Don't Hail Medallion Financial's Exchange Traded Notes

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN) is a challenged finance company whose legacy is traced to the financing of taxi medallions in major urban markets. The business was long a highly profitable and stable one as demand for (and prices of) medallions generally were both strong while supply was intentionally limited by local governments. However, the advent of competing rideshare services, such as Lyft (Private:LYFT) and Uber (Private:UBER), placed significant pressure on the owners of tax medallions and, thus, the value of the medallions themselves, drawing into question the viability of the related loans. The company, in response to these trends, launched itself on a campaign to diversity – and redefine – its business, including a potentially rather brief classification as a business development company. The shifting strategies, in combination with debt concerns and the weakness in the heritage taxi medallion business, has contributed to a significant degree of uncertainty surrounding the company and the ultimate value of its underlying businesses.

The trials and tribulations of the company – including a bizarre episode involving a purported fashion model – have been well documented in other articles and in the press, so we will not review those in detail in this article. Instead, we focus on the company’s exchange traded notes, trading under the symbol MFINL.

The exchange traded notes were originally issued in April of 2016. The notes bear a fixed interest rate of 9.0% and are callable by the company for redemption at the face value ($25.00 per unit) on April 15, 2020, and otherwise mature a year later on April 15, 2021. In many respects, there is nothing particularly unusual about the notes aside from the issuer.

The notes have, however, experienced a significant swing in market value over the short year and a half on the market, reflecting the challenges associated with the company. In fact, the notes reached a nadir roughly 46% below the original issue price over the summer, pushing the stated yield to more than 16%. The notes have since recovered, however, largely based on incremental improvements in the company, but also with a health degree of speculation as they have since shot past their redemption value to recently peak at $26.83.

The extreme volatility, in particular over the last several days, marks a departure from common sense, especially the (small) closing trade above $26.75. The company’s common shares may represent a significant value opportunity, as argued by some contributors. However, given the range of values between the most recent daily low of $25.63 and the daily high of $26.83, the associated yield to either call or maturity varied by more than a percentage point – and nearly two percentage points if held to maturity – reflecting a lack of attention to the challenges faced by the company.

Indeed, even the best case outcome – the notes remain outstanding until maturity on April 15, 2021, and are redeemed at face value, at the closing price of $26.83, the yield to maturity is a mere 6.7% while, if the bonds are called for redemption on April 15, 2020, the yield to call is closer to 5.7%. The respective yields at a more reasonable $26.00 – close to the trade price for the block of notes which was traded on Friday, is more reasonable but still a rather nominal 7.8% and 7.25%. A yield above 7% is certainly more reasonable given the company’s issues, but the prospect of yields below 6% is clearly unjustifiable given available yields from other exchange traded preferred shares and notes backed by substantially stronger issuers.

We believe there is little economic rationale for purchasing the notes much above $26.00 and accepting yields below 7%, especially when there are exchange traded notes and preferred shares that provide similar (or only marginally less) potential yield with significantly less specific company risk. Current holders may not be able to secure pricing at the upper end of the recent trading range, but there is little visible value in the notes at present levels and holders (and potential purchasers) would be best served by looking elsewhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFINL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may adjust our position in MFINL within the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.