Year-End Portfolio Summary: Keepers Carry The Portfolio

My last portfolio update was published on October 16 and reflected the status of the holdings as of early October. Since then there have been some changes in the holdings of the portfolio. This posting will address the changes that have occurred stock-by-stock and the general portfolio philosophy behind those changes. While the discussion starts with a description of the changes in individual positions, the discussion of the portfolio philosophy behind those changes is far more important than the individual stock transactions.

Shares of General Electric (GE), which accounted for just over 2% of the portfolio and close to 3% of the dividend flow from the portfolio, were sold. A history of mismanagement culminating in the second dividend cut within 10 years justified the action. In fact, it was probably overdue. Consequently, there was more change in the portfolio then normally occurs.

Usually portfolio adjustments consist of the deployment of new cash and decisions regarding where to reinvest dividends. In addition to the liquidation of the General Electric position, as discussed in a previous posting entitled "4 Keepers," a covered call written on Honeywell (HON) was called. Having the call assigned reduced the position in Honeywell and added additional cash that had to be redeployed.

The cash was used to establish a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) and to purchase additional shares in a stock with a higher dividend yield. The primary addition was in Emerson Electric (EMR). Emerson Electric was brought up to a full position representing about 2% of the portfolio, while The Health Trust of America only represents about 1% of the portfolio. Dividends were redeployed into a number of existing positions. Those included Enbridge Inc. (ENB), General Mills (GIS), and BCE Inc. (BCE). A combination of dividend reinvestment and new money (i.e., shifting some cash in the account into an equity position) was used to expand the position in Kimberly-Clark (KMB).

Money was also diverted from the dividend stream to the purchase a stock that is not a part of the dividend-growth portfolio. Specifically, shares of Newmont Mining (NEM) were purchased. I view precious metal miners as a hedge rather than as a part of this dividend-growth portfolio. Consequently, in this and subsequent presentations of the portfolio, precious metal miners will be left out of the portfolio summaries for the dividend-growth portfolio. Viewed from that perspective, on net, money was pulled from the portfolio by the purchase of Newmont Mining stock.

All those trades may be interesting antidotes, but what is important is not the individual positions, as such. Rather, what is important is how they affect the portfolio mix.

In evaluating the portfolio, it's worth noting that it went up 8.86% since the October update. That increase in value occurred despite the removal of cash to purchase a precious metal miner. The portfolio performance also overcame the drag created by holding approximately 5% of the portfolio's assets in cash in order to meet future Required Minimum Distributions. It is a bit atypical for the portfolio to outperform in a bull market. Nevertheless, that's what it seems to be doing, and it is largely attributable to a lack of trading, especially holding onto overweight winners.

The only change in value closely monitored on an ongoing basis is the total portfolio value. In previous postings discussing individual stocks, the performance of the individual stocks was often benchmarked against the S&P and Dow. That is not the general approach taken in my system of portfolio management. Rather, the performance of individual stocks is monitored against the performance of the balance of the portfolio. That does not have to be measured directly. Rather, it is revealed by changes in the relative weights of the positions within the portfolio. That approach is used, since the relative weights are the significant characteristic of the holdings.

Many of the transactions described above did not contribute to the growth in value. They were primarily designed to diversify the sources of the dividend flow, and, of course, diversify the value of the different positions. However, it is the diversification of the dividend flow that represented the primary motivator. Further, all the acquisitions were designed to try to increase the yield of the portfolio.

Despite the purchase of quite a few relatively higher-yielding stocks, the overall yield of the portfolio continued to fall because of the increase in the value of many existing holdings. Hopefully, the dividends on those holdings will catch up to the increased value over time bringing the yield closer to the target rate. The target rate for the portfolio is 3%, and all the stocks acquired were yielding more than 3%, while all of those sold were yielding less. Nevertheless, the total portfolio yield fell to 2.78%. The dollar value of the dividends increased, but it increased at a slower rate than the dollar value of the portfolio.

In terms of portfolio structure, the impact of the acquisitions both on the value and the yield was more than offset by the performance of a number of stocks that were the focus of previous postings. For example, the stocks mentioned in "Let Hitters Swing For The Fence" all became more overweight in the portfolio. Most notably, Boeing (BA) both increased as a portion of the portfolio and as a portion of the dividends, but the other two stocks discussed in that posting, McDonald's (MCD) and 3M (MMM), both increased as portions of the portfolio. In fact, the appreciation in those three stocks increased their portfolio weight more than the purchases of any other stock increased its portfolio weight. In fact, the increase in the dividend paid by Boeing alone increased its share of the dividend flow as much as any of the purchases increased the portion of the dividend flow from any other stock.

