Maturing Bonds About To Drain Billions Of Dollars From Tesla?

Tesla (TSLA) has managed to defy financial realities for years. Despite the massive losses and missed expectations the stock keeps rising.

The reason is clear: Even a situation with terrible economics can be dragged out for years. But when debts have to be repaid, things change. And Tesla has to start repaying its debts in 2018.

We see this in all kinds of bubbles. The stock market in the 1920s kept going for nearly a decade until margin calls forced investors to sell and price drops led to more margin calls. The real estate bubble of the 2000s lasted over five years until interest rates rose, borrowers couldn't refinance, and lenders couldn't sell their toxic loans.

As long as a bubble doesn't run out of cash, investors who avoid it look like fools. And as long as you don't have to pay your debts you can ignore reality. Debt repayment is one of the most frequent causes that expose a bad situation.

Tesla has kept going because the money from share offerings and bond issues keeps coming in. Short sellers have looked like fools - so far. But it's time for Tesla to pay its debts.

You can stand at the edge of a cliff but you won't fall unless you're pushed. Will that happen to Tesla soon?

Tesla's Cliff

For years regular press releases, announcements, and special events have kept us excited for the next big thing that Tesla can do.

As a result they have been able to raise money with stock and bond issues any time they are short on cash. This has funded their R&D and new model launches despite having to sink billions of dollars into a business with no proven ability to make a profit.

However this is another big cash drain coming up. Tesla's bond issues dating back to 2013 are starting to mature over the coming years. The following amounts need to be paid back, according to their latest quarterly report (you can find the full list of bonds under Note 11 on page 19):

2018 $502M 2019 $2.48B 2020 $1.43B 2021 $1.60B 2022 $978M

That's $4.41B in the next three years and $6.99B in the next five years. Of this total, $4.2B is in convertible bonds which leads to more potential dilution.

In 2017 bondholders converted $187.5M of bonds into shares (the numbers above show the total after this conversion). Tesla used partial hedging to reduce the cost of these conversions.

In Q2, 1.2M shares were issued as part of the conversion at an average price (after hedging) of $161.93/share. In Q3 another 98,000 net shares were issued as part of the conversion with an average price (after hedging) of $166.77 per share. In this case the dilution was worse than issuing new shares at market prices.

The later bond maturities have higher conversion prices from $327 - $360. But Tesla continues to use hedging to reduce dilution.

For example, on $978M of convertible bonds due in 2022 Tesla paid an additional net cost of $150M to increase the effective conversion price to $655/share. In other words even if bondholders convert at a lower price (as is their right) Tesla won't have any dilution unless the share price is above $655. This seems beneficial to shareholders since there is little justification for a share price that high. On the other hand this continues Tesla's pattern of incredibly complicated financing, of the kind that high-quality businesses just don't need to use.

Overall the conversion feature will not increase dilution unless the share price goes a lot higher than the $300 - $350 range it's been in recently. However the debts still have to be paid (in addition to the hedging costs that have already been paid).

And if the share price drifts lower there could be more dilution from share issues to pay back the debt. At the current price Tesla would have to sell shares equal to 13.4% of the total number outstanding in order to pay back the next five years of bond maturities, further diluting shareholders.

(Source: Pixabay)

This is on top of all the other expenses Tesla will have as it seeks to grow sales and develop new models.

The company may roll over some of its bonds but lenders are already indicating that they will have a limited appetite for more bonds if Tesla can't produce results. This would also increase the interest rate - the convertible bonds pay around 1.5% on average while the new non-convertible bond issued this year pays 5.30%. Rolling over the bonds won't help with the upcoming R&D and expansion costs either.

The best source of cash for repayments would be ongoing profits. Those will be marginal or non-existent as Tesla scales up production and works out problems in the process. Maximum production rates for the Model 3 may be 1 - 2 years out and maximum profitability may be 1 - 2 years behind that.

