competitor valuation model, three out of four measures suggested potential undervaluation. The DCF model suggests fair valuation. Finally, when I ran a backwards looking dividend discount model to determine what growth estimates were baked into the stock price, it suggested that McKesson may be overvalued.

Risks

Future regulation is a major risk not only to McKesson, but the entire healthcare sector. The present political climate is favorable to corporations, so McKesson can breath easy for the next few years. However, healthcare spending in the US is on an unsustainable trajectory. While I feel confident that McKesson will survive and maintain its market share, its revenues may not survive a major regulatory shift.

McKesson is riding the consolidation wave, acquiring smaller companies, and expanding its footprint. The best case scenario is that McKesson becomes one of the winning oligarchs. Worst case scenario is that McKesson becomes overextended and thus unable to weather recessions or other economic headwinds. Investors should keep an eye on McKesson’s debt burden.

Finally, the CEO John Hammergren. He has already demonstrated that he is happy to use McKesson as his personal piggy bank, and cannot be happy about his recent forced 50% pay cut. While I like McKesson overall, I would advise current and future investors to keep an eye on McKesson’s proxy statements and make sure that the company doesn’t drift towards using softer, more easily gamed, metrics in compensating their executives.

Buy, sell, or hold McKesson?

Hold.

Based on the above analysis, McKesson is a hold. It meets four of my six buy criteria. McKesson is a major pharmaceutical distributor, and likely to stay that way. McKesson is a dividend paying company, but the current yield (<1%) is not exciting. McKesson prefers to direct its resources towards mergers and acquisitions, as well as share buybacks. At present, McKesson’s valuation isn’t impressive either. McKesson appears fair valued, with no meaningful margin of safety remaining.

My analysis and strategies are aligned with my values, and meet my investing goals. This may not be true for you. You must do your own research before investing. Your wallet will thank you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.