Dissecting The 'Biggest Tax Cut In History'

“Our new Constitution is now established, and has an appearance that promises permanency; but in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” - Benjamin Franklin

Some of you may recognize the summary questions as the Rotary Four-Way Test. This tax bill fails on all counts, but the worst part is that it is setting us up for failure primarily because it will do exactly what the promoters wanted it to do: redistribute wealth. That is not a political statement but a fact.

Why would the GOP who fought the previous administration on every spending issue enact, single-handedly, a tax plan that will explode the deficit and do little for economic growth? It is also being implemented at the worst possible stage of the economy: nearly a decade of slow but steady economic growth and a stock market that is over-valued by any standard imaginable.

When did the current market rally begin? the night before the election when it was slammed in the overnight session then bounced back and closed sharply higher at the end. It has then climbed with no relevant correction ever since putting not only p/e ratios but the PEG (p/e to growth rate), at absurd levels - unless one believes that trees really do grow to the sky.

Consider this 2014 article on Robert Schiller: Robert Shiller Actually Has A Solution For Exploding US Inequality

Schiller was right on the stock market, his first call, and then on the mortgage crisis which nearly brought the world to it's knees and would have without our own Federal Reserve that Congress has so much contempt for. In a televised debate between Schiller and three mortgage professionals they tried to make him look the fool, but since he had already been there once, he didn't react but merely sat silently with a slight grin on his face.

This tax plan will widen the wealth gap in two ways: first, those at the bottom end of the scale already spend 100% plus of their income and when they see less withholding it will either reduce the amount they have to borrow (credit cards) or make a meaningless contribution to the economy - in the long run at least, and secondly, by limiting the state tax deduction to $10,000, they hope it will cause wealthy individuals to pressure states to decrease spending. Many, of whom I am one, believed this was aimed at the blue states with the highest taxes, but in fact it is aimed at forcing all states to cut budgets which will more than offset the tax benefits to the lower income groups and could ultimately cause a recession while the wealth gap continues to widen.

Without benefit of open discussion or advice from tax professionals and against all but one tax policy institute, Congress followed the directives of the Trump administration with no cost/benefit analysis, including the Mnuchin-led Treasury which spent months and promised a detailed analysis which fit on one page of just 475 words.

There were no hearings, open meetings, or floor discussion of any part of this act producing a seriously flawed act, which should be renamed the "2017 Tax Preparers and Accountants Full Employment Act"! Meanwhile, Congress did not appropriate funds for more agents to audit returns which will likely result in instances of tax fraud and has given the IRS just five days to change the payroll tax deductions.

This is not entirely a Republican problem. When the Democrats controlled the Senate they enacted the 51 vote majority rule, due to the 'do-nothing' Republicans, whether right or wrong, eliminating the need for collaboration and compromise, and to even get that simple majority, pandering to Senators.

Despite claims by Trump and his party (even though he never was a Republican), this is not the biggest tax cut in history, David Stockman in an article posted on Seeking Alpha, Hysteresis In The C-Suite - Why The GOP Tax Bill Won't Stimulate 'Growth' (Part 3) points out that it is “one-tenth of the size of the 1981 Reagan tax cut”. That tax cut had to be reversed as the positive supply-side effects promised did not materialize and the deficit increased until it forced Reagan to raise taxes. This act may well prove to be the second largest transfer of wealth in our history, the first being the Bush 43 tax cuts, enacted after we started two unwise wars, which continue to this day, making them the longest in our nation’s history. History also shows the ‘guns and butter’ tax cuts of Johnson during the Viet Nam war , increased inflation and of course the federal deficit.

The purpose of tax cuts, other than for the lower income classes, is to encourage economic growth. This act falls way short of doing that. First, corporations received a tax cut which is good for smaller companies but not enough to do much for the overall economy, while the Fortune 250 corporations who were already paying an average 19% will get little incentive from this act. Furthermore, at least ten of the largest corporations, including General Electric (GE), paid no tax from 2009-2017, while some like XCEL Energy (OTCPK:XCEL), had a negative tax rate due to subsidies…ah the subsidies. Not addressed here but should be a topic of further discussion.

This brings up another flaw in the act: there is no reason for corporations to do anything other than business as usual. Is a company that has moved its ‘tax headquarters’ (which should have been disallowed years ago), going to move it back and pay a higher rate? Take the case of Ireland with a 12% rate. Not only would that double their tax, but Ireland, as a member of the EU, provides access to the labor pool of all Europe at a time when our government is trying to make it more difficult to ‘import’ skilled employees. This flaw is in addition to the CEO meeting where Gary Cohn asked if they planned to raise salaries for their employees. Out of more than 100, perhaps five hands went up. You can bet however, that the CEO and other top officers will get increased compensation if it increases profits, possibly along with already-overpaid board members who are already beholding to the CEO.

Rather than increase the likelihood of a continued rally, Congress has now set up the probability of a major correction at the least and new bear market at worst. Who would be impacted most by this? The middle class, who through their tax-deferred retirement accounts hold the most stocks. The incredible growth in ETF's, which as a group have concentrated holdings in the largest companies, will exacerbate a downturn as investors bail out of them. It is much easier and faster to sell those than individual holdings on a large scale yet all stocks will be affected. That is why I believe in income producing securities such as REITS, and preferreds, over investing in individual stocks at this juncture.

Consider this chart on Margin borrowing overlaid with the S&P 500: https://www.advisorperspectives.com/dshort/updates/2017/12/27/a-look-at-nyse-margin-debt-and-the-market

Currently it stands at about $600B, up from $450B in mid-2016, that being down from $520B early that year. In 2007, the prior market peak it stood at around $425B! Going back to 2000 it stood at 425B then plunged to $225B following a rally that had run from 1995 when borrowings were just $150B. Margin borrowing is hot money and in hands of speculators not investors which is why it is so powerful. What happens the first time these borrowers feel uncomfortable or see even a big correction? They add to the decline magnifying both the fall and the duration of the bear market. History does repeat itself.

I accept that I have been wrong in terms of relative performance but feel that in the end I will be better off. IF, I had only stuck with the S&P 500 and now implemented this strategy I think i would have done it right. In the end, income received is the only store of consistent value in stocks.

In conclusion, don’t fool yourself into thinking of this as tax reform, it was designed for special interest groups, which now include major donors to politicians who shall remain nameless. This will not and cannot change unless Citizens United is repealed by the Supreme Court which incorrectly ruled a corporation as an individual. Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Conner summed it up best, after hearing of the decision, “where in the Constitution does it say that a corporation is an individual?” Recall that she was appointed by Reagan. For legal purposes they are considered ‘one’ but since they cannot vote, they should not be able to affect the outcome of our elections. More importantly, it is the CEO who determines where the funds go and that can be vastly different than the goals of the shareholders, certainly not all the shareholders.

