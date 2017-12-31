Canopy Growth: DCF Analysis And Pricing

TWMJF may provide a significant opportunity for the upside if the company manages to improve the operating margin and sales/capital ratio in 10 years.

In the short-term (<5 years) perspective they are most likely to resemble pharma companies in terms of capital intensity needed to run and grow the business.

TWMJF and other Canadian cannabis companies should be considered as tobacco companies — not pharma companies — in the long-term perspective.

Thesis

Image: Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth is a clear Canadian cannabis market leader in terms of revenue, number of medical clients and number of issued licenses. This leadership may provide an upside opportunity for investors if the company manages to increase the operating margin and reduce the reinvestment rate to the level of mature tobacco companies in 10 years horizon.

Image: created by the author using the data from this article.

All prices and data were as of 23rd of December, 2017.

DCF valuation

Image: created by the author.

In my opinion, given the nature of the cannabis products (flower and oil), the cannabis producing companies should be viewed as tobacco companies – not as a drug/pharma companies. Pharma companies need years to take a product to the market through the FDA trials – for cannabis, the Canadian license can take around 1 year to receive, but afterward, the revenue generating machine is ready to go. Pharma companies need to heavily reinvest in R&D – most of the cannabis companies can either license 3rd party strains or use the existing ones without substantial R&D reinvestment.

Canopy Health, a part of Canopy Growth, has filed 27 provisional patents with the USPTO, but I won’t assume that they will guarantee long-term price premiums. At this point, it’s hard to estimate if anyone on the market has a golden bullet in terms of cannabis strain that is highly valued by consumers. I bet on branding that will be a differentiating factor in this market. And the investments into brand will only increase in 5 years since previously all the companies were pouring millions of dollars into facilities that generated good $ CAD even in wholesale. I think that Canopy is a clear first mover in many regards (first cannabis IPO, the biggest number of licenses, etc), but this first mover advantage will fade away in 10 years and company will have to heavily invest into establishing an array of consumer brands.

Given that Canopy already owns the stakes in cannabis distributors and producers in Germany (the largest market in Europe for medical marijuana), Latin America, and Australia and distributed the first 10kg to Brazil in 2016, I expect the company to continue the international expansion.

Unlike its US counterparts’, Canadian companies are fully legal on the federal level to supply cannabis to medical patients. So, the discount rate of 19.6% that I use for the first 5 years is pretty small compared to the US cannabis companies that are federally illegal and might have a discount rate around 40%.

DCF model (000 in CAD dollars)

Images: created by the author and available to review.

Approach to specific inputs in valuation

Market potential

I expect Canopy to take the most of its existing position and increase the % of medical clients in Canada from 31% to 40% and take a share of 30% recreational cannabis market in Canada after 2018.

Image: created by the author using the public data from Health Canada and the report from Cormack Securities, 2017. I assumed that the average price per gram will go down from $9 to $8 due to a commoditization of the dried cannabis market. To calculate the oil equivalent I used the average price of oil per ml as of January 2017 and increased it from $13.5 to $15 because I believe Canopy will be able to establish premium oil brand that will push the average price up.

Re the cost per gram: according to Cannimed, 1 gram of dried cannabis produces the effect of 6 ml of cannabis oil. Converting this proportion into prices results in $8 for 1 gram of dried cannabis = $15 for 6 ml of cannabis oil. So equally weighted average would be $11.5.

My assumption states that Canopy will be producing around 610 000 kg in 2022. This corresponds to the latest research by Oraclepoll & Firth that assumes the current prevalence of cannabis of around 26% of the Canadian population. Which translates at 2000+ ton max if they consume the same amount of 0.75 g/day that Health Canada suggests. For the context: the smoking prevalence in Canada was around 18% in 2014. So all in all, my assumption of 1.8 mln recreational cannabis consumers doesn’t look unrealistic.

I expect that the number of issued licenses (7) and the lower than average price per gram ($8 vs $9) will easily translate into 40% medical market share from 31% which I calculate as 63 000 disclosed med users of Canopy divided by 201 398, the latest reported number of total med cannabis users in Canada.

Similarly to the Canadian tobacco market, I assumed that in a worst-case scenario Canopy may be a runner-up and take the 40% share of the market.

By 2027 I expect the following revenue accounting for only the regions that country already entered via partnerships or share acquisition:

Image: created by the author using the public data from Health Canada and the report from Cormark Securities, 2017.

