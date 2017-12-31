Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Progenics Azerda Update, Atara Gets FDA Clearance For Phase 3 Trial, Avadel Provides Update

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Progenics

Today we will discuss the latest update from Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX), which sparked a rally in pre-market trading on Friday.

Progenics announced that the FDA has accepted for review its New Drug Application (NDA) for Azedra. The FDA also granted a Priority Review. The agency has set April 30 PDUFA date. The news sent PGNX shares up more than 21% in pre-market trading on Friday. The shares though failed to hold on to their gains and finished the day around 2% higher.

It has been a disappointing year for PGNX, with shares down 31.3% for the year even as the NBI closed the year 21.05% higher. PGNX has struggled amid some debate over the date from the phase 2b trial for Azedra.

Azedra became part of PGNX’s pipeline after the company acquired Molecular Insights a few year ago. Molecular Insights had already begun a phase 2b trial with the drug under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) from the FDA. However, the company discontinued the trial after it ran out of money. PGNX picked up the drug and continued the phase 2b trial. The main debate is over the efficacy data reported by Molecular Insights for its part of the trial and by PGNX for the second part of the trial.

The phase 2b data reported by Progenics has been poorer on the efficacy front when compared to what Molecular Insights reported. We addressed the issue in a recent article.

As we noted, the fact that Azedra’s trial was conducted under an SPA means that PGNX only has to meet the efficacy threshold pre-specified by the agency. As we discussed in detail in our recent article, Azedra has met the requirements under the SPA. Given this, we do not see any reason for the debate.

As we noted, the bear case from one of the Seeking Alpha author has some logic. The author discusses the discrepancy between the two data sets but the approval will be based on the phase 2b trial meeting FDA requirements under the SPA. Also considering that this is a rare disease, we do not expect the agency to do any nitpicking with regards to the trial data. Remember that the agency has softened its stance as well with regards to drug approvals, with approvals in 2017 seeing a sharp increase from last year.

Azedra’s approval is a major near-term catalyst and we expect PGNX to finally gain momentum. Of course, the bigger value driver for the company is 1404. However, 1404 will play out more in the long-term. We believe an approval could result 50%-60% upside in PGNX from current levels. The company ended the third quarter of 2017 with nearly $100 million so we do not see any near-term dilution risk with PGNX. We expect 2018 to be a year when PGNX finally take off. The strategy should be to sell 70%-80% of holdings on Azedra approval and then hold the rest for long-term capital appreciation.





Stocks in the news: ATRA, AVDL

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) announced that it received clearance from the FDA to commence two Phase 3 clinical studies with tabelecleucel (formerly known as ATA129) in patients with rituximab-refractory Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (EBV+PTLD).

Analysis: Atara plans to commence the studies immediately, with results expected to be released in the first half of 2019. The company is planning to submit a Conditional Marketing Authorization application in the European Union during the first half of 2019 as well, if results are positive. The primary endpoint of the trials s the confirmed objective response rate, defined as the percent of patients achieving either a complete or partial response to tabelecleucel treatment after the initial tumor assessment showing a response.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) announced its corporate objectives for 2018. The company also provided its financial expectations for the year. Avadel sees peak sales for the treatment at $750 million. This is more than two times the company’s current market capitalization. Avadel also said on Friday that it expects NDA filing for FT218 by the end of 2018 and for AV001 in 2019

Analysis: Avadel expects to launch Noctiva during the second quarter of 2018. Noctiva was approved by the FDA in March, 2017. The approval was the first for a treatment for frequent urination at night due to overproduction of urine. For 2018, the company expects total revenue to be in the range of $110 million to $130 million. However, the company also sees high cash burn rate in 2018.

In other news

Ignyta (RXDX) announced that the FDA cleared its IND application for RXDX-106 in patients with solid tumors. RXDX plans to commence the study in early 2018.

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) announced the submission of MAA to the European Medicines Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA) for Epidiolex as adjunctive treatment for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and Dravet syndrome, two highly treatment-resistant forms of childhood-onset epilepsy.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) announced that it acquired the NDAs and U.S. marketing rights for AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Atacand (hypertension), Atacand HCT, Arimidex (breast cancer), and Casodex (prostate cancer). The company is paying $46.5 million in cash, royalties and sales-based milestones to acquire the NDAs.





Analyst Ratings

Company Analyst Action Rating Target Avisol Coverage ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Canaccord Genuity Set Price Target Buy $77.00 Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Yes AstraZeneca (AZN) JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Neutral -> Overweight Yes Celgene (CELG) Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Hold $112.00 Yes Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Citigroup Set Price Target Hold $74.00 Yes La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) HC Wainwright Raises Target Buy $62.00 -> $91.00 Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Underweight -> Neutral Yes Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Canaccord Genuity Set Price Target Hold $42.00 TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Yes

CELG is in Avisol portfolio.





Insider Sales

Digirad Corp (DRAD): 10% shareholders Cannell Capital LLC disposed 8300 shares for $24,816.

Marijuana Co of America, Inc. (OTCPK:MCOA): CFO Hymers Robert Leslie III disposed 3100000 shares (3% of their holding) for $174,430.





Insider Acquisitions

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC): COO Carver Jennifer acquired 1000 shares for $33,215.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA): 10% shareholders and directors Traweek James W Jr, McGaughy R Kent Jr, and Cpmg Inc acquired 17000 shares each for a per share price of $28.47.

