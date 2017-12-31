Starbucks Potential In India Is Overrated

A little more than a month ago, John Culver, the Group President of Starbucks (SBUX) stated India would be among its top five markets in the long term. He also billed the country as its fastest growing new market and growth in coffee consumption among 600 million middle class Indians as a key growth driver for the future. While China does offer a template for the projection, extrapolating it to India I think, is overly optimistic.

Don't be mislead by the smart commentary

The usage of words in John Culver's statement is quite interesting. To start with, India is not the fastest growing market but the fastest growing new market. Let's assume that India and Sri Lanka were to be defined as new markets. If India were to grow at 2% and Sri Lanka at 1%, India would still be the fastest growing new market, wouldn't it? Effectively this also means that other regions such as China are growing at a much faster rate from a much higher base.

The second question I had was regarding the significance of becoming a top 5 market. In terms of revenue by regions, the company is quite top heavy, dominated by the US and China. Based on figures by Statista, Thailand has 312 stores and even if each store rakes a $1 million in revenue (a stretch considering lower figures for China), we are talking about net Thailand revenues of $312 million. This isn't something that can move the needle for a $22 billion corporation. Therefore, while John Culver is right in factual terms, his statements can still mislead investors into believing that the country is a significant growth market for Starbucks.

A Questionable Premise

Not restricting my analysis to the two questions above, I further tried to find if India had the potential to generate around $500 million in annual revenues over the next five years. Cafe Coffee Day, or CCD, is the largest chain in India with 1,682 outlets and generates a revenue of ~$500 million according to its latest annual report. CCD sells coffee at a price point of nearly a dollar and therefore has a wider reach in terms of affordability. Despite the affordable pricing, CCD along with other coffee chains are struggling and have been forced to scale back and close stores in recent years. Starbucks' India revenue of $42 million in the year ending March 2017 was the year of the slowest growth (14%) since its launch highlighting it was getting saturated within the premium audience. To generate $500 million in revenues it would need an additional 900 stores with similar revenue per store dynamics, an unlikely proposition. Therefore, it would be a stretch to assume even $100 million in revenues in this country over the next five years.

The Chai Tea popularity and ventures of the partner

Starbucks has a 50-50 joint venture with Tata Global Beverages in India. Despite failures in the past, Tata is trying to hone its formula for the organized tea chain. India after all is a tea drinking nation and the culture of Chai or Cha, a flavored tea beverage is quite strong. The company began pilots for a tea chain called "Tata Cha" last month in Bengaluru. A joint venture partner testing a rival chain at an affordable price point signals a certain lack of confidence in terms of scalability. Starbucks after all sells Chai Tea and Culver himself marked Tea as a fast growing segment with more investments lined up for the beverage.

Conclusion

I think John Culver was extremely smart in not providing a timeline as India is unlikely to become a top Starbucks market at least in the next decade. Investors should therefore exclude India as a possible growth market while considering investments in the company.

