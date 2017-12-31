What Went Wrong For Shire In 2017 And Why 2018 Will Be Different

2017 hasn't been a stellar year for Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) with the stock trading at its lowest valuation in five years and underperforming the SXDP Index by more than 2,000 bps.

Investors have lost faith in the management's abilities to transform Shire into a biotech specialized in "Orphan Diseases," as a result of a massive negative earnings revision seen in 2017.

In detail, 2018 consensus EPS has been lowered by 10% from around $5.95 to around $5.34 during the last 12 months, mainly as a consequence of the unfavorable federal court decision on the patent protection for Lialda and the excellent clinical results showed by Hemlibra in haemophilia.

Source: Bloomberg

Despite that, I like the company's long-term strategy and its business model, and I think Shire is strongly poised to outperform from the current valuation of 9.8x 2018 P/E for a couple of reasons:

Estimates for 2018 seem reasonable, looking for 4% sales growth and 7% EPS growth and recognizing the pressure that Shire will face on a few growth drivers. To explain my view, I started with consensus revenue for 2017 and then applied reasonable sales growth assumptions to take into account the dynamics of Shire's major franchises over the next 12 months.

Source: Author's valuation model

Applying 6% sales growth to Shire’s Neuroscience division, -10% growth to Internal Medicine Unit, 0% growth to Genetic Disease franchise and 5% growth to Legacy Baxalta, I estimated $15.6B of sales for SHPG in 2018, approximately in line with consensus.

The main assumptions behind these estimates are:

In Shire’s Internal Medicine, the company will suffer from the competition of Zydus and Teva on Lialda. I assume that Lialda sales will decrease 60% YoY, which equates to around $ 300M of sales lost in 2018. I assume strong growth for the Neuroscience business (i.e. 6%) as a result of a healthy volume dynamics and a stable pricing environment for Vyvanse and Mydayis. Shire's management also will announce in 2018 their decision about a potential spinoff or sale of the Neuroscience franchise and it could be a positive catalyst for the stock. I am also assuming around $500M of sales for Xiidra, with Shire still suffering from the lack of coverage in the Part D segment of the dry eye market. I also believe that Xiidra could be negatively impacted by a potential generics competition on Restasis, which could put pressure on the pricing in this space. In the Genetic Disease division, the company will suffer from the competition of Haegarda on Cinryze and Firazyr, which will compensate the strong performance of the rare disease brands as Replagal, Vpriv and Elaprase. Lastly, I assume 5% growth for the Legacy Baxalta, driven by a double-digit growth of the Immunoglobulins business, which will more than compensate a weak outlook for the haemophilia franchise, which will be impacted by the competition on Hemlibra in the inhibitor segment.

To translate my top line expectations into earnings estimate, I assumed 39.5% of core operating margin (up 250 bps YoY thanks to the synergies from the integration of Baxalta) and a 16% tax rate, so I estimated a non-GAAP EPS per ADS of $16.20, which is 1% above consensus.

In few words, I believe that 2018 Street expectations are reasonable for Shire.

At 9.8x 2018 EPS, shares trades at the low end of the diversified biopharma group, despite a highly attractive portfolio of assets. If the company will re-rate to its historical average P/E valuation of 15x P/E, there is more than 50% of upside from the current level.

Source: Bloomberg

Shire could benefit from an underappreciated pipeline with at least five assets with >$500 mln peak sales in Phase II/III. In particular, there will be four key pipeline catalysts over the next 24 months:

In Q2 2018, Shire will report Phase III results for SHP640, its drug for conjunctivitis. In Q2 2019, Shire will report Phase III results for SHP620, its drug for CMV in transplant patients. In late 2019, Shire will report Phase III results for SHP647, its MAdCAM-1 MAb for Ulcerative Colitis. In late 2019, Shire will report Phase III results for SHP621, its oral budesonide for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

The market is assigning limited value to these products, so any positive news could be the catalyst for a re-rating of Shire.

During 2018, Shire will use the strong free cash flow generation to pay down debt, targeting around 2x net debt/EBITDA by the end of 2018. This will allow the company to pursue further bolt-on acquisitions in 2019 to strengthen the pipeline.

Shire has recently appointed few new key members of the management team, which could help to restore the confidence of investors. In details, Shire announced the appointments of a new CFO, Thomas Dittrich, a new Head of R&D, Andreas Busch, and a new Head of IR, Cristoph Brackmann.

In summary, with solid management execution and some wild cards in the pipeline, I believe Shire is poised to outperform over the next 12 months.