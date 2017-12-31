Hertz: Not Worth The Risk

Earning yield on the stock is only 0.9% - less than yield on US 1-month T-Bill. No reward for taking on risk of holding these shares.

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) are up about 3% over the past twelve months, and in my view, it would be wisest for investors to take those meagre gains and run. Some investors may suggest that the shares will rally, and start to outperform, but the risk is too great here in my view. Large (relative) under performance always starts out as small (relative) under performance, and investors should sell now.

I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing in on the financial history of the firm and will look in on the relative state of the turnaround. In short, there’s really no evidence of a turnaround yet, and investors would be wise to take a wait-and-see approach at this point. There certainly are some bright spots, but as the CEO reported on the most recent conference call, there is still a great deal of work ahead of the firm. There’s no harm in keeping your capital safe at this late stage of the market cycle, and one of the easiest ways to do that is to buy only the highest quality companies. Unfortunately, Hertz isn’t such a company.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of Hertz’s financial history suggests that this is a company with significant problems associated with it. For instance, revenue and net income seem to be extraordinarily volatile. Net income margin has been anaemic for years, peaking at just over 3% in 2015. This is not a particularly profitable business, and I have significant doubts about the impact of a turnaround. A spectacular turnaround would bring margins back to the mid single digits, which is hardly something to get too excited about.

The share count has come down somewhat, after management started buying treasury stock in 2015. While I generally applaud this type of action, they bought back most of the stock at a much higher price. Thus, even this positive move was value destroying.

Finally, comparing the most recent 9 months to the same period last year suggests that the turnaround is not heading in the right direction. Revenue is down about 3%, and net income has swung massively from $203 million to negative $51 million.

Turning briefly to the balance sheet, the capital structure has some challenges. First, fully 22% of all assets are either intangible or goodwill. Given that the firm has taken $332 million of goodwill impairments over the past two years suggests to me that there is further risk from these “assets.” More importantly is the level of debt present. Fully 75% of it is due before 2022, and the interest rate of 4.6% is rich in my view. While revenue and net income growth seem questionable to me, interest expense continues to rise, in spite of the reduced debt load.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for HTZ would turn bearish with a daily close below $22.00 - this would signal a bearish breakdown from a Descending Triangle Pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares falling to the $17.00 level over the next three months.

We will buy HTZ put options, which will provide us with approximately 10x leverage on our short trade, on a daily close below $22.00. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $23.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

The Stock

As I’ve said repeatedly, and no doubt tiresomely, investing is a relativistic game. We must choose to buy the highest quality cash flows available to us at the cheapest price. Anything other than this strategy (i.e. paying excessively for the promise of future growth) has led to investor pain in the past. In my view, the quality of cash flows from Hertz are not spectacular. What about the price of the stock?

One would expect that those investors who would be willing to take on all of this risk and uncertainty could do so at a discounted price. That’s not the case, though. Although calculating the PE ratio is obviously impossible here, we can calculate the enterprise value to EBIT ratio. At the moment, the company’s EV/EBIT is an astonishing 111.25, suggesting an “earnings yields” of .9%. In other words, for taking on all of this risk, an investor is being rewarded with a lower yield than they can get on a U.S. T-Bill.

Conclusion

In my view, investors would be wise to take a wait and see approach to this turnaround as the risk reward relationship favours this approach, because they’re foregoing little upside in exchange for eliminating the possibility of massive downside. In other words, by waiting, investors may lose some gains, but they will avoid losing massive amounts of capital. As 2017 turns into 2018, it’s natural to look back and realize that this bull market is rather long in the tooth. In that circumstance, buying the highest quality companies (i.e. not Hertz) at the cheapest prices (i.e. not Hertz) makes the most sense. In my opinion, investors would be wise to wait for further evidence of a turnaround before taking the plunge here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in HTZ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.