I assume that in the long-term perspective cannabis oil will be accounting for at least 50% of the revenue since the margin and price per gram of oil are significantly bigger than per gram of a dried flower. I suspect that the lowest quality and the cheapest cannabis will still be sold illegally because legal producers won’t be able to compete with the illegal market in terms of price per gram. That is reflected in both estimations above. As of today, oil, including gel caps, accounts for only 18% of Canopy Growth revenue.

Reinvestment needs

In the long-term perspective, I envision a clear shift from facility expansion to brand creation as the main way to increase the market share. In my estimate, I assume high intensity in the next 5 years and thus take the 1.13 average sales/cap ratio of global drug companies. But after 2022 I believe that the market will shrink to 3-5 major worldwide players and the reinvestment will resemble a global tobacco sales/cap rate of 2.44.

Operating margins

5 of the 8 Canadian cannabis producing companies in my sample have negative operating margins as of 2017. The reasons are the acquisition of facilities, staff and M&A deals to prepare the companies for 2018 when the demand might soar like crazy. I think the negative margins will stay in place for 4-5 years as the companies will be concentrated on seizing every growth opportunity possible.

Sensitivity matrix

Images: created by the author and available in the DCF model.

I built a sensitivity matrix to confirm that if Canopy manages to become the provider of premium cannabis products with a globally recognizable brand (and thus have a margin of about 35%) the current price per share if absolutely justifiable.

Pricing

I use EV/Sales ratio since unlike earnings and book value ratios, which are negative and not meaningful for many firms in this sector, the revenue multiples are available for every public cannabis producing company in Canada. Secondly, while other multiples may be influenced by accounting decisions, revenue is relatively difficult to manipulate, so the EV/Sales would be quite a reliable measure.

Chosen the EV/Sales multiple I created a sample of 8 public Canadian companies that have “touching the plant” business. That means that they grow, process and sell medical and recreational cannabis. For the purposes of purity, I excluded e-commerce companies that don’t have its own production facilities (e.g. Namaste Technologies: NXTTF), snack producers (e.g. Isodiol International: ISOLF), investment companies focused on obtaining shares of private cannabis producers (Supreme: OTCPK:SPRWF), and pure biotech companies (e.g. GW Pharma: GWPH) that develop drugs based on cannabinoids. In my opinion, they have a different business cycle and are priced differently though some cannabis ETFs tend to mix them all together.

I took a median of EV/Sales multiple in the sample as a way to estimate the most accurate ratio since a median is less prone to the effect of big outliers (such as Emerald Health in my sample). Based on the median of EV/Sales ratio the stock of Canopy Growth is 10% overpriced.

Image: created by the author and available to review.

I assume that the traders overprice the company’s sales and production capacity in anticipation of 2018 when the recreational cannabis will be legalized in Canada and when Canopy Growth will partly finish the ongoing expansion of the existing facilities. In my opinion, the current price incorporates the optimistic scenario for the company in 2018: soaring sales after legalization in 2018, finishing facility improvements in time, no major write-down (due to the poor quality of the produced products), no suspension of any of the licenses.

Regression analysis

Image: created by the author and available to review.

To do the regression analysis I collected the available public data regarding the size of the existing cultivation facilities, the existing and the expected cannabis output in kg, operating margin, last year revenue growth and the number of licenses companies have. This allowed me to build a number of regressions among which the only one had significant R2: EV/sales with operating margin as a variable (90%).

Image: created by the author and available to review.

According to the regression with the operating margin as a variable and R2 of 90% Canopy Growth is 8% underpriced.

Conclusion

I recommend to buy the stock of the company for a few reasons:

The Canadian cannabis stocks are recovering from the downward trend and starting to grow. Given this momentum I expect the prices of all the major Canadian cannabis companies to grow in the short-term perspective of one year.

Image: New Cannabis Ventures.

Canopy growth is a clear market leader in terms of revenue, number of medical clients and number of issued licenses. In my opinion, 10% premium (over median) doesn’t reflect that fact and will correct soon.

A stake in Canopy Growth was acquired by Constellation brands late October 2017. In my opinion, there is big a potential to a partnership between these two companies that will increase the revenue and lower the COGS of Canopy in a way that Canopy can get access to the marketing channels of Constellation worldwide (media & POS). E.g. it can get a lower price for outdoor advertising thanks to tendering for. It can access a lot of POS with the product of beer with the flavor of cannabis or edible snacks made from cannabis oil. I think this is already incorporated in the price (the stock grew from 12.79 before the day of acquisition to 23.12 today, 80% increase in 3 months) by traders, but the long-term effects on the cash flow will follow later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TWMJF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.