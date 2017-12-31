244 Marijuana Stocks: Year-End Equal-Weighted Portfolio At Only 75% Of Year-To-Date Highs

I hesitate to be so positive on anything, but barring a natural or man-made catastrophe, the marijuana sector is the place to be in 2018.

We have just too many positive events coming up in 2018 for the marijuana and cannabis sector to do anything but go up.

While I came pretty close to predicting the timing of significant gains, I certainly missed the bottom.

This calendar year end is already enjoying a marijuana and cannabis sector rally, without any NET tax loss selling.

It has been a wonderful year! The general market indexes are up 25%, unemployment is low, consumer confidence is high, the Fed increased interest rates 3 times and the equity markets do not care. It is just difficult to be negative on anything!

On November 21, 2017, I attempted to approximate an entry date into the marijuana sector:

…based on data I developed from the 2016 calendar year, I would expect the "bottom" for marijuana stocks to be normally distributed on or about December 20-21, 2017…

For the week ending December 29, 2017, my equal-weighted Seeking Alpha portfolio of N=244 stocks generated a return of~31% (see APPENDIX). There were n=160 winners and only n=32 losers. Eighteen of the winners had returns of 100% or more for the week, as follows:

So, entry at the December 22, 2017 close should have worked out nicely and yielded about 31% returns. It looks like the past was a pretty good predictor of the future for a launch.

However, I did not get the NET tax loss selling action I anticipated, so I missed the bottom, but, you know, 31% in one week is not bad. Still, some of the folks commenting on my article and the importance of California legalization were right, and I was wrong. I guess this is why we have comments on Seeking Alpha – to share a variety of thoughts on a topic.

Anyway, 2018 is going to be an extraordinarily favorable year for the marijuana stocks and sector, and while we may not get the 51% returns in January 2018, as we did in January 2017, we might. In any event, it is going to be good…very, very good.

With the California move to implement legalization, Canadian legalization in the summer, and at least 7 additional US states on the ballot for November 2018 elections, I cannot help but believe that the 25% returns generated by the general market for calendar year 2017 will be exceeded by the marijuana sector by mid-November 2018.

Now, it is important to recall that the November 2016 elections had an upside over-reaction, so let me remind you. ..

I wrote the above and it was published by Seeking Alpha on October 6, 2016, before the peak after the November 2016 elections. So, if you are going to get into the marijuana sector, get in now, but prepare to exit by mid-November 2018, at the latest.

Recall that I was correct on this exit strategy after the 2016 elections and the general market was the place to be from that point forward, and until about late December, when I recommended re-entry into the sector. Remember, we are not hear to fall in love with a stock, we are here to make money.

Of course, there are other things going on. A $1 trillion infrastructure bill may pass this coming year and this is not a small thing, so you might want to purchase construction and basic materials stocks. Certainly, diversification is warranted.

Just don’t leave the marijuana sector completely out of your portfolio. Not recommending a “gulp,” but I am recommending at least a “nibble.”

Oh, yeah… HAPPY NEW YEAR!

