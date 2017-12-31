XLF: Go Long In 2018

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe Financial Select Sector SPDR® Fund (XLF) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. The fund consists of some of the biggest retail banks, investment firms, and financial services companies in the world. Heading into 2018, I'm optimistic that this sector will capitalize on the forthcoming economic growth that the majority of economists are forecasting. The financial sector also will benefit immensely from recent tax reform, as their effective tax rates will decrease substantially. Furthermore, banks have been increasing their dividends for the past couple of years, which gives investors an additional reason to buy. Finally, compared to the broader market, XLF trades at an attractive valuation, making the potential for further stock gains very likely.

Background

First, a little about XLF. XLF is managed by State Street and management seeks to provide investment results that correspond to performance of the Financial Select Sector Index by investing in insurance companies, banks, and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), among others. The stock currently trades at $27.91/share and, based on its dividend payouts this year, has an annual yield of 1.47%. Year to date, XLF has performed strongly, returning almost 22% to shareholders. To put this in a broader perspective, consider that the S&P 500 returned roughly 19.5% to investors in 2017, so XLF actually outperformed the broader market. Of course, the trading year for 2017 is now over, so it is more important to consider whether XLF will be able to continue this out-performance in 2018. I believe it will, and I will explain why in detail below.

Tax Reform - Lower Taxes And Higher Economic Growth

Heading in to 2018, one of the biggest thoughts on investors' minds has to be tax reform on how it will impact the companies and funds they hold. Fortunately for XLF investors, I believe the tax changes coming from Washington are a net positive for the major holdings of the fund, listed here:

Rank Holding Fund Weighting 1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) 11.3% 2 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 11.0% 3 Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 8.5% 4 Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 8.0% 5 Citigroup Inc. (C) 5.8%

Source: State Street

The main reason for this belief is that a core tenant of the tax reform is the reduction in the U.S. corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. While many U.S. companies do not pay 35% to begin with, financial institutions tend to have higher rates than most, on average. This means the corporate tax rate reduction will benefit them disproportionately. To illustrate this point, consider the annual effective tax rates (as of Q3 2017) of the top holdings of the fund. According to data compiled by CSIMarket, an independent digital financial media company focused on financial research, the tax rates of those five major corporations range from a low of 25% for JPM up to almost 31% for C. BRK.B, BAC, and WFC fall in-between that range. The implication of this is that the major holdings of XLF will be paying much less in tax going forward, which will mean more cash on hand to use to create wealth for shareholders.

Of course, a lower tax rate is only truly beneficial if a company is sustaining, or growing, earnings. If my outlook for major banks was negative and I expected their profits to decline, a shrinking tax rate would probably not be enough to convince me to invest. Fortunately, the outlook for the economy as a whole is strong going in to the new year, and this will directly benefit financial institutions. This is because, as the economy grows, demand for the services financials institutions provide increases. This drives revenue and profits. Tax reform should provide an added boost to economic growth, and therefore provide a second crucial benefit to the financial sector. During the last Federal Reserve meeting, outgoing chairwoman Janet Yellen was quoted: ""My colleagues and I are in line with the general expectation among most economists that the type of tax changes that are likely to be enacted would tend to provide some modest lift to GDP growth in the coming years." The takeaway here is the general consensus among economists is the tax reform will boost economic growth, and that is good news for XLF.

Low Yield - But Bank Dividends Are Increasing

I mentioned in the background section that XLF has a current yield of 1.47%, which is fairly low. While many dividend-focused companies and funds have seen their yields depress over the last few years as investors have piled in to them, many still yield between 2-4%, so XLF comes up short in this regard. However, the good news is the tide is turning. While many of the major banks cut their dividends during the financial crisis, and then were later prevented from raising them by regulators, dividend increases came back in full force in 2017. I compiled a chart of the top holdings of XLF, displaying the recent percentage increases for the individual companies:

Company Dividend Percentage Increase JPM 12% BAC 60% WFC 3% Goldman Sachs (GS) 15% C 100%

(Note: I removed BRK.B and replaced it with GS because BRK.B does not pay a dividend and GS is the sixth largest holding.)

As you can see, while some went up much more than others, dividends were up across the board. I believe dividends will keep rising, as banks begin to see increased net profit from the tax cuts and look to return some of that profit to shareholders via dividends. Furthermore, major banks also are using excess cash to buy back stock, another positive sign for investors. For example, BAC announced share repurchase plans through July 2018, worth an estimated $13 billion, and JPM has similar repurchase plans. Therefore, management is optimistic about the future sustained earnings power of their companies, and this gives me a lot of confidence to invest in their stock.

Interest Rates - A Risk With Reward Potential

Any discussion regarding the financial services industry requires an analysis of current and future interest rates. Under normal circumstances, I would declare increasing interest rates a win for banks. But this time there are complications. Generally, increasing interest rates are a win for banks and other lenders, as they tend to increase the rate at which they charge for loans at a faster pace than what they pay out for deposits, increasing their spread and overall profitability. With the Fed rate hike this month, and three more hikes forecasted in 2018, interest rates are clearly heading higher. However, financial firms truly benefit when long-term interest rates rise faster than short-term ones. This is because the accounts that banks normally pay interest on (savings accounts, certificates of deposit) are short term in nature, while loans (commercial, mortgages) tend to be longer term. This means financial firms have a profitable spread on what they are paying and collecting, and that increases as the yield curve increases. Currently, we are actually seeing the yield curve invert, which means the spread between short- and long-term interest rates is narrowing. A primary reason for this is that actual inflation figures, as well as future inflation expectations, have been consistently low. The risk for banks, and XLF in particular, is that if short-term rates keep rising while long-term rates do not, the incentive to lend out money diminishes. This will curtail economic activity and hurt financial firms' profitability. This is something to keep a keen eye in 2018, as it represents a primary risk for XLF. However, if short-term rates continue higher but long-term rates finally follow suit, the net result for XLF will be positive, so those who take the risk now could soon reap the reward.

Bottom-line: Great Outlook, Reasonable Valuation

As we begin the 2018 trading year the bull market continues, but investors need to approach with some caution, as the major indexes are trading well above historical norms. While XLF has had a very strong year, it surprisingly trades at a reasonable valuation, compared to the broader market. XLF has a price to earnings (P/E) ratio just over 17, while the S&P 500 has a P/E ratio above 25. The takeaway here is that, as markets get more expensive, investors need to search for growth opportunity and value, and XLF has both. With a strong economic outlook, disproportionate tax reform benefits, and increasing dividends, bank stocks are poised to have a very strong year. As XLF holds some of the top financial names in the world, I would strongly recommend investors consider initiating positions in the fund at this time.