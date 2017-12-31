Oil Production Jumped Higher: It's Not An Issue Yet, But Keep A Watchful Eye

Oil production in the US is rising, there’s no doubt about that. Fears from market participants that this trend will continue and, in effect, undermine cooperative efforts between OPEC and non-OPEC nations like Russia to bring global oil inventories into balance has been a recurring theme for over a year now. From all the data I have seen, the reality of the situation so far has been materially different than what the bears tout, but a recent piece of data that came out, showing a surge in production, warrants the attention of oil bulls and bears alike.

Production is rising, but it hasn’t done any damage yet

Since oil production bottomed in the third quarter of 2016, we have seen a steady return to growth in output in the US. In 2016, oil production here at home averaged 8.86 million barrels per day, and in the fourth quarter of that year it was 8.81 million barrels per day. This year, we have seen a resurgence in output as prices have increased, rising as much as $60 and change per barrel for WTI and approaching $67 per barrel for Brent. Total production, according to the EIA (Energy Information Administration) is expected to average 9.24 million barrels per day in 2017.

This increase of 0.38 million barrels per day is material when considering that excess oil inventories among OECD nations stand at around 300 million barrels if the EIA is accurate. In one year alone, assuming the rest of the market is completely balanced, this rise has the potential to grow global inventories by 138.7 million barrels. Fortunately, though, the increase seen through 2017 hasn’t been material to the global picture because of strong global demand and slower production growth elsewhere. As I mentioned in a prior article, global demand in 2017 averaged 98.34 million barrels per day, compared to 97.97 million barrels per day in global supply. The net effect has been a deficit for the year of 0.37 million barrels per day, or 135.05 million barrels for the full year.

In 2018, the expectation is for demand to expand by 1.62 million barrels per day, but the growth in production, driven in part by output from the US seeing production jump by 0.78 million barrels per day to 10.02 million barrels per day, still implies that there will be an excess of 0.05 million barrels per day for the year. In all, this isn’t material, and any revision in supply or demand can easily change this, but there is a concern that production growth could be greater than what the EIA has called for.

Remain cautious of stronger production increases

If the EIA’s estimates regarding US oil production are correct, we will finally cross the 10 million barrel-per-day mark sometime in the third quarter of 2018. Production for that quarter is expected to be 9.99 million barrels per day, and in the fourth quarter it’s believed that it will expand to 10.23 million barrels per day. Absent a shift in the rig count, it’s all but certain that the lion’s share of output increases will come from the Permian Basin.

Basin-specific data is not available that far out, but the contribution from the Permian toward the rising rig count can’t be ignored. Since the end of 2016, the rig count in the four major oil-producing basins in the US has risen by 185 units. The Permian’s share of this has been 146 units, or nearly 79%. Although the rig count has stalled in recent weeks, hovering around 750 units on any given Friday that Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE) releases the data, the EIA believes that the effects from the increases already seen will continue to affect production in the near-term.

*Taken from the EIA

From an overall production standpoint, in December of this year, the EIA believes that the seven largest oil-producing regions that are onshore will total 6.314 million barrels per day. In January, that number will expand to 6.408 million barrels per day. The increase here in just one month will be 94 thousand barrels per day, of which it’s believed the Permian will account for 68 thousand barrels per day (or 72.3%). This is not a one-off, though. In the graph below, you can see the trend that Permian production, as well as aggregate production from the seven major regions, has shown over the 12 months ending in December. As a note, starting with the September data, the EIA consolidated the Utica and Marcellus regions into one called Appalachia, and they added in the Anadarko, so there is not perfect comparability here.

*Taken from the EIA

As the graph demonstrates, the Permian has long represented the largest chunk of production increases. In fact, when oil output was still falling elsewhere, the Permian showed growth that outpaced the aggregate change in oil production (shown in January and February). In all, Permian production has expanded by 0.742 million barrels per day over the timeframe covered, accounting for 69% of the rise in output from the seven-largest regions covered.

It’s not unreasonable to expect the amount of oil being produced to grow more in the future, even if the rig count remains flat. However, data put out by the EIA comparing monthly production estimates to weekly ones should serve as a warning sign. Each month, the organization comes out with figures for where domestic production averaged per day two months prior. These “official” figures as you could call them are meant to be a better, more accurate view of where oil production is than the weekly estimates put out.

As you can see in the graph below, as the rig count surged, the weekly figures (which are based in part off of a model) showed that production was rising far quicker than the revised monthly figures. In times where the rig count is falling rapidly, the opposite happens. Now that the rig count has essentially flatlined, these two measures should be similar, which happened when, for September, monthly estimates of 9.470 million barrels per day approximated the weekly estimate of 9.469 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

However, in October we saw the EIA’s monthly figures soar by 0.167 million barrels per day to 9.637 million barrels per day. By comparison, a re-benchmarking by the EIA caused the weekly numbers to average just 9.278 million barrels per day. This difference, because of the organization’s revision, isn’t terribly significant in and of itself, but what is the fact that the EIA believes that production in the fourth quarter of 2017 will average 9.57 million barrels per day.

The violent shift higher in the monthly figures, their divergence from the weekly ones by 0.359 million barrels per day, and the fact that the first month of the quarter is already starting off higher than the quarter average when each month should be progressively greater, all point to one risk: that production might be higher than anticipated. Monthly figures are subject to revisions, but the size of those revisions tend to be around 30 thousand barrels per day in any given month.

Takeaway

Oil production continues to grow and, absent something unforeseeable, this trend will continue. At projected rates, it’s unlikely that this growth will impair the bullish picture for oil, but investors should be careful moving forward. A stronger change in the monthly figure than what should have occurred suggests that there is a risk that production estimates could be pushed higher in the months to come. Depending on the size of those changes, it’s entirely possible that robust demand, which I believe will continue through at least 2018 barring a global economic downturn, will absorb higher revisions, but it's important to keep a watchful eye for changes. This doesn't affect my view that oil prices will likely move higher through next year, but it makes me realize that risks still remain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.