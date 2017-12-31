An IRA Can Be A Taxing Decision With The 2018 Tax Changes

When Individual Retirement Accounts (IRA) were first introduced in 1974, the concept was that the common man could contribute to a tax free retirement account. Any money put into this account would be free of taxes until it was withdrawn. In 1997 Roth IRAs were introduced. Similar to the original, Roth contributions are made with after tax dollars where IRAs are funded with pre-tax dollars.

I have long been a fan of Roth IRAs and want to expand on this topic considering the lower tax brackets brought to us for 2018 and beyond.

First, here is a chart that shows a $1,000 investment in three different accounts: a Roth IRA, a traditional IRA, and investing in a regular non retirement account. For this example a 25% tax bracket is used both when the account is funded, and when the money is withdrawn years later from the account. In the case of a Roth, the $1,000 is taxed upon funding, and only $750 is added to the account (because $250 was federal income tax). For the IRA, the entire $1,000 is available to fund the account, because the investment isn’t taxed until the money is withdrawn. For these examples, it is assumed that the account doubled while in the account. The time period doesn’t matter, because we are only showing the tax consequence of this investment. The entire sum is then withdrawn and the same 25% tax bracket is used. In this case, the net amount after tax is $1,500 in both retirement vehicles. The IRA is taxed upon withdrawal, but notice that the amount after tax is the same as in the Roth. The third column shows the same investment in a regular (non-retirement) account. This shows that it doesn’t matter if an IRA or Roth is used, assuming the tax percentage is the same both when the account is funded, and when the account is withdrawn. Both retirement vehicles are superior to the taxable account.

Roth IRA Taxable Starting Amount 1,000 1,000 1,000 Tax (25%) 250 0 250 Net to Account 750 1,000 750 Profit (100%) 750 1,000 750 Withdrawal 1,500 2,000 1,500 Tax (25%) 0 500 125 Amount After Tax 1,500 1,500 1,375

Let’s see what happens if the tax percentage is higher upon withdrawal.

Roth IRA Taxable Starting Amount 1,000 1,000 1,000 Tax (15%) 150 0 150 Net to Account 850 1,000 850 Profit (100%) 850 1,000 850 Withdrawal 1,700 2,000 1,700 Tax (25%) 0 500 175 Amount After Tax 1,700 1,500 1,525

In the above case, the Roth is the superior choice. This is why it is better to invest in a Roth IRA at the start of a career, when a worker is in the low tax brackets. Next, here is a chart that explains what happens when the tax bracket is higher when the account is funded:

Roth IRA Taxable Amount 1,000 1,000 1,000 Tax (28%) 280 0 280 Net to Account 720 1,000 720 Profit (100%) 720 1,000 720 Withdrawal 1,440 2,000 1,440 Tax (25%) 0 500 110 Amount After Tax 1,440 1,500 1,330

In this case, the IRA would appear to be the better choice. If the tax brackets are varied more than the 3% shown here, the results are more dramatic. However, there is more to consider than just the tax consequences shown here. I favor Roth IRAs in almost every scenario, and will use my personal situation to illustrate this.

For this next example, I will use a single person with $300,000 in retirement accounts. We will assume that this person has passive (or part-time) income of $600/month and waited until age 70 to take social security benefits of $3,500 per month. I also used a 2% a year social security increase each year, a 5% return on the retirement account and a 5% increase in the passive income. I also used the 2018 standard deduction amount of $12,000 per year plus $1,600 for being over 65. There were two surprises that I experienced when I projected taxes after retirement:

A percentage of social security income can be taxed (up to 85%) depending on other sources of income. Half of social security income is added to Adjusted Gross Income to determine Modified Adjusted Gross Income (MAGI). MAGI is used to determine how much of the social security earnings are taxable. If you earn over $85,000 in MAGI, Medicare payments can be increased rather significantly because of Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amounts (IRMAA). I won’t include IRMAA in this example, but know that it can double or triple your Medicare payments.

Let’s see the projected federal taxes under the 2018 tax rules:

I show the projected taxes for each age from 70 to 90 in this chart along with the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) that needs to be taken for an IRA. Roth IRAs do not have an RMD for the owner’s lifetime. For example, at age 70, the individual must take a $10,949 distribution if he has his money in an IRA, whether he wants to or not. This amount adds to taxable income. However, if this person had invested in a Roth IRA, he would not have to take a minimum distribution. If he chooses to take a distribution, it is totally nontaxable and does not count as taxable income and it does not increase taxable social security. Every dollar of the RMD from a regular IRA account means that more of the social security income will be counted as taxable. The combination of these events has a dramatic impact on federal taxes, as shown. Over the 20 year span shown, the Roth saver will pay $87,000 less in federal taxes. In an individual year (take age 79 for example), the IRA saver will pay about $300/month more in taxes than the Roth saver.

If the assumptions change, the impact of a Roth account can be even more profound. For instance, if the retirement account grows at an average rate of 10% instead of 5%, the tax savings will be over $195,000. (See chart below). If an IRA has a larger balance than $300,000, the RMD will be higher as well, which will affect taxes.

At this point in time, I have 33% of my retirement funds in a regular IRA, and 67% in a Roth IRA. I am 66 years old, so I have time to plan, based on the charts shown.

I plan to execute IRA to Roth conversions each of the next 4 years at which time all my retirement funds will be in Roth IRAs. This will cost about $10,000 a year in extra federal and California state taxes. However, the long term benefits are substantial. I will take social security benefits starting at age 70. This serves two purposes: The benefit will be several hundred dollars higher per month by doing this. If I live past 81 years old, this makes financial sense. If I take social security now, the benefits will be 85% taxable.

I have heard the naysayers who say that social security will not be available. In the last presidential cycle both Hillary and Trump promised to keep social security intact. The last comprehensive change to social security was in 1983. Even then, those close to 65 were not affected. In my case, the retirement age was changed from 65 to 66. But I had over 30 years to contemplate those changes. So in my opinion, social security is here to stay. I am more concerned about the purchasing power of my future income. One possible scenario is that inflation rears its ugly head in the future. In this case, income rises, but the cost of living (and taxes) rises even more. Consider this graph, courtesy of the Federal Reserve:

There is a good chance that individual taxes will increase down the road. I will use the 2018 tax act as a gift to pay taxes in the new (lower) current tax brackets by performing Roth conversions each year. Remember that I am neither a financial planner nor an accountant. I am armed with a copy of TurboTax and a spreadsheet to make my analyses. I make no recommendations on how you should plan for your retirement. I am simply showing my thought processes which you may or may not use in your own financial plans.

As always, comments are appreciated.