APPENDIX

LAST 1 WK 4 WK 52 WK 5 Yr 5 Yr YTD SYMBOL FIRM NAME PRICE PERF PERF PERF High Low High 1 (OTCQB:ACAN) Americann, Inc. $4.09 35.90% 92.30% 12.10% $6.00 $0.30 $5.50 2 (OTCQX:ACBFF) Aurora Cannabis, Inc. $7.63 34.60% 28.90% 343.60% $8.38 $0.00 $8.38 3 (OTCQB:ACCA) Acacia Diversified Holdings $0.59 55.70% 26.90% -60.70% $2.90 $0.01 $2.10 4 (OTCPK:ACGX) Alliance Creative Group, Inc. $0.00 -11.10% -11.10% 100.00% $0.04 $0.00 $0.00 5 (OTCPK:ACOL) Acology, Inc. $0.02 28.90% 66.70% 521.20% $5.00 $0.00 $0.05 6 (OTCPK:ACRL) Atacama Resources International, Inc. $0.00 25.00% -47.40% -98.40% $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 7 (OTCPK:ADVT) Advantis Corp. $0.03 79.90% 150.00% 495.20% $0.04 $0.00 $0.04 8 (OTCQB:AERO) Aero Grow International, Inc. $2.54 8.10% 2.40% -10.20% $7.32 $0.36 $3.45 9 (OTCPK:AFPW) AlumiFuel Power Corp. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $15.00 $0.00 $0.00 10 (OTCQB:AGTK) Agritek Holdings, Inc. $0.04 30.30% 213.60% 6.00% $0.32 $0.00 $0.05 11 (OTCPK:AMFE) Amfil Technologies, Inc. $0.17 23.10% 11.80% 1937.00% $0.23 $0.00 $0.23 12 (OTCQB:AMMJ) American Cannabis Company, Inc. $1.18 25.50% 49.40% 29.00% $2.10 $0.01 $1.36 13 (OTCQB:APHQF) Aphria, Inc. $14.75 22.60% 64.80% 292.30% $15.81 $0.65 $15.81 14 (OTCPK:ASNT) Arias Intel Corp. $2.00 -2.40% -33.30% -33.30% $3.20 $1.31 $3.20 15 (OTCQB:ATTBF) Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. $0.43 -0.70% 83.50% 285.80% $2.78 $0.00 $0.58 16 (AVT) Avnet, Inc. $39.62 0.10% -4.60% -16.80% $51.50 $29.72 $48.20 17 (OTCPK:AVTCQ) AVT, Inc. 0 - - - - - 0 18 (OTCQB:AXIM) AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. $9.25 29.40% 36.10% 6.30% $19.80 $0.06 $19.80 19 (OTCPK:AZFL) Amazonas Florestal Limited $0.00 -20.00% -33.30% -96.00% $50.00 $0.00 $0.01 20 (OTCPK:BABL) Buildablock Corp. $0.00 -50.00% -23.10% -83.30% $0.25 $0.00 $0.01 21 (OTCPK:BAYP) Bayport International Holdings, Inc. $0.00 -50.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.52 $0.00 $0.00 22 (OTCPK:BLDV) Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. $0.00 50.00% 66.70% 275.00% $0.01 $0.00 $0.01 23 (OTCPK:BLOZF) Cannabix Technologies, Inc. $2.05 34.20% 63.00% 234.90% $2.48 $0.05 $2.48 24 (OTCPK:BLPG) Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. $0.03 9.10% 81.80% -12.80% $0.81 $0.01 $0.05 25 (OTCPK:BTFL) Monarch America, Inc. $0.00 50.00% 20.00% 50.00% $0.55 $0.00 $0.00 26 (OTCPK:BUDZ) Weed, Inc. $6.10 117.10% 133.70% 609.30% $6.59 $0.04 $6.59 27 (OTCPK:BXNG) Bang Holdings, Inc. $0.16 -24.40% -35.20% -90.90% $4.00 $0.15 $1.94 28 (OTCPK:CAFS) Café Serendipity Holdings, Inc. $0.02 18.50% 57.30% 15.30% $0.60 $0.01 $0.10 29 (OTCPK:CANL) CannLabs, Inc. $0.25 91.40% 52.90% 4.20% $2.43 $0.08 $0.56 30 (OTCQB:CANN) General Cannabis Corp. $6.48 65.70% 190.60% 102.50% $64.64 $0.33 $7.50 31 (CARA) Cara Therapeutics, Inc. $12.24 0.00% -4.20% 31.80% $28.50 $4.26 $28.50 32 (OTCPK:CBCA) Crown Baus Capital Corp. $0.66 20.00% 22.00% -34.00% $55.00 $0.01 $9.49 33 (OTCQB:CBDS) Cannabis Sativa, Inc. $6.42 29.70% 69.10% 18.90% $18.00 $0.30 $9.50 34 (OTC:CBGI) Cannabusiness Group, Inc. $0.02 19.40% 23.10% 60.00% $0.48 $0.00 $0.23 35 (OTCPK:CBIS) Cannabis Science, Inc. $0.11 62.20% 76.40% 