The NEW GE Power Faces An Uncertain 2018

The performance of the NEW GE Power led by Russell Stokes will continue to be significantly challenged through at least 2019.

Investment Thesis

The NEW GE Power (NYSE:GE) had a woeful 2017 and will struggle even more in 2018 for a variety of financial and operational reasons as detailed herein.

On January 24, 2018, the company will hold their 4th quarter 2017 earnings webcast, and the author anticipates that they will disclose a significant decrease in sales in the NEW GE Power.

The company’s 2017 audited year-end financials to be filed with the SEC on or before March 15, 2018 will reflect less cash and higher inventories than their 3rd quarter report based on my analysis.

This dangerous combination will signal that GE is a strong sell.

Recent Developments

Since the annual investor update on November 13, the company has been downgraded by the Big Three credit rating agencies - Fitch, Standard & Poor’s and Moody's, which cited a severe deterioration in the financial performance of the power segment that will last through 2019.

The abysmal performance of the company’s largest division, also resulted in GE announcing job cuts in NY and SC as well as an additional reduction of 12,000 global employees and Russell Stokes, who was named President of the unit as of July 3, 2017 by former CEO Jeff Immelt, is faced with the daunting task of turning around the NEW GE Power.





Source: General Electric

The Alstom acquisition - The NEW GE Power’s Albatross

The company’s $10.6 billion Alstom acquisition, GE’s largest industrial deal ever, is at the crux of the dire situation at the power unit. According to former GE CFO Jeff Bornstein, Alstom’s combined energy-grid businesses alone would generate roughly $6 billion in annual revenue and the steam platform and renewable energy units were each expected to pull in about $3 billion in annual revenue.

Mr. Bornstein also stated on an investor call that the company was on track to save $3 billion through cost cuts through 2020.

The New York Times reported on June 12, 2017 that John Flannery negotiated the Alstom deal and thus he presumably was aware of the above-referenced financial metrics, which have not yet reached fruition.

GE has considered the Alstom purchase a “sacred cow” by steadfastly stating on numerous occasions that the power segment’s problems are largely cyclical rather than structural despite a tsunami of compelling evidence to the contrary.

An SEC comment letter recently made public directed GE to revise future filings to disclose how the company determines the amount of synergy progress for Alstom could potentially become problematic regarding the Goodwill amount of the Grid Solution reporting unit within the power operating segment.

The following is an excerpt from GE’s 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017:

“While the goodwill of this reporting is not currently impaired, there could be an impairment in the future as a result of changes in certain assumptions. For example, the fair value could be adversely affected and result in an impairment of goodwill if expected synergies of the acquisition with Alstom are not realized or if the reporting unit was not able to execute on customer opportunities, the estimated cash flows are discounted at a higher risk-adjusted rate or market multiples decrease.”

Despite the company’s “plausible deniability” mentality regarding the prevailing power industry landscape, the sobering fact is that the disruptive structural changes in this segment are destined to have a significant negative effect on the financial future of the once-iconic company.

Based on the above metrics, the author strongly believes that GE’s $10.6 billion purchase of Alstom’s power and grid business was both grossly overpriced and ill-timed.

GE’s (slowing) free cash flow

The author believes that GE’s free cash flow will be adversely affected by both lower sales and an increase in the power unit’s inventory. In the author’s view, this troubling trend will mean that the company will not be able to meet its 2017 cash targets.

A major dismemberment of Baker Hughes, at a price likely lower than they may consider reasonable may be their best option given the urgency of improving their precipitously shrinking cash position.

GE’s fourth-quarter earnings

In order to achieve the financial projections presented on November 13, the author believes that absent a “perfect storm” scenario, GE will be challenged to beat consensus fourth-quarter earnings of $0.29 (vs. prior year earnings of $0.46). A repeat of the company’s third-quarter earnings miss would likely move the stock lower and the company may face a major risk of a further credit downgrade. As a result, the company may need to borrow a significant sum of money at higher interest rates in order to fund their pension contributions and keep the $0.12 quarterly dividend intact.

Conclusion

Given the myriad of financial and operational challenges which confronts GE as a whole, and the power segment in particular, the company simply does not deserve a 21+ PE ratio.

Based on the author’s proprietary financial model, which he developed utilizing his skills as a former CPA, GE’s stock may very well trade significantly below the company’s 52-week low of $17.36 in 2018.

His current price target within 6 months is $14.63 given present information.

