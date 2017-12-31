Dividend Champions For January 2018 (Part 1)

The Dividend Champions spreadsheet and PDF have been updated through 12/29/17 and are available at The DRiP Investing Resource Center - DRiP Information, Tools, And Forms . Note that all references to Champions mean companies that have paid higher dividends for at least 25 straight years; Contenders have streaks of 10-24 years; and Challengers have streaks of 5-9 years. "CCC" refers to the universe of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.

Another Strong Year in the Books

Each of the past 10 years has offered a unique example of the long-term strategy known as Dividend Growth Investing, and 2017, like most of those years, has proven to be very positive across a broad spectrum of stocks. Heading into 2018, it looks like more of the same lies ahead for this popular form of Value Investing, subject to internal and external factors. Internally, each company must continue to grow earnings if it is to keep raising its payout. Externally, investors must deal with market prices (as they relate to earnings and cash flow) and all sorts of political and regulatory issues. Suffice it to say that the “adventure” will continue.

I plan to write more about the historical aspects of this 10th Anniversary Edition of the CCC in a separate “Part 2” article. For now, I’ll cover the year-end changes that occur in December and what will change as we enter the New Year. Before I do that, though, let me recap – as an aside – the recent changes to the process of updating the CCC. As many readers may recall, Microsoft (MSFT) issued a periodic system update for my Windows 10 computer just before Thanksgiving and my trusted copy of Excel 97 stopped working, so I scrambled to complete the 11/30/17 version of the CCC using a combination of the free Office Suites that are available (Open Office and LibreOffice).

Subsequently, I decided to get the latest version of Microsoft Office, which I purchased on eBay (EBAY) and quickly got “up and running.” Fortunately, with Excel 2016, there wasn’t a steep “learning curve” and I only had to get used to the enhanced top menus and adjust some formatting (such as column-widths and font sizes). Unfortunately, I did discover one “glitch” at the “last minute” (just before posting the update last night). The graphs on the Summary tab (just above the Quick Summary) had gotten messed up, but I decided to go ahead with the update rather than spending an inordinate amount of time trying to fix this minor problem.

New Columns and Formulas

As I do every December, I inserted a new column AP to display the Total (regular) Dividends paid by each company during the year and increased the totals in column BJ to 19 years (1999-2017). The 2017 payments then became the basis for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year DGRs (Dividend Growth Rates) in columns AL through AO. By extension, that automatically changed the ratios in column AK (5/10 A/D, or Acceleration/Deceleration) and AJ (Past 5-year DEG, or Dividends/Earnings Growth).

A second new column added was BK, which shows the percentage change between the 2017 and 2016 totals paid. In turn, I updated the formulas in columns CD (Mean, or simple average) and CE (Standard Deviation). As fellow SA Author Robert Alan Schwartz might say, this is a measure of “bumpiness” or how variable the size of the dividend increases has been over the years.

Finally, the Dividend Growth Model in columns CJ to CP was updated to reflect projections for the 2018-2022 period, based on factors like earnings projections for the next five years. Especially at this time of year, it’s important for investors to understand that terms like “this year” and “next year” will be ill-defined, since it will be weeks before companies report 2017 results or analysts establish 2018 as “this” year or 2017 as “last” year. For now, take such numbers with a healthy “grain of salt!”

Color-Coded Madness

You night think from all the Green and Red in the Note columns that I was indulging in a bit of Christmas decoration. But there’s a method to the madness, which will change with the next (1/31/18) update. The Green notations, such as “2018=Year 8,” was added to emphasize the fact that I use Pay Dates to determine the length of the streaks of dividend increases, which might have otherwise become a bit unclear as we transition from one year to the next. Next month, those notations will disappear, since 2018 will have become the current year.

The Red notations, such as “2017=Year 8,” are used to indicate that a company had added a year to its streak by default, since its last increase was paid in 2016 but it had succeeded in paying more in 2017 (since 2016 had at least one lower quarterly amount. Those notations will remain in 2018, unless the company declares an increase (or is deleted for another reason), and those companies represent the early list of potential 2018 Dividend Freezes. That list will be augmented by any company that becomes “overdue” with a Pay Date in the first quarter, since those companies will have the potential to pay the same amounts in all four quarters of back-to-back years (2017 and 2018).

You may also notice that there are no longer any Red Number of Years (in column D). That’s because the 2017 Freezes have already taken place. But next month, all those overdue companies will change to Red in column D to indicate their status as potential 2018 Freezes. On the disappearing side, all those “&” notations in the Note column will be removed next month, since they indicated multiple increase in 2017 and that will no longer be the current year.

After the CCC universe edged up to 815 in November, it grew to 822 companies to close the year. December featured 8 new Challengers, 1 deletion, and 4 promotions (3 of which became Champions). The Near Challengers listing picked up 8 "NEW" notations (in Appendix B on the Notes tab), but the number of Near-Challengers grew from 99 to 101, far below the record of 281 companies in September 2014. After November's action saw the average price of CCC stocks rise $2.70, that figure dipped by 77¢ in December, while the average "age" of the dividend streaks remained at 13.9 years. Meanwhile, the average yield edged up from 2.51% to 2.52% and the average of the Most Recent Increases moved from 8.28% to 8.25%.

As always, please use the CCC only as a starting point for more in-depth research. Feel free to leave any suggestions in the Comment area below.

Quick Summary

The Summary tab includes a table comparing the composite numbers from the latest update to those from the previous month and the end of the previous year. Below that is a summary of the latest month's activity in terms of companies added, deleted, or promoted. That is reflected below:

(Table from author; may include underlying data from FinViz.com)

Every Picture Tells a Story

As a bonus, I’m inserting one of Chuck Carnevale's F.A.S.T. Graphs below, highlighting one of the companies listed above. (When the price line is in the green area, it generally suggests possible undervaluation.)





Disclaimer: Just because a chart looks “interesting” does not make it a Recommendation!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT,O,ABT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.