60.00% $0.30 $0.01 $0.14 36 (OTCPK:CBMJ) Canna Consumer Goods, Inc. $0.02 83.90% 73.90% 175.90% $0.08 $0.00 $0.03 37 (OTCPK:CBNT) Cabinet Grow, Inc. $1.50 0.00% 0.00% -62.50% $270.00 $0.61 $20.00 38 (OTCPK:CBSC) CB Scientific $0.45 0.00% 87.50% -77.50% $4.01 $0.24 $4.01 39 (OTCPK:CCAN) Canadian Cannabis Corp. $0.69 -14.80% 422.70% 7.00% $10.00 $0.06 $1.00 40 (OTCPK:CGRA) Cgrowth Capital, Inc. $0.01 10.60% -5.30% -41.90% $0.17 $0.00 $0.03 41 (OTCPK:CGRW) Cannagrow Holdings, Inc. $2.00 36.10% 112.80% 12.40% $3.45 $0.09 $2.30 42 (OTCPK:CHUM) Chuma Holdings, Inc. $0.03 33.80% 8.80% -5.20% $1.60 $0.01 $0.07 43 (OTCQB:CIIX) Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. $0.81 -1.80% 19.90% 103.20% $2.75 $0.12 $2.75 44 (OTCQB:CLSH) CLS Holdings $0.75 5.10% 69.90% 113.50% $1.83 $0.02 $0.94 45 (OTC:CMMDF) Canimed Therapeutics, Inc. $17.90 16.20% 19.50% 121.50% $18.61 $5.66 $18.61 46 (OTCQB:CNAB) United Cannabis Corporation $1.95 59.20% 137.80% 24.20% $4.25 $0.00 $2.50 47 (OTCQB:CNBX) Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $1.81 70.90% 64.50% 164.40% $7.60 $0.02 $7.60 48 (OTCQB:CNZCF) Canadian Zeolite Corp. $0.30 -1.00% -2.10% -62.90% $1.46 $0.06 $1.09 49 (OTCPK:CPMD) CannaPharmaRx, Inc. $0.55 12.20% 98.00% 37.50% $3.60 $0.05 $1.00 50 (OTCPK:CRLRQ) Crailar Technologies, Inc. $0.00 114.30% -16.70% 114.30% $1.65 $0.00 $0.01 51 (OTCQB:CRPGF) CNRP Mining, Inc. $0.49 -2.00% -45.60% 44.20% $1.98 $0.02 $1.98 52 (OTCPK:CRTL) Cartel Blue $0.01 0.00% -6.30% -2.00% $0.46 $0.01 $0.04 53 (OTCPK:CRWG) Crowdgather, Inc. $0.02 266.70% 230.00% 175.00% $0.23 $0.00 $0.04 54 (OTCPK:CSAX) CSA Holdings, Inc. $0.05 -6.90% 58.00% -66.80% $0.65 $0.02 $0.20 55 (OTCQB:CURR) Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Co. $1.60 14.30% -15.80% -22.00% $15.00 $1.30 $15.00 56 (OTCQB:CVSI) CV Sciences, Inc. $0.62 53.30% 147.00% 43.60% $0.99 $0.14 $0.68 57 (OTCPK:DEWM) Dewmar International BMC, Inc. $0.01 53.50% 57.10% 230.00% $0.03 $0.00 $0.02 58 (OTCQB:DIGP) Digipath, Inc. $0.38 43.10% 34.50% 92.80% $60.00 $0.09 $0.39 59 (OTCPK:DIRV) DirectView Holdings, Inc. 0.01 - - - - - 0.32 60 (OTCQB:DPWW) Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. $0.08 90.00% 153.30% -62.00% $3.05 $0.02 $0.39 61 (OTCPK:DSCR) Discovery Minerals, Ltd. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.02 $0.00 $0.00 62 (OTCPK:EAPH) Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $0.03 25.50% 44.20% 3.10% $0.10 $0.00 $0.06 63 (OTCPK:ECIGQ) Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Inc. $0.00 -14.70% 31.80% -96.30% $2.00 $0.00 $0.13 64 (OTCPK:EDXC) ENDEXX Corp. $0.07 44.10% 57.40% 48.70% $0.36 $0.00 $0.09 65 (OTCPK:EFFI) Efftec International, Inc. $0.00 14.30% 0.00% -74.20% $0.10 $0.00 $0.01 66 (OTCQX:EMHTF) Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. $4.29 11.70% 86.90% 367.30% $4.60 $0.08 $4.60 67 (OTCPK:EMMBF) Emblem Corp. $1.82 29.30% 36.10% -46.20% $3.81 $1.14 $3.74 68 (OTCPK:ENCC) Trailblazer Resources, Inc. $0.00 20.00% -14.30% -57.90% $0.12 $0.00 $0.07 69 (OTCPK:ENDO) Endocan Corp. $0.02 40.00% 69.00% -2.00% $0.18 $0.00 $0.09 70 (OTCQB:ENRT) Enertopia Corp. $0.04 -3.50% 13.60% 76.80% $1.08 $0.01 $0.13 71 (OTCPK:ERBB) American Green, Inc. $0.00 21.40% 41.70% -26.10% $0.22 $0.00 $0.01 72 (OTCQB:ESPH) Ecoshere Techs, Inc. $0.01 13.50% -10.00% -64.50% $0.50 $0.01 $0.07 73 (OTC:ESSI) Eco Science Solutions, Inc. $0.06 22.20% -31.30% -97.50% $9.00 $0.00 $4.80 74 (OTCPK:ETST) Earth Science Tech, Inc. $1.42 54.30% 89.40% 208.70% $5.00 $0.18 $3.95 75 (OTCQB:EVIO) EVIO, Inc./Signal Bay, Inc. $1.36 106.10% 76.60% 22.50% $1.95 $0.47 $1.95 76 (OTCPK:FBEC) FBEC Worldwide $0.00 100.00% 100.00% -98.00% $90.00 $0.00 $0.02 77 (OTCPK:FFFC) FastFunds Financial Corp. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $9.00 $0.00 $0.00 78 (OTC:FITX) Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 100.00% -90.00% $0.11 $0.00 $0.03 79 (OTC:FNREF) Finore Mining, Inc. 0 - - - - - 0.41 80 (OTCQB:FRLF) Freedom Leaf, Inc. $0.06 40.00% 25.40% -53.70% $1.00 $0.03 $0.14 81 (OTC:FSPM) Fusion Pharm, Inc. $0.05 719.70% 400.00% -50.00% $9.20 $0.00 $0.20 82 (OTCPK:FTPM) 420 Property Management, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 33.30% -76.50% $0.30 $0.00 $0.00 83 (OTCPK:FUTL) FutureLand Corp. $0.00 -16.70% 25.00% -96.10% $15.10 $0.00 $0.01 84 (OTCPK:FWDG) FutureWorld Corp. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.04 $0.00 $0.00 85 (OTCPK:GBHL) Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 12.50% -5.30% $0.16 $0.00 $0.01 86 (OTCPK:GBHPF) Global Hemp Group, Inc. $0.24 76.60% 166.10% 879.20% $0.32 $0.00 $0.32 87 (OTCQB:GBLX) GB Sciences, Inc. $0.84 29.60% 215.50% 154.50% $3.49 $0.11 $0.90 88 (OTCPK:GEAR) Gear International, Inc. 0 - - - - - 0 89 (OTCPK:GLAG) Gala Global, Inc. 0.43 - - - - - 1.5 90 (OTCQB:GLDFF) Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. $0.30 36.80% 13.20% 14.80% $0.69 $0.12 $0.58 91 (OTCQB:GNBT) Generex Biotechnology 2.76 - - - - - 20 92 (OTCPK:GRCU) Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. $0.02 78.40% 54.20% -36.40% $5.07 $0.01 $0.04 93 (OTCPK:GRCV) Grand Capital Ventures, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 15.40% 1400.00% $125.00 $0.00 $0.01 94 (OTCPK:GRNH) GreenGro Technologies, Inc. $0.08 37.80% 101.00% -20.40% $1.20 $0.02 $0.12 95 (OTCPK:GRSO) Grow Soutions Holdings, Inc. $0.05 59.70% 50.90% -76.90% $5.00 $0.02 $0.31 96 (OTCPK:GRWC) Grow Condos, Inc. $0.17 30.00% 208.10% -84.60% $19.00 $0.01 $1.40 97 (OTCQX:GRWG) GrowGeneration Corp. $4.02 13.60% 51.70% 71.10% $4.23 $1.50 $4.23 98 (OTCQB:GTBP) GT Biopharma, Inc./Oxis International, Inc. $4.45 -1.10% -17.60% -67.30% $19.25 $4.10 $19.25 99 (OTCPK:GTSO) Green Technology Solutions, Inc. $0.04 -11.00% 109.40% -9.00% $27.00 $0.01 $0.07 100 (GWPH) GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC $132.01 -2.70% 7.40% 18.10% $140.52 $8.46 $140.52 101 (OTCPK:GYOG) Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. $0.00 100.00% 50.00% -25.00% $0.06 $0.00 $0.00 102 (OTCPK:HALB) Halberd Corp. $0.00 37.50% 37.50% -21.40% $0.05 $0.00 $0.00 103 (OTCPK:HEMP) Hemp, Inc. 0.03 - - - - - 0.07 104 (OTCQB:HLIX) Helix TCS, Inc. $3.00 -4.90% -25.00% -62.50% $20.00 $0.01 $13.00 105 (OTCQB:HLSPY) Heliospectra AB ADR (Sponsored) $0.56 12.30% -17.10% -40.30% $7.00 $0.38 $1.07 106 (OTC:HMKTF) Highmark Marketing, Inc. $0.01 0.00% 0.00% -44.00% $0.12 $0.01 $0.01 107 (OTCPK:HMPQ) Hemp Americana, Inc. $0.01 47.10% 29.30% -41.60% $1.10 $0.00 $0.05 108 (OTC:HYYDF) Hydropothecary Corp. $3.26 9.40% 65.60% 118.10% $3.70 $0.89 $3.70 109 (OTCPK:ICBU) IMD Companies, Inc. $0.00 20.00% 0.00% -70.00% $0.21 $0.00 $0.01 110 (OTC:ICCLF) ICC International Cannabis Corp. $0.82 5.70% 10.10% 13.60% $1.27 $0.54 $1.27 111 (OTCPK:ICNM) Icon Media Holdings, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.03 $0.00 $0.00 112 (IGC) India Globalization Capital, Inc. $1.00 51.30% 73.90% 257.10% $3.50 $0.00 $1.63 113 (OTCPK:IGPK) Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. $0.01 -8.30% 156.70% 40.00% $0.81 $0.00 $0.01 114 (OTC:IGRW) Interactive Health Network $0.00 0.00% -90.00% 0.00% $0.07 $0.00 $0.00 115 (IIPR) Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (Class A) $32.31 31.00% 71.00% 77.60% $32.52 $14.50 $32.52 116 (OTCPK:IJJP) IJJ Corp. $0.00 -33.30% -33.30% -50.00% $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 117 (OTCQB:IMLFF) InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $1.06 42.30% 97.10% 526.20% $1.18 $0.05 $1.18 118 (OTCPK:INCC) International Consolidated Companies, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -89.50% $0.02 $0.00 $0.00 119 (OTCPK:INMG) Innovativ Media Group, Inc. $0.01 30.30% 15.20% 396.20% $0.30 $0.00 $0.04 120 (OTCQB:INQD) Indoor Harvest Corp. $0.33 21.40% 61.00% -24.30% $1.50 $0.12 $0.55 121 (INSY) INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. $9.62 35.10% 83.20% 4.60% $46.17 $2.37 $15.02 122 (OTCPK:ITNS) Itonis, Inc. $0.00 0.00% -22.20% -66.70% $0.03 $0.00 $0.00 123 (OTCPK:IVITF) Invictus MD Strategies Corp. $1.28 11.40% 9.00% 21.90% $1.63 $0.05 $1.63 124 (OTCQB:KAYS) Kaya Holdings, Inc. $0.27 23.60% 71.10% 1.70% $0.57 $0.04 $0.45 125 (OTCPK:KGKG) Kona Gold Solutins, Inc. $0.02 38.30% 160.80% 724.00% $0.15 $0.00 $0.03 126 (OTCQB:KSHB) Kush Bottles, Inc. $4.10 38.00% 39.50% 28.10% $10.00 $0.70 $4.26 127 (OTCPK:LATF) Latteno Food Corp. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.23 $0.00 $0.00 128 (OTCPK:LBUY) Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. $1.78 29.90% 72.80% 93.70% $3.82 $0.76 $3.82 129 (OTCPK:LCTC) Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. $6.50 8.30% 0.00% -10.30% $37.50 $2.32 $23.40 130 (OTCQB:LDSYF) Lifestyle Delivery Systems, Inc. $1.03 72.40% 107.80% 114.70% $1.13 $0.03 $1.13 131 (OTCPK:LGBI) Cannabiz Mobile, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 50.00% 50.00% $3.75 $0.00 $0.00 132 (OTCPK:LSCG) Lighting Science Group $0.01 -37.00% -44.00% -67.30% $0.82 $0.01 $0.07 133 (OTCPK:LVVV) Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. $0.02 115.90% 850.00% 1800.00% $0.20 $0.00 $0.02 134 (OTCQB:LXRP) Lexaria Bioscience Corp. $1.69 0.00% 92.00% 445.20% $2.13 $0.03 $2.13 135 (OTC:MBOO) Medbook World, inc. 0 - - - - - 0 136 (OTCQB:MCIG) MCIG, Inc. $0.39 63.60% 124.00% 105.80% $0.92 $0.02 $0.51 137 (OTCPK:MCOA) Marijuana Company of America, Inc. $0.06 45.20% 117.80% -27.40% $0.20 $0.00 $0.11 138 (OTCPK:MCPI) Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc. $0.04 0.00% 150.00% -80.00% $1.14 $0.01 $0.33 139 (OTCQB:MDCL) Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. $2.31 32.00% 36.70% -15.70% $5.00 $0.92 $2.99 140 (OTCPK:MDCN) Medican Enterprises, Inc. 0 - - - - - 