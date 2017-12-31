Big Oil Portfolio - Celebrate The New Year With 15% Growth In 4 Months

I have opened a position in the VanEck Vectors Oilfield Services ETF to take advantage of growth potential without too much risk.

Two stocks in the portfolio, Valero and Phillips 66 have gone noticeably above their pre-crash price, accomplishing their goal in the portfolio.

The Big Oil Portfolio has grown by 15% in the past 4 months. The portfolio has taken advantage of a price rise for oil companies to accomplish its goal.

The Big Oil Portfolio was originally discussed as an exercise in how to invest in large oil companies to take advantage of an eventual oil recovery. In the cyclical oil market, large companies tend to pay a large dividend while being immune to the bankruptcy risks that plague small companies. As a result, investing in these companies as their value drops makes them an investment with the potential for strong capital gains.

Big Oil companies are traditionally called the supermajors of publicly traded oil companies. They include companies such as ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B), all companies that pay out impressive dividends with a market capitalization in the hundreds of billions. These company have a multi-decade history of dividends that won’t get destroyed by the oil crash.

Despite the size of these companies, they are still reliant on the price of oil and see profits decimated when the markets drop. That results in their share price crashing despite their potential for growth. However, these companies do recover, and as a result, offer a low-risk way to earn money through an oil recovery.

Portfolio

Let’s begin by discussing the portfolio itself.

Name (Ticker) Number of Shares Present Price Position Value ExxonMobil 150 $83.64 $12,546 Chevron 200 $125.19 $25,038 Royal Dutch Shell 250 $66.71 $16,678 Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) 100 $67.39 $6739 Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) 100 $101.15 $10,115 Total S.A. (NYSE: TOT) 200 $55.28 $11,056 Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) 590 $18.07 $10,661 British Petroleum (NYSE: BP) 360 $42.03 $15,131 Valero (NYSE: VLO) 67 $91.91 $6158

Portfolio Value: $114,122

Annualized Dividend: $4655

Total Cash: $1576

Total Value: $115,698

Portfolio Discussion

From the portfolio’s initiation at the start of 2017 until the last article update in August, the portfolio didn’t change its value much. However, in the four months since then, as a result of a recovering oil environment, the portfolio has seen its value increase by 15% in just 4 months, an incredibly growth of valuation. The primary source of this growth has been Valero, Phillips 66, Chevron, and British Petroleum.

However, there remains work to be done on the portfolio. Namely the thesis of the portfolio centers around investing in oil companies that have seen their share price drop significantly but have minimal bankruptcy risk. As a result, refiners like Valero and Phillips 66 that have appreciated past their pre-crash highs are no longer a suitable investment for the portfolio.

Valero was purchased 4 months ago and since then the value of the position has increased by more than 30%. The company is now close to twice its pre-crash highs.. Similarly, Phillips 66 is noticeably above the company’s pre-crash highs. This is the very strong market for refiners recently as profits increase and people chasing after the reliable yield these refiners have.

Historically, since the oil crash, once it began, Valero’s dividend has grown steadily with the company’s share price. The company is a top-tier company that has steadily increased its dividend and its value and the company’s investors have been rewarded as a result. The company’s share price has more than tripled in the past five years. However, the company has since announced it will focus on growing its dividend slower going forward, which will limit its capital growth.

Since the start of the crash, Valero has grown its dividend to $0.70 per share, and the company’s share price has increased significantly. Compared to a yield of 4.5% in August when I originally wrote the article, the company now yields just 3%, a significant drop in the dividend the company offers shareholders. Phillips 66 has a similar story behind it. As a result, I think both of these companies have minimal chance for significant capital gain as oil prices recover.

As a result, I will be selling both of these positions bringing the company’s cash position to $17,849.

I plan to invest the entirety of this money into the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH). Oil field services have had a particularly difficult time since the start of the crash as companies have cut their capital spending decimating the earnings of these companies. However, with the exception of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), they tend to be smaller companies that don’t fit into the big oil theme of this portfolio.

However, for a fairly low expense ratio of 0.35%, VanEck has created an oil services ETF. The portfolio has significant holdings in the largest oilfield services company such as Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Schlumberger and respectful holdings in offshore drillers with strong potential like Ensco (NYSE:ESV) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG). The value of the ETF quickly dropped more than 50% since the start of the oil crash, and since then has stayed fairly low.

However, the portfolio continues to pay out respectful dividends of almost 2%. At its presence price, we can use our cash pile from the sales to purchase 685 shares of the ETF.

Oil capex dropped significantly as a result of the oil crash as oil prices dropped to a 2016 low of $197 billion. However, since then prices are anticipated to recover by 16% annually until 2021. While it will take a while for spending to recover, this shows how the worst is over for these oilfield services companies and their prices should be well on the path to recovery. That should result in this ETF overall recovering.

And while individual companies in the ETF might be too small to meet the risk distribution of the portfolio, the ETF overall does meet the risk distribution. The makes the ETF a prudent acquisition to the portfolio and one that will hopefully provide long-term capital.

Conclusion

The Big Oil Portfolio has increased by a significant 15% in the past four months. The portfolio has continued to throw off a very respectable amount of cash flow showing the strength of the portfolio as it works to accomplish its goals with capital gains. Overall, the portfolio continues to throw off a yield of almost 5% while we wait for a recovery, a very significant payout to shareholders.

A significant portion of the portfolio’s growth has been attributed to the growth in Phillips 66 and Valero’s stock price. Both of these companies have grown past their pre-crash price and no longer agree with the goal of the portfolio to take advantage of capital appreciation as markets recover. As a result, I have sold both these positions to invest in the VanEck oilfield services ETF, one with low risk and capital growth potential.

This should help the Big Oil Portfolio to better recover as oil prices recover. I look forward to hearing what you think.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, CVX, SLB, PSX, TOT, KMI, BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.