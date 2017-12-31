Who Will Fail First? (Video)

The current financial and investing environment is very complacent but this doesn't mean one should not even look at the risks out there. I discuss a few risks that can create turmoil in the U.S., Europe, Japan, UK and China. Given the interconnectivity of the international financial system even a small crack in one of those systems could mean trouble for many. Given the risks, I really don't understand the current complacency.
Nevertheless, the point is not to understand; the point is to make money from the situation. So, even if this is just an overview of global risks I am really looking forward to your comments and insights on how to best be hedged going in to 2018.
As I will be digging deeper into hedging opportunities pleas consider following to get noticed when a new video is released. Enjoy the video.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.