0 141 (OTCPK:MDEX) Madison Technologies, Inc. $0.13 0.00% -1.90% -37.20% $1.57 $0.02 $0.38 142 (OTCPK:MDRM) Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. $0.03 37.50% -1.80% -11.30% $0.20 $0.00 $0.05 143 (OTCPK:MEDFF) Medreleaf Corp. $16.80 30.70% 33.50% 148.30% $18.25 $5.86 $18.25 144 (OTCPK:MEDT) Media Technics Corp. $0.00 16.70% 40.00% -30.00% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 145 (OTCQB:MGWFF) Maple Leaf Green World, Inc. $0.60 37.10% 26.10% 26.60% $0.74 $0.00 $0.65 146 (OTCPK:MJLB) Ultrack Systems, Inc. $0.00 -17.20% 0.00% -94.70% $0.26 $0.00 $0.10 147 (OTCPK:MJMD) MediJane Holdings, Inc. $2.02 0.00% -1.90% 61.60% $16,000.00 $0.00 $9.00 148 (OTCPK:MJMJ) MaryJane Group, Inc. (The) $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -50.00% $12.00 $0.00 $0.00 149 (OTCPK:MJNA) Medical Marijuana, Inc. $0.15 43.70% 54.60% -25.50% $0.50 $0.03 $0.21 150 (OTCPK:MJNE) MJ Holdings, Inc. $3.95 64.40% 318.00% 295.00% $26.00 $0.50 $5.49 151 (OTCQB:MJTK) CannaSys, Inc. $0.00 154.50% 300.00% 21.70% $80.00 $0.00 $0.02 152 (OTCQB:MNTR) Mentor Capital, Inc. $2.29 56.50% 117.60% 115.60% $8.99 $0.00 $4.82 153 (OTCPK:MQPXF) Matica Enterprises, Inc. $0.44 15.90% 85.10% 2103.00% $0.56 $0.00 $0.56 154 (OTC:MQTRF) Mettrum Health Corp. 0 - - - - - 6.15 155 (OTCPK:MRNJ) Metatron, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -98.70% $5,460.00 $0.00 $0.02 156 (OTCQB:MRPHF) Marapharm Ventures, Inc. $0.83 20.90% 7.80% -20.20% $1.87 $0.13 $1.35 157 (OTCQB:MSRT) MassRoots, Inc. $0.60 105.20% 175.70% -41.60% $7.01 $0.12 $1.18 158 (OTCPK:MYDX) MyDx, Inc. $0.01 16.10% 105.70% 176.90% $2.99 $0.00 $0.02 159 (OTCPK:MYEC) MyECheck, Inc. $0.00 125.00% 50.00% -42.60% $0.09 $0.00 $0.00 160 (OTCQB:MYHI) Mountain High Acquisition Corp. $0.15 124.60% 121.20% 82.50% $15.00 $0.01 $0.90 161 (OTCPK:NDEV) Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. $0.58 27.20% 112.30% -51.70% $1.51 $0.00 $1.36 162 (OTCPK:NGBL) Notis Global, Inc./Medbox $0.00 200.00% 50.00% 0.00% $0.01 $0.00 $0.00 163 (OTCPK:NGMC) Next Generation Management Corp. $0.00 -9.50% -5.00% 11.80% $0.13 $0.00 $0.01 164 (OTCPK:NHLE) Nhale, Inc. $0.02 10.00% -43.60% 83.30% $0.84 $0.01 $0.22 165 (OTCQB:NMUS) Nemus Bioscience, Inc. $0.15 8.60% 14.70% -49.70% $11.00 $0.10 $0.50 166 (OTCPK:NOHO) Novation Holdings, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.02 $0.00 $0.00 167 (OTC:NRTI) Inergetics, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -50.00% $0.34 $0.00 $0.00 168 (OTCPK:NSAV) Net Savings Link, Inc. $0.00 -20.00% -33.30% 0.00% $0.02 $0.00 $0.01 169 (OTCQB:NSPDF) Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. $0.27 3.20% 11.50% 0.10% $0.75 $0.11 $0.38 170 (OTCQB:NTRR) Neutra Corp. $0.24 75.00% 250.00% -21.00% $325.00 $0.06 $0.59 171 (OTCPK:NVGT) Novagant Corp. $0.01 20.90% 147.60% 136.40% $0.76 $0.00 $0.01 172 (OTCPK:NWWTF) Newnote Financial Corp. $0.03 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.23 $0.01 $0.03 173 (OTCQB:NXTTF) Namaste Technologies, Inc. $2.35 12.10% 223.80% 1207.40% $3.47 $0.01 $3.47 174 (OTCQB:OGRMF) OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. $3.24 11.20% 23.00% 50.60% $3.59 $0.16 $3.59 175 (OTCPK:ONCI) On4 Communications, Inc. $0.01 