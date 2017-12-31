Discover Financial: Shaking Off Credit Concerns

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has recently rallied to new all-time highs as fears over risks in the credit card sector disappear. The financial continues to produce solid results while taking advantage of the cheap stock with strong capital returns.

At the lows of the year, credit risk was a major concern for the sector, but the recent tax cuts reduced this risk and favors domestic financial stocks. For this reason, Discover Financial is expected to signal with capital returns that more upside exists for shareholders.

Discover Financial delivered a solid Q3 where analyst estimates were surpassed despite much higher loss provisions. The financial took a $229 million jump in provisions for loan losses, yet the EPS actually grew $0.03 from last year. The ability to absorb these credit hits and maintain profitability levels helped boost confidence in the stock.

The company continues to see most credit trends normalize with higher delinquency rates and net charge-offs.

Source: Discover Financial Q3'17 presentation

The trend continues into Q4 with the financial seeing continued worse credit performance along with solid loan growth. In November, Discover Financial saw the charge-off rate reach 3.1% and the 30-day delinquency rate jump to 2.3%. Both numbers are substantially higher than the levels of last year, but loan growth remained strong.

What really stood out in the recent quarterly results was the ability to maintain the quarterly EPS from last year despite a reduction in net income. For Q3, Discover Financial bought 9.2 million shares for $555 million that will continue provide the EPS boost in future quarters. In the process, the financial reduced the share count by 2.4% while only paying $60 per share for a stock now trading at $77. The total share count dipped from 379 million to 371 million in the quarter.

The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield has only dipped to 8.8% despite the stock gains. The yield topped out above 11% before the recent rally. The combination of aggressive buybacks and a decent 1.8% dividend yield has kept the net payout yield at attractive levels.

Where the story really gets interesting is that Discover Financial pays an average effective tax rate of 35%. The financial pays about $300 million in tax per quarter and could easily see a federal income break exceeding $100 million each quarter for an EPS boost in excess of $1 per share. One can imagine more stock buybacks with this extra income.

The key investor takeaway is that the story isn't perfect at Discover Financial, but the substantial tax break combined with loan growth is easily off setting the credit risk. The stock remains a large bargain with the tax breaks likely boosting 2018 EPS estimates from $6.80 to over $8.00 per share. The stock won't trade below a P/E of 10 for long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.