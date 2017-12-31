13 Stocks That Top My Factor-Based Value Investing Ranking System

Being inferior to business quality (i.e., "wonderfulness"), valuation (i.e., "price fairness") is not a focus at least here, which would be covered in future articles.

The ranking is driven by a number of factors - both qualitative and quantitative.

To look for that "wonderfulness," a ranking system is used.

The idea here is to find "wonderful businesses at a fair price" (instead of "fair businesses at a wonderful price").

I strongly agree with Warren Buffett's approach of investing in wonderful businesses at a fair price rather than fair businesses at a wonderful price. My investment time horizon is long term, and time is the sure friend of wonderful business (think about compounding and exponential growth for example).

To make my job easy, I develop this ranking system based on a number of factors to check the quality of businesses from various investing aspects, except valuation - business wonderfulness is the must and exceeds price fairness in importance; sometimes I don't even mind paying a bit premium for some of the wonderful businesses (I am sure some of the other investors would do the same).

In contrast to many people so anxiously checking stock price movements online these days for investing ideas, the more winning strategy (in my view) could be: 1) Locate high-quality businesses; 2) roughly calculate the fair valuation; and 3) compare the valuation to stock price offered by Mr. Market, who "is there to serve you, not inform you."

Below is the list of factors around my ranking methodology, which builds upon how I view each stock investment. Each factor contributes to a total score of a particular stock - the higher the better quality; after all there's the business behind every stock that matters to earn returns for your investment. Scroll to the bottom to see what stocks top my ranking system.

Return on invested capital/equity/asset & cash return on invested capital: Most important factors in my stock ranking approach and great measurement of efficiency in capital allocation: ROIC over 15% for each of the past 10 years is preferred; or ROE over 20% consistently, but be careful with high leverage, so also take ROA into accounts; also over 15% current CROIC would earn a decent score for the stock. Historical earning and FCF: Prefer those with positive earnings and free cash flow for each of the past 10 years. Financial health: current ratio above 2 + debt/equity less than 0.3 would be ideal while interest coverage less than 3 would be a red flag. I also look for a low NOA out of total assets. Be sure to check these against industry averages. I'd like to also give high scores to those with low intangible assets % on the book and debt/EBITDA of less than 1.5. Margins: Consistently over 10% net margin and over 30% gross margin would earn a decent score. Momentum (i.e., recent trend) also matters in this regard. Growth: This is a huge set of important factors, including short-term momentum, long-term growth accomplished, growth stability (e.g., no more than one EPS decline of 5% or more in the past 10 years), growth health (i.e., make sure EPS grows a bit faster than revenue), short-term and mid-term growth outlook (based on analyst consensus). I'd also like to see book value per share at least double every 10 years and check how well the business grew during the past recession. Dividend: In this area, I check current dividend yield, payout ratio (below 30% is favourable), how many years of consecutive dividend increases, and long-term dividend per share growth (at least double for the past 10 years would be decent). Cash flow: Be sure the company has its cash generation power, including consistently high FCF/sales, high growth in FCF per share, and constantly high operating cash flow/net income. Capital intensity: This is measured by factors like capex/sales and capital/net income. Businesses that need light capital injection for growth are favoured here and given high scores. Momentum: Here I give high scores to those with recent upward trends in margins, ROIC, liquidity (i.e., current ratio), cash reserves and downward trends in debt loads (e.g., debt/equity), cash conversion cycle, and payout ratio. Compared to peers: Here I would like to figure out the relative strength (and therefore high scores) of a particular stock to its peers in terms of debt loads, margins, ROIC and growth. Qualitative factors: These include moat (or durable competitive advantage, such as network effect, scale, and branding), management ability, business focus (do not prefer diversification within a company), M&A activities (prefer growth not through frequent M&A), industry competition, market leadership, management compensation (prefer stock incentives), corporate governance, business environment (e.g., legal and political system). Other factors: Including cash conversion cycle, market cap, inventory trend, shares outstanding, trading liquidity and cost (e.g., ADR), recent insider trading (i.e., buy orders vs. sell orders), and Wall Street analyst coverage (the less the better).

And here we go the list of top 13 stocks that ace my factor-driven ranking approach:

Rollins (ROL): Rollins operates in pest and termite control business segment. It's also an extremely rare case that has been growing revenue and earnings every year for the past 19 years - amazing! Rollins is a "boring" story, meaning it's quite often neglected by Wall Street and media, which could be a good thing to long-term investors. NetEase (NTES): NetEase is a leading provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. If you want a China consumer market play, take a look here. Ross Stores (ROST): Operating Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd's DISCOUNTS in the US, the company is one of the very efficiently run off-price retailers, which are both relatively recession-proof and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-proof - great ROE with strong balance sheet. Novo Nordisk (NVO): This is the leading healthcare provider to tackle diabetes and obesity, which are huge and fast-growing markets. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG): Demonstrating proven track record of fantastic and stable profitability with high growth prospect ahead. Intuitive Surgical designs, manufactures and markets its flagship da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. Gilead Sciences (GILD): Gilead Sciences is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercialises medicines in areas of unmet medical need. This is a turnaround play with great cash generation/reserves but prudence in M&A spending. The company is increasing its presence in China (a potential growth story). Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY): Tencent is an investment holding company principally involved in the provision of value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services. Its flagship product WeChat provides superior brand recognition with wide moat through social network effect and extremely high user stickiness. Paychex (PAYX): As a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, retirement and insurance services for small-to-medium-sized businesses in the US, Paychex offers great products with high user loyalty/stickiness/growth. This is another example of high capital efficiency and no debt. Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is the competitor in the sector with a close score in my ranking system. Nike (NKE): Nike is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of a range of performance equipment and accessories under the Nike Brand name. The company's continuous expansion in Asia Pacific (especially China) along with great brand unlocks further growth of its relatively high-margin businesses. Apple (AAPL): Apple is the example of another well-recognised global brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. Apple has been continuously developing consumer loyalty towards its products/services, and possesses potential to capture the high growth in Asia Pacific (particularly China). Amgen (AMGN): As a leading biotech company, Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. This is another healthcare stock with wide moat, proven growth capability, high profitability, and demonstrated willingness of delivering returns to its shareholders (AMGN increased its dividend per share 8x for the past six years). Waters (WAT): As a leading manufacturer of analytical instruments, such as high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), Waters is also a healthcare play but from a different angle. The company doesn't pay a dividend (yet) but has been reducing its shares outstanding consistently over the years (like most of the others on the list here). Credit Acceptance (CACC): Credit Acceptance offers "subprime" financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. This is another wide-moat case with huge economies of scale (Credit Acceptance heavily partners with local dealers through its unique business models to capture the auto subprime loan market no matter when the economy is good or bad - unlike traditional banks). Credit Acceptance is a typical capital un-intensive business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOST OF THE STOCKS MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.