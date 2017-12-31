GoldCorp: Operational Visibility For Investor Confidence Traction

Reducing AISC by 20% is a challenge in its five year plan.

Investment Thesis

GoldCorp Inc. held its 2017 Investor Day. The gold giant discussed in details its near-term cost guidance and production. It has unveiled its long-awaited five-year growth plan. The company is still very much in the transition phase of regaining market confidence. It needs to show a track record of operational execution on a quarterly basis to sustain revenue growth.

The company has laid out a growth strategy that is expected to deliver a 20% increase in gold production, a 20% increase in gold reserves and a 20% reduction in all-in sustaining costs over the next five years.

We believe the company can deliver its promise of solid results within its five-year plan in the near term. However, majority of analysts are jittery on the company’s unstable stock performance over the next six months. Its share price will be significantly dependent upon gold prices.

In addition, the company has a modest free cash flow and a low cash balance that is more vulnerable to swings in global commodity prices.

Despite the risk of setbacks in commodity prices, a number of fundamental factors will support the hypothesis that GG’s weaker stock returns will be offset by positive medium-term developments. The analysis that follows will support this hypothesis:

Company Overview

GG is a gold mining company based in Vancouver, Canada. It has operations and projects in Canada, the US, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Chile and Argentina.

Main listing is in the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol (NYSE:GG). Goldcorp is also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol (G.TO).

Gold production

In 2018, gold production is expected to be flat before the company can attain its target of increasing gold production to 2.7 million ounces by year 2019 and 3.0 million ounces by year 2020.

Cash Flow

GG generated a positive free cash flow of $23 million and had $2.9 billion available under its revolving credit facility as of the third quarter of 2017. The company has always been free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) positive, where it consistently yielded a higher FCF than net profits over the past five years.

All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC)

AISC guidance of $850 per ounce is slightly overstated. GG doubled its capital expenditures budget in 2017, driven by additional $450 million ramp-up in expansions to $700 million.

GG is considered to be the lowest cost gold producer in the Canadian gold sector. Previously, the company was beset by soaring costs. It was lagging behind peers not until 2016 when it trimmed its AISC by 4% to $856 an ounce.

Despite the cost cutting initiatives, AISC is still higher compared to Agnico Eagle’s $824 per ounce of gold and Barrick’s $730 per ounce. GG was only able to push its AISC down as a result of grade improvements and restructuring its mine Penasquito in Mexico.

Cost Savings

The company will continue to target annual sustainable savings of $250 million by mid-2018. Around $200 million is expected to be achieved by the end of this year. Pyrite Leach Project (Penasquito) is now 40% complete and commissioning is expected in the fourth quarter next year.

This project will be completed three months ahead of the schedule of completion. It would allow an additional 1 million ounces of gold. Production at Porcupine will start in the second half of 2019. HG Young Project is projected to double its current gold production by 2019. A staged development is being considered at NuevaUnion Project to commence in early 2018.

GG also highlighted $115 million in cost savings generated from operations and from Cerro Negro. The company is expected to save $200 million before the end of 2017. More optimism is seen attaining targets subsequent to the completion of the current five year plan.

Costs are expected to decline as a result of lower sustaining capital expenditures, increased gold production and continued portfolio optimization.

Leverage

GG boasts of a sound leverage anchored on a strong balance sheet. The company has a historical low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2X. GG had $155 million of cash and short-term investments, up from $123 million. The company’s total debts rose slightly to $2.8 billion, including finance lease obligations of $244 million as of the third quarter of 2017.

The company is putting more efforts to boost its liquidity through divestiture of non-core assets. GG offloaded shareholdings onto at least three gold mines namely, Camino Rojo in Mexico, Cerro Blanco in Guatemala and Los Filos in Mexico.

Stock Valuation

In the past five years, GG’s share performance was observed at -38.50%. Consensus analyst estimates expected its five-year share performance to grow at 50.96%. Price-to-sales ratio for trailing 12 months is 3.35 while Price-to-Book ratio for the recent quarter is 0.83X. GG stock has a market capitalization of $11.61B and the number of outstanding shares has been calculated at 866 million.

Recommendation

GG has a credible growth story to tell its investors. Operational execution is in place having reiterated their earnings guidance and reaffirmed their five year plan.

Reducing AISC by 20% sounds reasonable considering earnings before interest and amortization (EBITDA) is slightly below analyst consensus forecast. AlSC forecasted at $785 to $865 per ounce, with targeted sustainable savings of $250 million. Of which, 40% were already delivered in 2016.

Capital expenditure (MUTF:CAPEX) guidance cut by $150 million, with $600 million sustaining capex and $550 million growth capex, mainly at Musselwhite and Penasquito.

All taken together, this guidance is on track to deliver upside potential for its shares to outperform the market.

Recent weakness in GG spurred management initiatives to improve production operations, thus benefiting balance sheet. Boosting gold production allows GG to maintain its reputation as one of the most attractively priced stocks among Canadian gold miners.

Those existing macroeconomic factors (i.e. commodity price risk) in conjunction with significant geopolitical uncertainties could push gold prices higher, allowing for a healthy lift on GG stock within the next six months.

