U.K. Equity Income ETFs - Cyclical Or Defensive?

This study looks at the different index methodologies’ impact on Sector Allocation for investors that focus on the business cycle.

There are a number of London-listed UK Equity Income ETFs to choose from, each tracking a different methodology.

In the search for yield, UK Equity Income is a key component of client portfolios.

UK Equity Income ETF Choices

Investors have a choice of UK Equity Income index strategies, each with different risk-return characteristics, weightings methodologies, and factor tilts.

Portfolio managers and advisers considering a UK Equity Income ETF should understand the differences of each to inform their selection process.

In the first of a series of studies of this key sector, we have done a sector analysis of London-listed UK Equity Income ETFs, to understand their inherent characteristics relative to the UK main equity index, the FTSE 100.

For these studies, we have analysed the indices and ETFs detailed in Fig.1.

Fig. 1: UK Equity Income Indices & ETFs vs HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX)

Methodology impact on sector allocation

The result of the application of various index methodologies to the UK equities opportunity set materially impacts the sector exposures of available Equity Income ETFs.

In some cases, sector caps form part of the index rules. In other cases, they do not.

For example, the FTSE100's bias to Energy and Financials is well documented. For some Equity Income strategies, such biases are mitigated or even eliminated.

Selecting the right Equity Income ETF for the business cycle

For investors that focus on the business cycle, we have analysed the available UK Equity Income ETFs by GICS sectors, and classified those GICS sectors into two broad groups - Cyclicals and Defensives. This enables us to rank UK Equity Income ETFs by their exposure to the business cycle.

On this basis, investors wanting access to UK Equity Income with a Cyclical bias (coloured red in Fig.2. below) should consider (in order) LON:WUKD, LON:IUKD, and LON:HUKX.

Conversely, investors wanting access to UK Equity Income with a Defensive bias (coloured grey in Fig.2. below) should consider (in order) LON:DOSH, LON:UKDV, and LON:ZILK.

Fig. 2: UK Equity Income ETFs by Sector Allocation vs HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX)

Conclusion

There is more to UK Equity Income than yield alone. By understanding the look-through sector exposures of the available UK Equity Income ETFs, investors can make more informed decisions as regards ETF selection that is consistent with their preferences and client needs.

Chart data is as at 30-Nov-17