12.70% -14.50% 317.60% $2.16 $0.00 $0.02 176 (OTCPK:OPMZ) 1PM Industries, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -95.60% $1.00 $0.00 $0.01 177 (OTCQB:OWCP) OWC Pharmaceutical Research Group $0.45 16.90% -11.40% 158.30% $3.23 $0.00 $3.23 178 (OTCQB:OXIS) OXIS International, Inc. 0 - - - - - 0.3 179 (OTCPK:PHOT) Growlife, Inc. $0.03 110.90% 253.80% 69.60% $0.80 $0.00 $0.04 180 (OTCPK:PKPH) Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $0.15 85.00% 130.80% 275.00% $0.74 $0.01 $0.15 181 (OTCPK:PLPL) Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. $0.02 6.00% 140.90% -18.10% $3.12 $0.01 $0.06 182 (OTCQB:PMCB) PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. $0.06 3.30% -1.90% -62.50% $0.26 $0.02 $0.15 183 (OTC:PNPL) Pinapple Express, Inc. $0.85 -15.00% -5.60% -66.00% $42.38 $0.70 $2.75 184 (OTCQB:PNTV) Players Network, Inc. $0.13 33.50% 63.90% 787.00% $0.23 $0.00 $0.23 185 (OTCPK:POTN) Potnetwork Holdings, Inc. $0.11 67.20% 65.40% 4073.10% $0.70 $0.00 $0.13 186 (OTCPK:PRMCF) Cronos Group, Inc. $7.73 70.50% 133.60% 600.90% $8.30 $0.17 $8.30 187 (OTCPK:PRRE) Praetorian Property, Inc. $0.85 54.60% 54.60% 189.60% $2.15 $0.02 $2.15 188 (OTC:PTOG) Petrotech Oil and Gas, Inc. $0.00 -50.00% -50.00% -50.00% $0.70 $0.00 $0.00 189 (OTCPK:PUFXF) PUF Ventures, Inc. $1.12 1.30% 42.60% 559.20% $1.85 $0.02 $1.85 190 (OTCPK:PZOO) Pazoo, Inc. 0 - - - - - 0.15 191 (OTCPK:QEDN) QED Connect, Inc. $0.00 33.30% 33.30% -91.80% $0.04 $0.00 $0.02 192 (OTCPK:QRSRF) Tinley Beverage Company, Inc. $1.30 26.60% 144.30% 378.30% $1.49 $0.03 $1.49 193 (OTC:QUDCF) Quadron Cannatch Corp. $0.52 59.70% 116.90% 192.30% $0.66 $0.16 $0.66 194 (OTCPK:REFG) Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $0.08 29.60% 39.20% -37.70% $2.12 $0.02 $0.20 195 (OTCPK:REVI) Resource Ventures, Inc. $0.07 26.20% -70.30% 23.80% $624.00 $0.00 $0.27 196 (OTCPK:RFMK) Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. 0 - - - - - 0.06 197 (OTCQB:RMHB) Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. $0.02 96.30% 164.20% -50.20% $0.16 $0.01 $0.16 198 (OTCQB:RSSFF) Affinor Growers, Inc. $0.18 51.10% 130.00% 111.50% $0.98 $0.02 $0.23 199 (OTCPK:SAGD) South American Gold Corp. $0.02 33.80% 171.90% -55.40% $10.00 $0.00 $0.21 200 (OTCQB:SGBY) Signal Bay, Inc. 0 - - - - - 0.05 201 (OTCPK:SING) SinglePoint, Inc. $0.10 3.70% -4.90% 817.40% $0.41 $0.00 $0.41 202 (OTCPK:SIPC) Sipp Industries, Inc. - New $0.08 66.30% 416.70% 1191.70% $0.09 $0.00 $0.09 203 (OTCPK:SLNX) Solanbridge Group, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.02 $0.00 $0.00 204 (OTCQB:SLTK) Solis Tek, Inc. $2.23 41.80% 23.00% 336.70% $3.44 $0.20 $3.44 205 (SMG) Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The $106.99 4.30% 7.80% 12.00% $108.04 $40.63 $108.04 206 (OTCPK:SNNC) Sibannac, Inc. $0.08 0.00% -70.40% -54.90% $2.75 $0.01 $0.35 207 (OTCQB:SPLIF) Nutritional High International, Inc. $0.69 245.60% 234.30% 249.00% $0.94 $0.02 $0.94 208 (OTCPK:SPRWF) Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $1.82 30.80% 20.90% 68.00% $2.50 $0.00 $1.99 209 (OTCQB:SRNA) Surna, Inc. $0.24 20.60% 53.90% 20.00% $8.73 $0.04 $0.26 210 (OTCPK:SSOF) Sixty Six Oilfield Services, Inc. $0.00 0.00% 57.10% -31.30% $0.01 $0.00 $0.01 211 (OTCPK:STEV) Stevia Corp. $0.01 32.50% 430.00% -73.80% $0.41 $0.00 $0.04 212 (OTCPK:STWC) STWC Holdings, Inc. $0.10 -35.90% -35.90% -77.30% $1.85 $0.08 $0.44 213 (STZ) Constellation Brands, Inc. $228.57 2.10% 4.60% 49.10% $229.42 $28.37 $229.42 214 (OTCPK:SVSN) Stereo Vision Entertaimnent, Inc. $0.10 -27.00% -13.40% -2.30% $0.40 $0.00 $0.39 215 (OTCPK:TAUG) Tauriga Sciences, Inc. $0.00 22.20% 57.10% -82.80% $0.11 $0.00 $0.01 216 (OTCPK:TBEV) High Performance Beverages Co. