Grains Fourth Quarter 2017 Review And The Outlook For Q1 2018

Grain prices experienced the fifth straight year of bumper crops in the United States and around the world in 2017. A composite of the grain sector was down by 2.89% in 2016. The overall sector dropped by 14.48% in 2015 after falling 12.18% in 2014. In Q4 the grain sector posted a loss of 2.90% but posted a 6.03% gain in 2017.

As we head into 2018, each year is a new adventure in agricultural markets as bumper crops one year are no guaranty of ample supplies the next. Since 1999, soybeans, corn, wheat, and many other agricultural commodities have been making a series of higher lows which is a reflection of growing demand for food around the world.

Corn

The price of corn moved 1.27% lower in the fourth quarter of 2017. Corn was down just 0.36% in 2017. Corn dropped 9.63% in 2015 and 1.88% in 2016 and has been in a bear market since it traded to its all-time high at $8.4375 per bushel in 2012. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, March corn futures settled on December 29, at $3.5075 per bushel. March corn hit its high early in Q3 at $4.2600 on July 11. Corn traded in a range of $3.2850 to $3.944 on the continuous contract in 2017. Corn moved lower after the July high when rain washed away the drought scare in the Dakotas and corn followed wheat lower. The growing season supported another huge corn crop in 2017.

Critical support on March corn is at $3.4650 per bushel on the daily chart. However, on the weekly chart, corn will need to hold support at $3.2850, the continuous contract low, to keep the pattern of higher lows intact.

In 2013, the corn crop created a surplus in 2014, 2015, and 2016. 2017 brought more of the same.

Soybeans

Soybeans moved higher by 14.54% in 2016 but were 14.64% lower in 2015. In 2014, soybeans fell 20.94%. In the first quarter of 2017, soybeans were one of the worst-performing commodities in the grain sector as the price of the oilseed declined by 5.07%. In Q2, the beans shed another 0.40% of value. However, in Q3 soybeans was a winner compared to the other major grains as the oilseed moved 2.87%. In Q4, beans posted a 1.81% loss and fell 4.49% in 2017. Soybeans traded in a range of $10.9250 to $9.0025 per bushel over the year and January beans closed on December 29, 2017, at $9.5175 per bushel. In 2017, farmers planted more beans than in 2016 and less corn, but the weather cooperated, and there were bumper crops of both. March soybean futures exploded to highs at the beginning of Q3 trading at $10.5050 per bushel on July 11, but when the drought scare in the Dakotas and Montana ended, the price declined alongside the other grains. March soybeans fell to lows of $9.375 on August 16. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, new crop March soybean futures have declined to oversold territory. However, the momentum indicator crossed to the upside during the final week of 2017.

The U.S. is the world's largest producer and exporter of soybeans. In 2017, the size of the U.S. crop weighed on the price. There is a lot of soybean production from South America, particularly from Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. As it is the winter season in the U.S., the growing and harvest seasons in the Southern Hemisphere will dictate the path of least resistance for the price of the oilseed in the first half of 2018.

Crushing soybeans create two products - soybean meal - and soybean oil. The meal was 18.39% higher in 2016, moved 1.44% lower during the first three months of 2017 and shed another 1.3% of value during Q2. In Q3, meal gained 2.33%, and in the final quarter of the year, it posted a gain of 0.35%. In 2017, meal lost just 0.10%. Soybean oil was up 12.67% in 2016 but was the worst performer in the grain sector-shedding 7.67% of its price over the course of Q1. In Q2, soybean oil recovered by 3.62% but the product moved 1.09% lower in Q3. In Q4, it moved 1.57% higher, making it the best performer in the sector for the final three months of the year that came to an end last Friday. Soybean oil was 3.89% lower in 2017. Nearby soybean meal closed at $312.60 on December 29, 2017, and soybean oil closed at 33.08 cents at the close of the year that ended last Friday. Both soybean oil and soybean meal outperformed the beans in Q4.

Support for March soybean futures is at the August 16 low at $9.375 and the continuous contract nadir at $9.0025 per bushel. Technical resistance is at $10.2775 and $10.80 on the weekly chart. For the coming weeks, weather in South America will dominate the price path of the soybean futures market during the growing and upcoming harvest season.

