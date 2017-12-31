The First Oil Dividend Aristocrat In Almost Half A Decade

Imperial Oil should recover as oil prices recover, allowing the company to increase its dividend for the next two years and become a dividend aristocrat.

Imperial Oil has significant assets and production growth potential going forward. However, the company's stock has dropped by 40% since the start of the crash.

Exxon Mobil owns 69.6% of Imperial Oil providing the company with guidance, advice, and support. This gives Imperial Oil a leg up over other oil companies of similar size.

Imperial Oil (NYSE: IMO) has 23 years of consecutive dividend increases making the company just 2 years away from reaching coveted dividend aristocrat status. The only other two oil companies to do this are Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), which fittingly owns almost 70% of Imperial Oil, and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). As we will see through this article, Imperial Oil's impressive asset base, growth potential, and financials, will make it a dividend aristocrat and currently make it a strong investment.

Imperial Oil - CBC

Imperial Oil Assets

Imperial Oil has a strong asset base that will provide the company with both significant growth opportunity and financials going forward.

Imperial Oil Production - Imperial Oil Investor Presentation

Imperial Oil has an overall upstream asset base spread across three major assets. These assets are Syncrude, Kearl and Cold Lake. The company has a 71% interest in Kearl, a 25% interest in Syncrude, with a full 100% interest Cold Lake. Overall, supported by consistent growing production from Cold Lake, the company has had total production recently of roughly 0.4 million barrels per day.

The company’s Cold Lake project should support strong consistent growth, while the company should also see growth from its Syncrude assets. The company’s Kearl asset is a fairly recent project and the production from this region has grown the company’s production modestly these past several years. The company averages $1.5 billion in cash from operating activities annually, with a $26 billion market cap.

Given the company's current dividend costs it just over $0.4 billion annually, Imperial Oil will be able to comfortably cover its dividend including any increases.

Imperial Oil Resource Base - Imperial Oil Investor Presentation

Together these assets hold almost 8 billion barrels of 2P proven and probable reserves that given the company a reserve life of 30+ years. These resources are spread across in situ, mining, and unconventional resources. Taking into account, the company’s contingent resources, the company has total potential contingent resources of almost 16 billion barrels.

These significant barrels of twice the company’s 2P reserves will support the company significantly growing its production in the future. These 2P reserves are incredibly impressive given that oil majors, like Exxon Mobil have noticeably smaller reserve life of 13 years. This valuable resource will allow the company to increase its production going forward while keep a reserve life similar to other oil companies.

Imperial Oil Asset Growth

Imperial Oil’s assets are impressive and generate the company significant cash. These assets also have incredibly impressive asset growth potential. Starting with the company’s Kearl Asset, that asset will likely cause the company respectable growth.

Imperial Oil Kearl Production Growth - Imperial Oil Investor Presentation

Imperial Oil is currently producing below design capacity at its impressive Kearl asset as the company ramps up. The company currently produces roughly 180 thousand barrels per day which it plans to grow to exceed 220 thousand barrels annually. Given overall production from the company of just over 300 thousand barrels per day, this will increase the company’s overall production by almost 15%.

At the same time, Imperial Oil is aiming for $20 / barrel US operating expenses all-in. Decreasing those expenses, as the company increases its production, should help to significantly increase the company’s earnings going forward. This incoming growth in profits should result in Imperial Oil's share price recovering, providing shareholders with respectable rewards.

Going forward, Imperial Oil anticipates increasing annual production all the way up to 240 thousand barrels per day with additional crushing capacity and piping. This will overall increase the company’s production by almost 20%.

Imperial Oil Overall Production Growth - Imperial Oil Investor Presentation

Imperial Oil anticipates that its upstream production will grow to almost 400 thousand barrels by next year, a 10% increase in one year. That will come from the elimination of one-time events at Syncrude and the improvement of ore performance at Kearl. And that increased performance combined with lower costs will significantly increase Imperial Oil’s cash flow.

Imperial Oil Downstream Improvement - Imperial Oil Investor Presentation

Imperial Oil also anticipates significant downstream synergies. The company has earned $8.3 billion in cash from its downstream activities over the past 5 years from its more than 0.5 million barrels per day of operating activities. The company anticipates with its Exxon Mobil connections and unique locations it will improve its financial position.

As we can see here, an improvement of its downstream assets and growth potential shows Imperial Oil’s strong financials.

Imperial Oil Financials

Now that we have discussed Imperial Oil’s assets and the growth potential of these assets, let’s finish up by discussing the company's financials.

Imperial Oil Cash Operating Activities - Imperial Oil Investor Presentation

Imperial Oil has exceptional financial strength with a debt to capital ratio of just 15%. The company generates almost $2 billion in cash from operating activities. That $2 billion in cash from operating activities is incredibly impressive for a company with a market cap of $26 billion. Imperial Oil anticipates its cash flow will recover to $4+ billion in the coming years giving the company a market cap:cash flow ratio of just 6.

At the same time, Imperial Oil anticipates that its production will increase 10% alone next year and should continue to increase in the coming years. That will increase the company’s cash flow even further going forward. The combination of increasing production and increased cash flow means Imperial Oil's cash flow will increase, something that the company could use to payout to shareholders as a reward.

Imperial Oil Dividend Growth - Imperial Oil Investor Presentation

Imperial Oil anticipates that it will earn more than $4 billion in cash flow from 2017 - 2021. Imperial Oil has a 6.5% 10-yr compound annual growth rate, a growth rate that is incredibly impressive. The company has more than 100 years of consecutive payment and 23 years of consecutive growth, something few other oil companies can only dream of matching.

Given the increase in cash flow going forward, supported by a 10% increase in production, there is no reason to think that Imperial Oil will not continue this history of dividend increases for another two years. In just two years, when Imperial Oil reaches dividend aristocrat status, the company should see an appreciation in its price from dividend aristocrat investors.

As the first oil dividend aristocrat in almost half a decade, Imperial Oil is a strong buy.

Conclusion

Imperial Oil has an incredibly impressive portfolio of assets that are incredibly valuable. These assets are backed by more than 5 billion barrels of oil, giving the company a reserve life of more than 30 years. At the same time, these assets have significant growth potential that should result in almost 10% production growth in the next year alone. This will provide incredible support for Imperial Oil's cash flow.

Imperial Oil is just two years away from becoming the first dividend aristocrat in half a decade, something that should provide material support to its price. The company has had a difficult time since the start of the crash, and the company's improving cash flow combined with its dividend make it a strong investment at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, IMO, CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.