Comparing The DG50 To My Millennial Portfolio After 3 Years

The first three years of this adventure show that there is a simpler way to the same wealth creation goal.

Others may just want to know if there are other ways of accomplishing the same end goal.

In the first sentences of Sensible Stock Investing by David Van Knapp, he states:

"The goal of investing in stocks is very simple: You buy stocks to make money. The objective is wealth maximization."

Now this article is not about investing in individual stocks, but it is a report on the very first article I wrote for Seeking Alpha a little over three years ago, which can be found here. In that regard it is a quest to determine if there is an easier and possibly less risky way to wealth accumulation than investing in individual stocks.

This was done not by backtesting some theoretical portfolio but by comparing in a forward-looking manner some mutual fund portfolios that I have my own money invested in to the Millennial Portfolio as well as Mike Nadel's DG50 which he has most recently written about in this article. This article will not compare any income generation of these portfolios as it serves no purpose when comparing the long-term growth prospects (total return) of an investment. Since these portfolios all have dividends reinvested for free and are static in nature with no new money added, any transaction costs are neglected.

Before I go further I want to thank Mike Nadel and the other contributors for their work in developing the DG50 portfolio and personally acknowledge Mike's willingness to supply me with some month-end data to facilitate accurate results in my table of performance. I continue to be impressed by the collaborative spirit of the Seeking Alpha community.

Mike is also funding with his own money the funds Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), and Vanguard Dividend Growth (VDIGX), so I will not address them here. The funds and portfolios that I own and will be tracking here are the following:

3-Fund Millennial Value Portfolio currently consisting of 42% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) 38% Vanguard Selected Value (VASVX) 20% Vanguard Dividend Growth 2-Fund Index Portfolio 51% Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) 49% Vanguard Small Cap Index (NAESX) Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Note on item 2 above: as of 12/16/17 it had a split of 51/49 in favor of RSP.

For simplicity of reference I will refer to the above as:

3FVVV 2FRNA 1FRSP

My last comparison of these funds was done in January of 2016 and you can find that here.

Next let us take a look at some data from Morningstar.com as of December 2017 for these portfolios, and their Asset Allocation and Stock Style Diversification.

For the DG50:

For the 3-Fund Millennial Value Portfolio:

For the 2-Fund Index Portfolio:

For the 1-Fund Index Portfolio:

From the above data you can see that the stock style diversification for the DG50 and my 3-Fund Millennial Value Portfolio are quite similar. In fact the actual "tilt" number is 1.74:1 for the DG50 and 2.03:1 for my 3-Fund Value Portfolio. As I stated in my original article when picking the three funds, this is quite typical of a DGI portfolio to have a strong value tilt and the numbers confirm this trait. What is notable here is that the Value tilt has switched from the DG50 having the higher tilt to my 3-fund portfolio having the higher tilt. Why is this data useful? It is useful because occasionally the market favors "Value" and other times it might favor "Growth" stocks, having two portfolios with similar asset allocations will help in comparisons, all other things being equal.

In my previous article in 2015 I made the following comment about the price to earnings ratio and the EPS growth rate:

"One other interesting comparison from the above is the fact that the price to earnings ratio is smaller and the 5 year EPS growth rate is larger for my 3-fund portfolio, suggesting that possibly the DG50 at this point in time is a little over-valued and its growth rate slightly lower than my 3-fund portfolio."

In 2017 this PE and EPS growth rate is still giving the advantage to my 3-fund portfolio, with the larger EPS growth rate for my portfolio suggesting a possible better total return.

The other two portfolios that I will compare to the DG50 and the 3FVVV are made up of the Equally Weighted S&P 500 index by itself (RSP) and then pairing that index up with the small cap index (NAESX) to create my 2-Fund Index Portfolio (2FRNA). These are all investments that I own and had in place before the DG50 was built. In fact these last two I have owned and not touched since the end of 2010 and in most cases they have outperformed any number of other actively managed portfolios that I have put together. It should be noted; however that at least in the case of the small-cap heavy 2-fund index, this would be a riskier portfolio than the DG50, and so I would expect it to outperform the DG50.

This leads us to my purpose for this article, which is to study in a forward-looking manner the static individual stock portfolio and compare it to both actively managed mutual funds and passive index funds. My goal is not to study the DG50 as a vehicle for income generation in retirement, but to study it for its long-term growth perspective for someone many years from retirement.

Comparison Data

Though the DG50 was just started on December 16, 2014, I have built a table and chart to follow the progress. Below is the table and data that I have gathered to this point in time, which is as of December 16, 2017. I don't expect anyone to conclude any long-term trends from this three years' worth of data. Hopefully this series can continue into the future, no matter what the results.

At this point in time I am leaving the comments to the SA community as to any short-term conclusions from the above. I also leave it to each individual investor to determine if any of these investments suit their own investment plan. Below are some comparisons that I see between the two methodologies and I am sure the SA community can think of a lot more.

Comparisons of Advantages & Disadvantages of DG50 & 3FVVV

The relatively low number of stocks (50) in the DG50 can be a diversification disadvantage if this was your only investment.

The advantage of the DG50 is there are no built-in expenses to overcome if the stocks in the account are not traded.

The advantage of the DG50 is the investor has more control over the individual stocks and how the dividends are reinvested. In my opinion, this can sometimes be turned into a disadvantage by well-meaning investors who try to improve their performance with their own trading.

The disadvantage of the 3FVVV is it does have a built-in expense ratio of .22% that it does have to overcome. To be clear for those that don't understand the expense ratio of mutual funds, this money is subtracted before the total return results are reported so I don't need to account for it in my performance table.

An advantage of the 3FVVV mutual funds is they are all professionally managed by people with typically a lot more training than the typical individual investor. This is not to say they are always going to outperform the individual, but they certainly could be seen as having an advantage.

A follow-up advantage to the above is you don't have to watch each individual stock on a daily basis, as that is what the professionals get paid to do. You only need to watch the three funds on a less occasional basis.

Having to only invest in three funds is also an advantage as it cuts down on both your initial research and follow-up research.

With only three funds controlling your asset allocation, you could "tilt" this allocation quite easily by adding the 2-fund small cap index or the equally weighted S&P 500 index (RSP) at a ratio that suits your risk tolerance.

Conclusion

This study is only just starting and I hope to be able to continue it in the future as an example of some alternate strategies to get you to your own retirement goals. Though I am not on the road to retirement, as I am already retired, this article is aimed at those who are at least five years away from retirement, or just want an easy growth portfolio for money that is not perceived as being needed in the near term. One hundred percent stock portfolios such as these can be quite volatile, from a price perspective, and should only be chosen in relation to your own risk tolerance and other investments.

Each person must understand their needs and be able to choose the strategy that best fits their needs. Just because something works for one person does not make it suitable for the next. Often money may be tight during retirement, and which strategy you took to get there can make a difference, as just 1% increase in returns can increase your retirement nest egg by over 25% when a 35-year investing time horizon is considered. However, if the strategy is volatile beyond your tolerance level, that in itself can be more devastating than a mere 1-2% underperformance.

You also must realize that past performance is no guarantee of the future, and in that regard all the information presented here is past performance. The information provided here is for educational purposes only. It is not intended to replace your own due diligence or professional financial advice.

