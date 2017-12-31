Precious Metals Stock Performance And Recommendations Update

Of my 11 stock selections for the past year, eight ended in positive territory and six of these outperformed the S&P 500 despite the latter's record breaking performance.

What a difference a few days can make in stock price performance. The tabulation of my precious metals stock picks posted here less than a week ago has been recalculated with the year end prices. These were well short of my price targets for the year – primarily because gold and, particularly, silver did not perform as I expected, but several of the stock picked this time last year made decent additional gains over the Christmas holiday and the trading days between then and the New Year as did the gold and silver prices themselves.

Of my eleven precious metals stock recommendations of this time last year, no less than eight ended the year in positive territory, and six of these provided better gains than the S&P 500, some substantially so, despite the latter setting new records throughout the year as continuously highlighted by the media. So investment in the right precious metals stocks would have paid off well, even though the gold price itself fell short of the S&P Index gains.

2017 Recommended Precious Metals Stocks – 2017 performance updated

Stock Price 2nd/3rd Jan 2017 Price end 2017 % Change Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) 16.37 14.47 -11.6% Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) 34.63 37.52 +7.4% Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) 14.05 12.77 -9.1% Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) 3.23 4.30 +33.1% Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) 79.01 98.89 +25.2% Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) 13.78 18.86 +36.9% Hecla (NYSE: HL) 5.50 3.97 -27.8% Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) 60.87 79.95 +31.3% Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) 19.82 22.13 +11.7% Royal Gold (NYSE: RGLD) 64.63 82.12 +27.1% Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ: SAND) 4.16 4.99 +20.0% S&P 500 2257.83 2673.61 +18.4% Gold Price 1,157.34 1302.50 +12.5% Silver Price 16.30 16.91 +3.7%

Of the negative performers, Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX), Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) and Hecla (NYSE: HL), the latter performed worst of all being down over 27% over the year, but, perhaps controversially that is the only one of the three underperformers I am recommending again this year, largely because it was due to a single issue – the nine-month (so far) strike at the company’s Lucky Friday silver mine in Idaho - which was largely responsible for its dire performance in 2017. We feel that Barrick and Goldcorp’s poor year earnings were more deep seated, while we expect the Hecla strike to be resolved and the stock price to recover accordingly.

While I stand by my actual stock picks for 2018 (See: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium - Price And Stock Forecasts/Recommendations For 2018), my price targets perhaps should be a little higher. Still, if the metal price patterns of the past two years are repeated, peak prices may be reached around the middle of the year rather than at the year end. Thus I would recommend reviewing prices at around the time of the U.S. Independence Day holiday and perhaps taking some profits then assuming metal and stock prices have risen as expected.

To recap, most of my precious metals stock selections for 2018 are the same as those for 2017 with the exception of Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) and Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) which have been dropped off the list and been replaced by Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM) and Sibanye Gold (NYSE: SBGL). I consider all my picks to be investments in companies with sufficient in-depth strength to survive a precious metals price crash. Most are dividend payers too so will at least generate some income regardless.

Should gold and silver perform well there are plenty of others which should benefit accordingly like Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC), Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) among the gold majors, Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) is an aggressive gold royalty company which should do well in a rising gold price environment, and while we have removed ABX and GG from our prime recommendations both should also do OK in a rising precious metals price scenario.

There are also a host of mid-tier precious metals stocks and juniors which could leapfrog my selections in terms of percentage price gains, but most of these are also fraught with downside risk if prices disappoint as they did in 2017 after a solid start. Smaller producers can be more vulnerable too to technical and labor relations issues.

