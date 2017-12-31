Sberbank: More Than Just A Bank

Investment thesis: Not so long ago, I had already recommended Sberbank (OTCPK:OTCPK:SBRCY) as a buy. But after the last article, there have been a few very important events, about which I would like to tell. The company presented an ambitious development program until 2020. New details appeared on the creation of an ecosystem within the company, as well as the company's long-term goals for profit and dividends. All these events attract even more interest of potential investors, while the P/E of the company remains at an extremely low level and leaves a huge potential for growth.

Development program until 2020

At the beginning of the presentation, Sberbank spoke about its indicators and the results achieved in recent times. Over the past 10 years, the average ROE was 18%, taking into account the global crisis of 2008 and the Russian crisis in 2014-2015. In 2017, the ROE of Sberbank exceeded 25%, which is much larger than that of Russian and world banks.

source: Sberbank Presentation

The presentation of the strategy begins with a comparison of needs in 2007. Also, it is about complete digitalization and the arrival of the large IT sector companies in the banking sector. And a few words about why Russia is now the window of opportunity: Firstly, it is forecast for real GDP growth of 1.7% in the next five years and interest rate cut to 6-7% by 2020. Secondly, the ever-increasing penetration of the Internet and smartphones across the country.

And Sberbank's key objective strategy until 2020 is as follows:

Reaching a new level to compete with tech-driven companies, while remaining the best Bank for our clients

And the company's management promises a 20% ROE, a net profit of RUB1 trillion, 50% of which will be distributed to dividends and the efficiency expressed in the cost to income ratio of 30%.

More Than A Bank

These ambitious plans Sberbank will try to implement with the help of fintech and IT solutions, which have been stressed recently. According to the new strategy, one of the main priorities of Sberbank is the construction of an ecosystem in which many fintech services will be present under the single center of the Sberbank.

source: Sberbank Presentation

And the main thing at the moment is the collaboration with Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), about which I wrote earlier. Last summer, Sberbank for the first time invested 30 billion rubles in a joint venture with Yandex. The joint venture should become an analog of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and will operate on the Yandex.market platform. According to forecasts from Sberbank, the potential market can reach 500 billion rubles by 2020.

source: Sberbank Presentation

Also, in the asset portfolio, the company has a healthcare service - docdoc, which provides medical services online. And also several B2B services, telecom and a company dealing with cybersecurity.

In addition to these projects, Sberbank is actively investing in companies engaged in technology. The company already has invested in Etoro, Uber and Gett.

Conclusion

Strategy 2020 showed the ambitiousness and determination of the management team. I also want to note that the previous goals have been successfully met and at the moment we see Sberbank is no longer just a bank, but an entire technology company with its own ecosystem and a multitude of directions. At the same time, the P/E indicator of the company remains at an extremely low level, much behind the world and Russian competitors. In my opinion, the publication of the strategy and its implementation along with an underestimation of the company to the market will be able to push the shares of Sberbank to greater heights.