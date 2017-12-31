inTEST Corporation: Still Undervalued Despite Strong 2017

inTEST Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTT) stock has performed well in recent years with considerable operating performance improvement last year and more of the same expected this year. The company has been profitable for 32 consecutive quarters and has made some strategic moves to try to ensure that streak continues.

The company recently received its largest order ever for 112 temperature forcing systems valued at $2.6 million. The win was attributed to performance, customer support, and INTT’s track record for meeting its delivery schedule. The two buyers are existing customers from Asia.

This recent success is expected to continue due to solid fundamentals but also because of the projected growth of the integrated circuit market. The market is expected to grow 7% in 2018. This being the case, INTT should be able to utilize its strengths and continue to grow going forward.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2017, revenue is up 58%, operating margin is up 222%, and profit margin is up 234%. The company expects $17.5 million to $18.5 million in revenues for the fourth quarter. I am slightly more pessimistic and have projected fourth-quarter revenues to be $16.2 million for a total of $63.7 million in revenue for the 2017 year. This signifies a huge leap forward for the company as annual revenues have fluctuated from $39 million to $47 million since 2011. Assuming that selling expenses and general and admin. expense trends hold, the company is projected to deliver $0.74 EPS for the year. This would be a 186% improvement from last year.

In Q3 2017, ATE revenues accounted for 53% of total revenues compared to 74% for the same period last year. The acquisition of Ambrell is a major factor in this displacement of revenues. Ambrell’s induction heating technology complements INTT’s thermal technologies in a way that has allowed the company to establish a more diverse customer base in the manufacturing space.

The enhanced diversification and operating performance should aid INTT considerably going forward. Assuming revenue growth of 10%, and assuming INTT continues to manage expenses well, there should be continued improvement in operating results as shown:

In terms of valuation, INTT is doubly attractive because of its low WACC. With no long-term debt on the balance sheet and a beta of 0.47, its WACC is only 5.12%. Even with no dividend, the company appears to be undervalued from a DCF perspective:

Value based on net income:

V= $7,613/1.0512 + $8,895/1.0512 2 + $10,339/0.0512/1.0512 2

+ $10,339/0.0512/1.0512 V= $7,242 + $8,050 + $182,742

V= $198,034

Value based on free cash flow:

V= $5,227/1.0512 + $5,472/1.0512 2 + $5,571/0.0512/1.0512 2

+ $5,571/0.0512/1.0512 V= $4,972 + $4,952 + $98,467

V= $108,391

Weighted Average = $153 million

At a market cap of $153 million, the share price would be $14.85. At the current price of $8.65, INTT is a bargain.

Conclusion

This all bolds well for investors, but there are a few important factors to consider. At only $90 million in market cap currently, liquidity could be a problem for investors. The situation should improve as the company grows, but it could be a challenge as things currently stand. This possible drawback should be weighed against the 72% potential upside of the stock. The stock is a "Strong Buy" in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.