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $30.00 $0.00 $0.00 217 (OTCQB:TBPMF) Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc. $0.85 22.60% 57.40% 305.00% $1.14 $0.09 $1.14 218 (OTCQB:TECR) TechCare Corp. $0.40 0.00% 150.00% -19.20% $1.50 $0.02 $1.50 219 (OTCQB:THCBF) THC Biomed International, Inc. $0.78 23.20% 28.10% 5.70% $1.45 $0.05 $1.45 220 (TRPX) Therapix Biosciences, Inc. $5.34 -0.20% 3.60% 33.20% $12.90 $4.01 $10.95 221 (OTCQX:TRTC) Terra Tech Corp. $0.39 51.80% 76.70% 21.90% $1.42 $0.06 $0.40 222 (OTCPK:TWMJF) Canopy Growth Corp. $23.66 30.40% 66.60% 246.90% $26.37 $1.01 $26.37 223 (OTCPK:UAMM) UA Multimedia, Inc. $0.02 53.30% 107.00% 1117.60% $0.81 $0.00 $0.02 224 (OTCPK:UBQU) Ubiquitech Software Corp. $0.02 37.80% 187.30% 44.70% $0.50 $0.00 $0.04 225 (OTC:UMBBF) Umbral Energy Corp. $0.11 0.00% 0.00% 462.10% $0.15 $0.01 $0.15 226 (OTCPK:UNGS) Sylios Corporation $0.00 0.00% 0.00% -50.00% $0.06 $0.00 $0.00 227 (OTCPK:USEI) U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc. $0.00 162.50% 250.00% 425.00% $0.02 $0.00 $0.00 228 (OTCPK:USMJ) North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. $0.00 40.00% 75.00% 133.30% $0.03 $0.00 $0.01 229 (OTCPK:VAPE) Vape Holdings, Inc. $0.01 51.90% 51.90% -47.10% $41.25 $0.00 $0.02 230 (OTCQB:VAPI) Vapir Enterprises, Inc. $0.10 11.10% 263.60% 11.10% $4.05 $0.01 $0.12 231 (OTCPK:VAPR) Vaporbrands International, Inc. $0.01 132.80% 309.10% 53.40% $0.48 $0.00 $0.02 232 (OTCPK:VATE) Elev8 Brands, Inc. $0.14 43.00% 553.00% 257.50% $0.17 $0.01 $0.17 233 (OTCPK:VHUB) Vapor Hub International, Inc. $0.00 29.00% 81.80% -64.90% $2.01 $0.00 $0.03 234 (OTCPK:VNTH) Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc. $0.00 20.00% -14.30% 0.00% $3.50 $0.00 $0.00 235 (VPCO) Vapor Corp. $0.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 236 (OTCPK:VPOR) Vapor Group, Inc. $0.00 -7.40% 127.30% 316.70% $0.18 $0.00 $0.01 237 (OTC:VRCI) Verde Science, Inc. $0.00 130.80% 200.00% -62.50% $26.32 $0.00 $0.02 238 (OTCPK:VRTHF) Veritas Pharma, Inc. $0.72 19.40% 1.20% 213.50% $0.88 $0.10 $0.88 239 (OTCPK:WCIG) Wee-Cig International Corp. $0.11 -15.30% -31.20% 120.20% $1.10 $0.01 $0.20 240 (OTCPK:WDRP) Wanderport Corp. $0.02 94.90% 271.00% 475.00% $0.02 $0.00 $0.02 241 (OTCPK:WTII) Water Technologies International, Inc. $0.00 0.00% -25.00% -50.00% $0.04 $0.00 $0.00 242 (XXII) 22nd Century Group, Inc. $2.80 9.40% 18.60% 156.90% $6.36 $0.56 $3.50 243 (OTCQX:ZDPY) Zoned Properties, Inc. $1.09 39.70% 39.70% -48.80% $3,370.80 $0.50 $2.65 244 (ZYNE) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $12.52 3.80% -14.10% -19.70% $43.00 $4.64 $25.95 $3.34 30.63% 63.46% 121.70% $115.20 $0.72 $4.43

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.