That means it would only be starting to make a contribution as the first $4.4B of bonds mature.

Cash Crunch On Autopilot

Given that an optimistic view of profits from the Model 3 is $2B/year, and that may be 2 - 4 years away, and we don't know how many billions of dollars they will keep spending to get there, and Tesla will need to simultaneously need to put billions of dollars more into R&D for their next products, how will this all balance out?

Their current liquidity includes $3.5B in cash and $807M in unused committed amounts on various credit lines (after removing $52M that expires in Dec 2017).

This is against an overhang of $7 - 15B that they may need over the next three years for R&D, expansion and debt repayments.

Clearly the biggest test for Tesla's cash flow is coming up rapidly. And even if investors are willing to ignore it, lenders are not. Moody's issued a report just before the $1.8B junk bond issue in August of 2017 that says "Without the proceeds from the (junk bond) offering, Tesla's liquidity position would be stressed."

They also gave very clear boundaries for what would cause further problems: "The rating could be downgraded if there are major production or quality problems for the Model 3, if consumer demand erodes to the degree that the company cannot maintain its 5,000 per week production target through 2018, or if the level of Model 3 reservations supported by $1,000 deposits fall from the current level of 455,000 to below 350,000. A ratio of EBIT/interest approximating 0.5x would also pressure the rating."

Given that the first two quarters are likely to have more production problems, this means that Tesla needs to ramp up to around 7,500 - 10,000 Model 3 deliveries per week by the third quarter to avoid a downgrade. And even if they do, it could happen anyways if 100,000 reservations are cancelled due to the delays and launches of competitive products.

If Tesla gets downgraded it will have to pay higher interest rates and face more borrowing limits. This is probably negative for the stock price as well which will cut down another source of capital.

Will Tesla Make It Through?

Every time I look at Tesla it's the same story: It looks really bad but I can't quite guarantee that it will fall apart. I have a very small short position, more for fun than for profit.

Tesla may avoid the cash crunch through a combination of:

Successfully rolling over bonds with new issues, potentially giving them another 5 - 8 years, as long as their credit rating doesn't get downgraded.

Raising money with further stock issues, as long as the stock price doesn't fall too much.

Bondholders using their option to convert to shares instead of getting repayment (note that this isn't necessarily possible for most of the bonds - it would require about a month of trading above $468/share).

Making higher profits sooner (do I need to say more?)

Using related-party transactions such as a bailout by SpaceX (maybe the last vehicle Elon Musk has to tap investor enthusiasm, and it's not bound by the public market).

The first two are more likely as they have been successful in the past. However that was a time when Tesla could get by on promises about the future. At this point they need to actually deliver financial and operational results to be credible.

If Tesla raised $5 - $10B in cash through a share offering right now, they would be in a much better position. However that might make it harder to keep saying that they are about to turn the corner.

It's a pattern you see again and again in unsustainable companies. They don't take the money that would save them when they have a chance, because it doesn't fit with their story that they're doing fine. Then one day the facts can't be denied anymore.

The biggest financial implosions don't happen because something went wrong. They happen because something highly leveraged went wrong. In this case there are multiple forms of leverage.

Tesla itself has a high level of debt that will start to drain additional cash. The stock price is propping up the company by letting it sell more shares, so if it goes down there could be a rapid death spiral. A rising stock price would be necessary to allow the bond conversion so Tesla can escape repayment.

Elon Musk also has borrowed over $600M, secured by his Tesla stock, and largely loaned by Tesla's underwriters. A drop in the stock price could trigger forced sales to secure his loans.

Tesla hasn't avoided financial problems. It has merely delayed them and made them bigger. Nothing in the company's history points to a sustainable way to pay back the debts and it's getting close to the point where the slightest shortfall can set off a chain of negative events.

This is a make-or-break moment for Tesla. If they show signs of failing to meet creditor expectations, investors have to watch out for the rapid cash drain that is possible.