Wheat

The wheat complex imploded during the third quarter of 2017 and has been making lower highs and lower lows since the price carnage that occurred after the rally in late June and early July 2017. In 2015 CBOT (soft red winter) wheat declined by 20.31% in 2015. It was 13.19% lower in 2016. In Q4, CBOT wheat dropped 4.74% making it the worst performer in the grain sector for the final three months of 2017. However, it finished the year with a 4.66% gain. CBOT wheat traded in a range of $3.865 to $5.9225 during the year that ended last Friday. This past winter, farmers planted the smallest winter wheat crop in over a century, since 1909 because of record high inventories and low prices which likely supported the price of the primary ingredient in bread and led to a gain on the year. Additionally, as in corn and beans, the weak dollar has made U.S. exports more competitive on global markets which have contributed to some degree of strength in the wheat market. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the CBOT March wheat futures contract highlights, the price cascaded lower from the early July highs at $6.0475 per bushel. CBOT March wheat futures fell below where they began their rally in late June and continued to make lower highs and lower lows throughout the rest of 2017. March CBOT wheat futures closed on December 29, 2017 at $4.27 per bushel.

Hard red winter wheat, traded on the Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT), closed at $4.2725 per bushel on December 29 and was 3.50% lower in Q4. KCBT wheat fell 25.22% in 2015 and was down 10.67% in 2016, but it rebounded by 2.09% higher in 2017. At the end of Q1 KCBT wheat traded at a discount of 6 cents to CBOT wheat futures. The long-term norm for this relationship is a 20-30 cent premium for the Kansas City wheat. At the end of Q2, KCBT September wheat was trading at a 0.25 cent premium to CBOT wheat as the spread moved 6.25 cents towards the historical norm. In Q3, the spread moved back to a discount of three cents, 5.50 lower than at the end of Q2 and away from the historical mean in the spread. At the end of Q4, the KCBT wheat closed the year at a 0.25 cent premium to CBOT wheat, 3.25 cents higher from Q3 as low prices have caused very little consumer hedging from U.S. break manufacturers which has contributed to the weakness in the spread between the hard and soft red winter wheat futures markets.

Hard red spring wheat, traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGE), closed at $6.1475 per bushel on the March futures contract on December 29 and posted a loss of 1.72% in Q4, after an 18.53% loss during Q3. The spectacular gain in Q2 of over 43% on drought fears came to a quick end as weather conditions supported another year of a bumper wheat crop. MGE wheat was 9.07% higher in 2016 but declined by 20.7% in 2015. In 2017, MGE wheat finished the year 14.27% higher.

The action in wheat prices in 2016 and 2015 indicated that there was plenty of wheat available for the market. The significant gains in Q2 were on the back of a drought scare, and prices came back down to earth over the course of the summer and into September. However, all of the wheat contracts finished the year with gains, and MGE wheat posted a double-digit gain in 2017 when compared with the previous year.

Action in other grain markets was overall bearish in Q4. Rice futures moved 2.63% lower in Q4 and was 24.85% higher than the 2016 closing price after falling by over 19% last year. Rice rose on increasing demand and weather-related supply issues in major growing regions of the world. Nearby rough rice futures closed at $11.68 on December 29. Oats posted a loss of 1.86% in Q1 but reversed at rallied by 29.32% in Q2, only to drop by 13.36% in Q3. Oats fell another 4.08% in Q4 and finished 2017 with a gain of 5.47%. Nearby oat futures closed 2017 at the $2.41 level.

The bottom line: Outlook for Q1 and into 2018

Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets as Mother Nature is the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for prices. The year will commence with attention focused on South America which will give way to the uncertainty of the 2018 crop year in the United States and other producing countries in the Northern Hemispheres. The fifth straight year of bumper crops is now in the books, and even though inventories are filled, the world continues to rely on bumper crops production each year given demographics.

The prices of the three primary grains that trade on the CBOT have all made higher lows since the turn of the century, and that is a reflection of rising demand and wealth around the world that is changing diets to incorporate more complex proteins. DBA is the ETF that represents a composite of this sector of the commodities market.