Energous: State Of The Union

Wow. What a way to wrap up the year for Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) investors! As many know it, the Big Enchilada was finally served by the company as it announced the FCC approved the first-ever long-range wireless charging device, and more importantly, a precedent for approval of other long-range wireless charging devices.

As the stock market is a future-discounting mechanism, it has finally discounted a good amount of future profits for Energous, sitting with a market cap near ~$700 million during its all-time highs of the past week.

The attractive risk/reward investment, especially in the options market, finally came to fruition as I had been preaching for the past year. In my most recent article, published on November 15, 2017, when Energous was around $200 million market cap, I wrote: "Without making a prediction, either way, on the upcoming FCC decision, the risk reward presented by an investment in Energous continues to be second to none, given the shareholder value a positive FCC decision could unlock...this presents a unique opportunity in longer-term, out of the money options."

While volatility was constant in the shares all year long, investors that had the guts to pick up longer term, out of the money options on dips in share prices were handsomely rewarded. If someone was lucky enough to pick up some options the day before the FCC announcement, there were some impressive percent gains. See the screenshot of options prices the day after the FCC announcement below. The Jan 2018 $12.5 calls went from $10 to $1100. The Jan 2018 $15 calls went from $5 to $880, both went higher the next day too:

Victory lap done. Moving on.

With the FCC decision in the rear-view mirror, what is the current state of the union for Energous? There is much to review:

1. Energous has to improve on their "bare-bones" device that was approved by the FCC. The important part is: There is a precedent for testing wireless charging and Energous claims to have devices they are working on that will improve charging specs.

The device approved by the FCC only charges about .1 watt through the air according to the company, enough for small electronics and wearables that use very limited power.

The arguments being made against this device are naive - step back for a second and think: A device that can charge wearables and small electronic devices without contact was approved. This is life-changing for many and puts Energous on a sure path to commercialization for these type of devices.

However, the hope of providing a charge to larger mobile devices is still a ways off. For example, a typical phone charger is around 5 watts and fast charging devices can be around 25 watts. Management remains optimistic.

As an investor, it's important to know some of the more technical details of the charging device and RF charging in general. It's also good to review a bearish argument for why Energous may never meet its goal of providing high-power at a distance, even if one's belief is it will eventually occur. I think Paul Reynolds does this very well in a recent blog post, in laymen's terms as well. You will not find many as skeptical of Energous' future as Mr. Reynolds, who also backs up his thesis with important technical data points.

2. Current risk/reward for investment today.

One of the main arguments of my prior articles was a unique risk/reward presented by an FCC decision, especially given the high short-interest of Energous shares. Sadly, this catalyst has now past and the shares reacted accordingly. However, there is now a new catalyst via this FCC decision, which is clarity on devices that will utilize long-range charging via a midfiled transmitter. While this is not as binary of an event as the FCC decision, it will help shares to grind higher, with a potential spike if conviction levels increase that there will be devices and partners coming to market.

The recent trough of $6.91 for shares to the peak of $33.5 was a 484% gain - A classic short-squeeze gain. I was going to write how there is a much more balanced risk reward given the market cap of $700 million, FCC decision in the rear-view mirror, along with a short-squeeze that has past. However, I see Energous shares that are down ~40% today, December 29. This type of correction is very common after any security is up this much in a short period and subsequent to a short squeeze. Now the market cap has moved down to $500 million. Even at $500 million there is a more balanced risk/reward going forward. This is still a level that Energous will have to show progress on their guidance, partnerships, and the mid-field device or the shares will head lower. What am I doing with my position in Energous you may ask? With hindsight now, I luckily sold most of my position during the rally on Wednesday/Thursday. Look at any historical short squeeze and there is typically a sharp correction after it unwinds, my reason for selling. While timing the market rarely works, it looks like the euphoria of the short squeeze has come to an end, and I might get lucky being able to get back in at a lower price (as I had hoped when exiting most of my position). I also was going to recommend letting the shares find their equilibrium before more buying, maybe they have around $19-20? (still, it's not a bad idea to be patient given the recent run higher in the shares, even with a 40% correction). I plan to be patient and increase my position over time. However, CES presents an attractive opportunity because there are some partner reveals that may take place along with a better look at the WattUp technology, both near, mid, and maybe far field. It could turn out that nothing new is presented, but i'm hoping to get back in before CES in case material news is released. Long-range wireless charging could get more media attention and buzz during/after the event.



