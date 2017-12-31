Now Is A Good Time To Get In If You Don't Own Oracle

Oracle is in a period of consolidation and is down roughly 7% since the end of June.

Investors have not been very kind to Oracle (ORCL) as of late. Despite meeting earnings in Q4 and growing net income from 2016, Oracle's shares fell nearly 6% over the five trading days after Oracle released its Q4 earnings on December 14th. Along with this, Oracle's stock has been in a period of consolidation since late June, and its recent decline puts the price down 7% in the last six months heading into 2018.

ORCL data by YCharts

Oracle price from June 23rd to December 29th

Oracle was growing at an aggressive rate for the first six months of 2018 with over 30% upside and cooled down significantly in the latter half of the year. While a correction is fair in light of recent rapid upside, a decline of 7% overlooks Oracle's performance and its continued strength over its competitors. This period of consolidation provides investors an attractive price to pick up Oracle shares early in 2018.

Cheap Valuation in Overvalued Tech Market

In a technology market characterized by absurdly high valuations and paying premiums for high growth stocks, Oracle is very cheap compared to the rest of the market. Oracle currently has a price to earnings ratio of just 20.3, which is very cheap for a technology stock and is even trading at a discount relative to the S&P 500, which has a weighted price to earnings ratio of 22.7. One company that continues to appear in headlines to supposedly bring death to Oracle's software dominance is Salesforce (CRM). Salesforce is the shiny, beaming, and promising competitor to Oracle that is transforming the cloud computing space. Salesforce has grown revenues 25% year over year since 2013 after all, while Oracle's revenues have remained stagnant over the same time period. Despite these sexy numbers from Salesforce, there is more to the picture that makes Oracle an attractive investment opportunity.

Don't let yourself think that Salesforce is marching all over the cloud computing space. Oracle has a $6-billion cloud computing business that isn't showing any signs of sluggishness. In the Q2 2018 earnings conference call, Oracle CEO Safra Catz sees growth in cloud revenue from Saas, PaaS, and IaaS to be between 21% to 25%, keeping right on pace with Salesforce. These estimates are not far reaching as Oracle has proven strong growth in the cloud computing space so far, as seen in the figure below.

Success in Traditional Business Operations

It's clear that Oracle is exhibiting strong development and growth within the cloud computing space, but Oracle's traditional business operations are still growing at a healthy clip, and Oracle's management team has a positive outlook for these segments that still make up the majority of Oracle's revenues.

In Quarter 3, despite some decline in the legacy hosting business, Oracle posted impressive growth across business analytics, data integration, and storage infrastructure, ending Quarter 3 with total revenue growth of 6% and EPS growth of 14%. Platform and infrastructure revenues were up 20% in Quarter 3. Co-CEO Mark Hurd expressed confidence in the future growth of both Oracle's cloud and traditional businesses moving forward in 2018, and shared some key partners that Oracle secured in the tail end of 2017. In Oracle's traditional business operations including platform and infrastructure, Oracle secured business from Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), CVS (NYSE:CVS), Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), the U.S. Census Bureau, and several others.

Amazon Runs on Oracle Databases Despite Having Developed Proprietary Redshift Platform

While this is not a key reason to jump on Oracle's shares, it's signifying of Oracle's domination in the space despite new competition from Salesforce, Amazon (AMZN) and Workday (WDAY). Amazon is a top competitor to Oracle in the IaaS business, yet chooses to use Oracle's databse versus its own Redshift platform. Larry Ellison said Amazon paid Oracle $50 million last quarter to use Oracle's database platform to run its operations. Companies are not moving off from Oracle and even the companies trying to directly compete with Oracle are still buying and investing in Oracle's technology.

Oracle has rolled out the Oracle Autonomous Database, which Ellison claims is five times cheaper for businesses to use than Amazon Redshift. Ellison is so confident in his company's ability to save his customers money that he claimed Oracle will be providing database customers with written service level agreements that guarantee to current Amazon database customers that the Oracle platform will reduce their database costs by at least 50%.

An example of the cost effective solutions offered on the Oracle Autonomous Database

It is said to be 10 times faster than Amazon's Redshift and at least half the cost. And the "Autonomous" isn't just a buzz-word Oracle is throwing in. The database will be self-driving, self-scaling, and self-repairing. With automatically applying security updates and technology patches, resizing compute and storage, and unplanned downtime estimated to be just 30 minutes per year, Oracle believes they have a revolutionary product to bring to the market.

Investors may have called Oracle's technology a dinosaur, but the tech giant is making strides to stay ahead of the competition. Oracle has a bright future ahead in the cloud business and could continue to eat up market share from its ambitious competitors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.