The portfolio composition as of December 26, 2017 is shown below:

Stock Ticker % of Portfolio's Value % of the Dividend Flow HTA 1.08% 1.59% ENB 0.45% 0.87% UTX 0.98% 0.78% UPS 0.84% 0.85% LMT 1.14% 1.02% QCOM 0.75% 0.94% CLX 1.27% 1.03% WTR 1.44% 1.10% KMB 1.60% 1.86% EMR 2.50% 2.55% BCE 0.96% 1.62% NVS 1.28% 1.52% ABBV 1.77% 1.84% BBL 1.43% 2.24% NNN 1.68% 2.72% GIS 2.38% 2.80% TRP 1.88% 2.75% CVX 2.26% 2.82% GE 0.00% 0.00% PPG 5.33% 2.98% F 1.79% 3.07% VZ 2.13% 3.31% HON 4.97% 3.45% PG 3.37% 3.63% INTC 4.27% 3.58% TD 3.08% 3.68% UL 3.99% 4.23% XOM 3.13% 4.19% PEP 4.27% 4.17% MSFT 6.14% 4.29% JNJ 5.03% 4.29% HCN 2.31% 4.56% MCD 6.15% 5.23% MMM 7.75% 5.58% BA 10.61% 8.86%

It's worth noting that the two postings mentioned above discussed seven positions, and, in each case, the postings argued that a hold was justified. The only step taken was the sale of the covered call on Honeywell. If that had not been done, all seven positions would have increased or maintained their weights in the portfolio. It is important when assessing trimming a winning position to be sure that there is an alternative that is equally appealing. In the case of the seven stocks mentioned in the two postings, there were no alternatives that were equally appealing from a performance perspective, although as discussed in the previous postings, holding the positions created some portfolio management issues that had to be addressed.

One of those issues was the increasing exposure to the aerospace industry among the industrial firms being held. Shifting funds from General Electric and Honeywell, both of which have aerospace exposure, to Emerson Electric accomplished that objective. It should be noted, that Emerson Electric has been considering steps that would increase its aerospace exposure. However, they haven't significantly changed the profile of Emerson Electric or the degree to which it provides exposure to construction, especially commercial construction.

The other thing to note about the seven stocks that have become overweight and were considered in the previous postings was that they included four companies that are clearly identified as industrials: 3M, Boeing, Honeywell, and PPG. Microsoft (MSFT) is a technology company, but it has major exposure as a supplier to large industrial enterprises. Consequently, among the overexposed positions, only McDonald's and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are clearly not industrial firms and only influenced by industrial firms through their impact on the economy.

Thus, many of the dividends were used to purchase non-industrial firms, including consumer staples, a Canadian telecom, and a pipeline. Further, as mentioned above, part of the proceeds from the sale of industrial firms were used to purchase a healthcare-focused REIT. Further, automatic dividend reinvestment was turned on for a few of the non-industrial stockholdings. In general, the performance of the industrial firms has the potential to undermine the portfolio goal of displaying less volatility over the business cycle than the stock market in general.

However, just as there were explicit decisions to hold individual stocks, there has been an explicit decision to accept the exposure to the economic cycle. While accepting that exposure to the economy, the purchase of a precious metal miner and a holding of 5% of the portfolio in cash represents a hedge against a market meltdown or an exogenous shock to the stock market.

Since the approach of tracking gains and losses at the portfolio level and largely ignoring gains and losses on individual positions is atypical, a word of explanation is required. No stock in this portfolio is held for its own sake. It is a part of the portfolio with a portfolio objective that is more or less permanent. Any objective for an individual stock is very temporary. For example, it is nice to get a bump up in price immediately after the purchase, but that bump up in price does not justify a semi-permanent holding as a part of the portfolio.

Once stock has been added to the portfolio, it is the management and strategy of the company that needs to be monitored, not the price of its stock. Most of the stocks in the portfolio have been held for such a long period of time that they are so far above the acquisition cost that the current price fluctuations are just noise that is best ignored.

Many people will overanalyze the price of the stock because it is easily identified, and, once identified, it is beyond debate. By contrast, both the qualitative assessment of management and its implications for future profitability are subject to debate. However, the uncertainty regarding that impact is the essence of successful long-run investing. Price may indicate a short-term trading opportunity, but that opportunity only matters if it is consistent with the long-run investment strategy. To view it otherwise would require a fundamental change in the portfolio objectives. It would require a shift in strategy from investing to build a portfolio to shorter-run trading to build cash value. It's a choice to pursue a long-run investment strategy, but it's a choice that pays off.

Individual stocks do matter, but their performance matters primarily through how it affects the portfolio. Thus, the portion of the portfolio and the portion of the dividend flow resulting from individual stocks are the important measures. It is less important that Boeing’s price has run up than that it has become a disproportionately large share of the portfolio. The growth in share of the portfolio represented by the stock of Boeing represents an increase in concentration risk. Unless the increased concentration can be offset through other portfolio adjustments, it would increase the overall risk of the portfolio.

Further, the growth in share of the three overweight stocks mentioned in the “Let Hitters Swing for the Fence” posting suggests a thinning out of performance within the portfolio. The thinning out was not too severe and 16 of the stocks in the portfolio increased in share. However, some of those increased in share because of the purchase of additional shares. The concentration of performance in a small number of shares is something that should be monitored. It's not terribly atypical. In any given year, a couple of stocks generate most of the performance of the portfolio. The greater danger is if the portfolio held no stocks among the big winners in a given year. The key is for the portfolio to be designed so that different stocks can fill that role under different economic conditions.

The reference to individual stocks included in the portfolio should not be taken as a recommendation to buy, sell or hold the stocks. They are referenced as a part of a description of the portfolio approach that has led to the holdings identified in this posting. Further, it should be clear from this posting that the intent is to describe what has been done and the portfolio justifications for the actions. No effort was made to justify the individual stock purchases or sales. In fact, as has been discussed in the previous postings that introduced the portfolio, the portfolio philosophy is to hold a variety of stocks that will not move in tandem. Thus, it is to be expected that some of the stocks will be underperforming and may actually be declining in price at any given point in time. However, anyone who is interested in why the seven overweight positions were retained should consult the postings referenced above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PORTFOLIO DESCRIBED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.