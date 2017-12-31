Who Will Fail First? (Video)

Each country has something that could make it crack, from shadow banking to high debt burdens or distorted financial systems.

The current financial and investing environment is very complacent but this doesn't mean one should not even look at the risks out there. I discuss a few risks that can create turmoil in the U.S., Europe, Japan, UK and China. Given the interconnectivity of the international financial system even a small crack in one of those systems could mean trouble for many. Given the risks, I really don't understand the current complacency.

Nevertheless, the point is not to understand; the point is to make money from the situation. So, even if this is just an overview of global risks I am really looking forward to your comments and insights on how to best be hedged going in to 2018.

As I will be digging deeper into hedging opportunities pleas consider following to get noticed when a new video is released. Enjoy the video.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.