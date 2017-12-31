5 Pillars Of Alphabet's Impenetrable Moat

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Google’s parent company, has several qualities that make it a solid investment, but none of those are actually new developments. It’s not the cloud business, which is yet to reach puberty, it’s not the smartphone unit, which is barely scratching the surface with a 0.11% market share as of October 2017, and it’s not even the more respectable 24% share of the smart speaker segment that the company enjoys.

What makes Google a solid investment even today is its moat in the advertising space. Surprisingly, this moat is formed by products that the company makes no direct income from. However, these products are conduits for any technology company’s most valuable asset - users.

Let’s see how these important pillars funnel billions of dollars into Alphabet’s coffers, allowing it to double its stock price over the past three years alone and make it the attractive investment that it represents even today.

Google’s In-house Apps

Google Maps and Gmail. Enough said. Though the list of in-house apps created by Google easily runs more than a couple of pages, these are the two standout applications.

Gmail holds a one fourth share of the email client market, bested only by Apple, which has the advantage of device users. The data is from a study size of 1.5 billion email opens, so it basically represents the bulk of Internet users across the globe.

As for Google Maps, data from Business Insider shows that it is the fifth most widely used app in the world after Facebook (FB), YouTube, Facebook Messenger and Google Search. If you’ll notice, the Top 5 are pretty much shared by Alphabet and Facebook.

Nearly 57% of all app users use Google Maps, which is even better than the 44% who use Gmail. Google Maps is estimated to be used by more than a billion users, and the number of applications with that kind of user base is very small.

In fact, Alphabet now has seven products that are used by more than a billion users each: Android, Google Maps, YouTube, Chrome, Gmail, Search and Google Play.

Google Chrome

Google Chrome has been the dominant browser for a while now, and the world’s favorite browser seems to have further solidified its position, cutting across devices and geographies. Data from NetMarketshare, shows that Chrome holds nearly 60% of the browser market in the Desktop/Laptop category, and a similar number in the mobile market as well.

The number of players in the browser segment has always been limited, and the usual suspects are Chrome, Safari, Opera, Internet Explorer/Edge and Mozilla. The chance of a new player entering the market is extremely slim, and if one were to enter and go up against these giants, winning away customers is going to be next to impossible.

Google Search

Search is what placed Google on the global map in the first place. And every day, billions of customers use Google Search to find what they are looking for in the vast and complex landscape that is the world wide web. Google’s stranglehold in the search market is pretty much permanent because, on any given day, Google Search results are going to be better than anyone else’s.

The reason for that is a logical one. Google has been indexing web pages for more than 20 years since it launched in September 1997. The best estimates show that 130 trillion pages have been indexed as of November 2016.

And that strength grows every day as Google crawls more and more web properties at a breakneck speed.

That really only leaves one other contender in the global search market: Microsoft's (MSFT) Bing. Data from StatCounter shows that Google now holds 87.7% of the desktop search market, while that hold grows to 95.35% in the mobile market.

So, even Bing is not really competition anymore. Looked at in perspective, if an existing player who has also been archiving the web for many years is not in any position to compete with Google Search, then a new comer has a zero chance. And the further Bing stays marginalized in the market, the further Google Search will keep strengthening its position.

Is it any surprise, then, that nobody searches for anything on the Internet anymore? When they need to find something, they simple “Google” it.

Android

One of the reasons - and probably the most important one - that Android enjoys near-absolute dominance in the OEM smartphone and tablet operating system (OS) markets is a company called Apple (AAPL). With the iPhone maker keeping iOS all to itself for the foreseeable future, Android has become the de-facto choice of operating system for a myriad of device manufacturers from industries ranging from smartphones to in-car entertainment and communications systems.

Microsoft has tried more than once to break into the mobile segment with little success, first from the hardware angle with the Nokia acquisition, and then from an OS direction with Windows Phone, Windows Mobile and even Windows 10.

And with Blackberry OS and even Samsung Tizen out of the way, that leaves Android and iOS to hog 99% of mobile OS market share. And that’s not just figuratively speaking: Android and iOS jointly hold 99.7% of the mobile operating system market as of the first quarter of 2017.

Android is the clear leader with 85%, compared to Apple’s 14.7% for iOS, and that’s eerily similar to how far Google Search is keeping Microsoft Bing away from pole position in the search space.

Play Store

Google Play Store plays a very important role as a pillar thwarting new players from entering the app store segment. Again, as with search and Android, Play Store dominates the market, with Apple’s App Store a distant but definite second.

Data from Statista shows that Google Play has 2.8 million apps, followed by Apple’s App Store with 2.2 million apps. Windows is a distant third with 669k apps, and Amazon (AMZN) is next with about 600k apps.

In short, apps are the real moat for both Apple and Google in the mobile space, with Google clearly in the lead. And that lead isn’t about to be broken anytime soon.

So How Do All These Free Products Actually Help Alphabet's Moat?

None of these products directly generate any money for Alphabet. The real asset, as I said earlier, is the collective body of users. Google has been a master at monetizing web traffic through advertising, and the global user reach it has gained from the free products we’ve discussed above is what makes all of it possible.

With at least seven products being used by over a billion people worldwide, it’s no surprise that Alphabet’s revenues keep growing at double-digit rates.

Furthermore, the case for sustainability comes from the fact that Facebook (FB) has stumbled upon the same model in social media. In the last reported quarter Alphabet’s quarterly revenue neared $28 billion, up an amazing 24% from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, Facebook’s ad revenue for 3Q-17 grew by a whopping 49% to cross $10 billion.

The key point for investors to note here is that both companies essentially enjoy the same global user base. But the fact that both of them are growing their revenues at strong YoY rates shows that there’s still a lot of money to be made in the future.

How? Because the world is still not done with getting everyone online, and we have only connected half the world’s population to the Internet. There is still plenty of room for growth. And, as Internet penetration keeps increasing, the traffic monetized through Google’s products will only keep growing.

But what really gives Alphabet that almost intangible upside is not its stable and growing advertising business: it is the investments it’s made in areas like cloud computing, hardware, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, Internet services, autonomous vehicle technology and so on. None of these investments, or returns therefrom, are even close to rivaling Alphabet’s core revenues from advertising, but the tantalizing promise that something will soon explode and take the company to a whole new level has helped double its stock price in the last three years alone.

And it’s not going to stop there. If you think you’ve already missed the bus in terms of investing in this company, then think again. This is a company that’s going to be the mainstay of a mobile, connected world twenty, thirty, fifty years from now. It is nowhere close to being a mature stock, and I strongly believe that having this kind of long-term view is critical to your investment decision.