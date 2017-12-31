Uber: Underpaid By Softbank Or Overrated By Evaluators?

Investors must decide whether to cash in now or wait until the company goes public - however soon that may be.

Softbank places a bid on Uber shares

Earlier this week, Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) placed a bid to buy Uber (Private:UBER) shares based on a valuation that is much lower than what many analysts had predicted. The bid was placed at a 30% discount ($48 billion) on Uber’s latest valuation of $70 billion. Existing investors feel that the soft bid undermines the value of the remaining shares. To show investors their commitment, Softbank will invest at least $1 billion into Uber at their $70 billion valuation.

Many of Uber’s investors have been eager to cash in some of the shares that have grown so lucrative since the company started 7 years ago. Even at a major discount, this bid gives some shareholders the opportunity to see returns on their investment. Uber likely will not go public before 2019 as they keep an eye on other unicorns releasing IPOs. The disappointment of major IPOs from companies such as Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and BlueApron (NYSE:APRN) have served as a precaution for privately-owned companies like Uber. On the other hand, high-growth IPOs like Twilio Inc (NASDAQ: TWLO) and Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) have shown tech companies that the current environment is solid to go public. And perhaps the dip in valuation from Softbank could help the unicorn reach benchmark projections much easier. After all, it would be better for Uber to be underrated than overrated.

Institutional scandals

The general population has been wary of Uber in the past year due to the multiple sexual harassment cases brought to suit against the company. These gross acts of misconduct resulted in the resignation of Senior VP of Engineering Amit Singhal and ultimately the resignation of Travis Kalanick as Uber’s CEO. Further, the company has received an F from the Better Business Bureau as a result of numerous customer complaints and unexpectedly high charges.

The negative press that stemmed from this and also Uber’s fights with tax-drivers in the past couple of years have resulted in the firm losing a substantial amount of money. Losses in 2016 amounted to over $2.8 billion. Luckily, the company is a cash machine and with global trips up over 150%, total revenue in 2016 came in at $6.5 billion. And in 2017, these figures are even greater. Uber customer number per month reached 40 million in 2017 and the company claimed 77% of the ride hailing market.

The growth from 2014 to 2015 shows just how omnipresent Uber is becoming in the digital age. And as taxis get less popular, Uber gets to take their business.

Source: bizjournals.com

But nowadays, competitors are coming at Uber to take a piece out of the pie (above).

Growing competitive landscape

The institutional problems within Uber certainly do not help the company fight against the growing competition in the on-demand car service industry. Lyft (Private:LYFT), Grav, Ola, Didi Chuxing, and even MyTaxi have emerged as large competitors to Uber in the recent years. While Uber was first to the on-demand car service game, it has not won every battle. In fact, Uber conceded its China operations to Didi in August of 2016.

Madeleine Johnson of Zacks reports that Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) plans to make self-driving cars its own business will put the company in direct competition with Uber. The lack of a driver would keep fixed costs down in the long run and thus allow Alphabet to weed Uber out of this market.

Uber has responded to these efforts and actually began testing its autonomous driving cars last year. To aid in this fight, Uber acquired self-driving truck start-up Otto. Although it is a small company, Otto is home to engineers who formerly worked as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Google. The autonomous-car business is not yet there and tests are still being done to ensure that this a good venture. However, when autonomous cars finally hit market, Uber will be at the forefront.

The Spotify Effect

Earlier this week I discussed how Spotify (Private:MUSIC) decided to not pursue the traditional IPO route and instead go with a direct listing on the NYSE. I wrote, “Companies like Uber and Airbnb (Private:AIRB), which have remained private, will look to Spotify as an exemplar of what they should do in the future.” Spotify decided to not go with an IPO because their $20 billion valuation gives them the liberty to bypass the traditional IPO-funding route. Unicorns, like Uber, are in the same position. Uber has made no claims to be in pursuance of this route, but it is definitely an option.

Investors now must decide whether they want to cash in at the $32.97 per share price that Softbank is offering them or wait for the IPO option in 2019.