3. Energous has reached a new phase as a company.

Energous is now at the point that it must execute, without the added risk/reward benefit of a potential short squeeze or FCC decision at its back.

However, with a more balanced risk/reward, there is still extreme longer term upside if Energous executes on both of its at a distance transmitters given the total addressable market, especially if WattUp is indeed feasible for larger power amounts.

The benefit of doubt has to be given to Energous' WattUp long-range technology and guidance on higher power output as long as the relationship with its two top-tier customers and overall customer funnel progresses, especially its original top-tier customer that is giving Energous engineering payments. While it's great to understand the high bar that Energous has to overcome for long-range RF charging (which they do have some serious engineering feats to accomplish), their top-tier partners are large companies with massive talent pools of engineers that can confirm or deny the potential for WattUp. These two companies give confidence for the future and their relationship with Energous is the most important factor right now. If these relationships come to an end, I will be immediately concerned that a very important vote for the future of WattUp has been lost, unless there is good reason the relationship has ended. A loss of both of these would most likely cause me to throw in the towel on long-range, high-power WattUp. However, it doesn't appear that is going to happen anytime soon with the arrival of FCC approval.

4. Bottom Line: FCC approval is a big deal!

Energous can now commercialize mid-range charging of devices, albeit small electronics. Put the 15-foot charger and higher power aside, the current low-powered, 3ft-range device is a game-changer with a massive addressable market. For example, a wearable fitness tracker, hearing aids, batteries, and other low power devices could simply be dropped on a nightstand to charge - this is also merely the starting point: can fitness trackers be charged while being worn and sleeping, etc.? This is game-changer technology for electronic device charging - even without the holy grail of mobile devices or higher power devices.

2018 will be no different for investors in terms of volatility, with small binary events driving the share price up and down. While the FCC decision was a catalyst to invest in long-term options, a plethora of small binary events should present many short-term options trading opportunities (remember, as always, investing in options can result in 100% loss of investments). I'm not in the business of predicting short-term price movements in anything as it is a losers game, nonetheless here are the potential short-term catalysts/concerns (that I can think of - there will be other events that move the stock price):

Emerging clarity/details on mid-field transmitter devices being shipped in late 2018 - charging amount and customer reveals will be important Updates to a long-range charging device approved by the FCC Reveal of top-tier customers. Addition of others Customer reveals for near-field charger Customer reveals at CES, both near-field and potential mid-field products Upgraded transmitter at CES, near-field and mid-field Powercast products at CES New strategic investment by top-tier partner News on Dialog and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) partnership Easing of FCC RF SAR limits (extremely low likelihood) Customer funnel progress Pricing/margins Breakeven profits WattUp products hitting the market and subsequent product reviews The buzz of "Long-Range Wireless Charging" in news headlines becomes the next blockchain of investing (what I mean is much of the recent euphoria with companies announcing blockchain investments is comparable to companies working towards long-range wireless charging).

Who knows, perhaps years from now, bears will be correct that FCC limitations around high-power wireless transfer for RF are too much to overcome and these limitations prevent WattUp from becoming mainstream. Nonetheless, in the short term there are still potential catalysts to drive the share price higher, even if bears are proved correct in the end (an argument that is getting tougher to make each day, but still part of an investment today). As Keynes said: "markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent." Traders/investors willing to buy dips will be rewarded in the short term, but not as much as prior to the recent FCC decision. There also is increased downside risk given the increased market cap of Energous. This remains a speculative investment for now, but not as much compared to 2017.

Lastly, I do not have the expertise and experience to analyze the in-depth RF physics that pertain to FCC limitations and how to manufacture devices within the scope of FCC limits. What I do is attempt to put together a mosaic of pieces and parts of information and let this mosaic steer the likelihood of outcomes and what that will mean for the price of this stock. While technological limits/physics are being pushed, the mosaic of: customer funnel, top-tier customers/partners, recent FCC approval, strategic investments from Dialog and a talented pool of employees is currently painting a picture that points to long-term success. As always, new data points can change this mosaic for better or worse. Stay tuned.

One thing is for sure: Energous investors can expect another wild ride in 2018, much like 2017.