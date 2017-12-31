Alaska Air: Set For Takeoff

Based on a superior route performance in the past year, I expect a dividend increase in the coming quarters as payout remains under 8% of operating cash flows with minimal cash expenses.

Shareholder value for Alaska Air is superior in the airline industry and allowed passive income seekers to enjoy waiting for the company's route expansion.

I believe the issues that caused this underperformance are fading away and that the company has substantial upside ahead following changes in travel habits.

Alaska Air has not participated in the industry-wide rally even though they expect one of the highest growth rates.

#7: Alaska Air

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc., Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon and operate in major air hubs in the western and eastern US.

Investment Thesis

As major airliners have enjoyed the fruits of higher travel spending habits alongside cheaper fairs and increased revenues, Alaska Air has underperformed other airlines as woes regarding the integration of their merger with Virgin America and their organic expansion efforts came into question. As most major airlines have risen substantially in 2017, Alaska Air lost over 17% of their value in the past fiscal year.

However, as the integration of Virgin America and the administrative consolidation that followed is proving fruitful as sales expand high single digit, net income headwinds seize to effect EPS and revenue per mile increases with new organic growth measures like route expansion and pricing effectiveness.

As the company pays a high (for the industry) yield as passive income, I believe Alaska Air will outperform peers with their potential for expansion as other remain saturated and the broader market as air travel continues to tick up over the next several years following favorable population changes and spending habits change to favor air travel for vacation.

Growing Routes

As the number one focus of the company is growing its route presence to remain competitive within an industry with a growing customer count, Alaska Air has both grown its organic routes both from Alaska's Anchorage and its presence in the western US. It's merger with Virgin America allowed the company to significantly expand its western and eastern US routes to allow for a competitive market share gain within the industry.

Organic growth consists of expanding its routes from Anchorage outwards through its hubs in Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles to allow for a better capitalization on the increase in overall flight activity in the wester US and onward to South America. This resulted in higher organic RPM (revenue passenger miles), growing 6.9%, trailing the full year growth rate.

Inorganic growth comes from their merger with Virgin America which added significant route presence from the western US to the eastern US including enhanced offerings to Boston, New York, Washington DC, Philadelphia and Miami. These routes not only expand their layover options for under-traveled flights but tap into a region where thousands of flight leave and arrive every day with major international and domestic airports allowing for customers to reach their international flights from the western US.

Growth

As a result of both the company's organic growth measures and their M&A synergies from Virgin America, sales are expected to grow almost 35% in 2017 and are expected to remain on the high end of single digit growth over the coming years. Even without the merger with Virgin America, the company was exhibiting mid-high single digit sales growth over the last several years, slightly higher than competitors which ranged from a decline of 2% to a gain of 4%, respectively.

Although sales have risen nicely over the past several years and are expected to remain fairly high in the coming ones, the company's net income has risen dramatically given the company's emphasis on cost controls and pricing initiatives as part of their organic growth efforts alongside new routes and closing down underperforming ones, including their regional flights.

After net income has risen substantially faster than sales over the past several years, the company's integration expenses and pricing pressures from low cost competitors have taken a slight toll on EPS growth, which is expected to slow in the coming years until stabilizing as the integration of Virgin America regains costs effective and sales continue to grow at a high pace.

Debt Sustainability

As the company took on the debt of Virgin America and additional debt to finance some new route expansion and plane orders, the company is expected to pay back roughly $400 million annually through 2020 on their nearly $3 billion in long term debt.

As for sustainability, alongside the company's debt repayments, the company pays interest expense to the sum of roughly $25 million annually alongside a dividend (discussed more later) to the sum of $147 million for the year.

As the company is expected to generate well over $2 billion in operating cash flow for the year, these expenses are easily sustainable for the long run even if further organic route expansion forces the company to double their debt and interest expense payments.

Shareholder Value

Alaska Air Group currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.30, resulting in an annual yield of 1.63%, out-paying all competitors excluding Delta (DAL). This allows for a nice passive income environment with a 17.8% payout of EPS and just over 7% operating cash flow payment expected in fiscal 2017.

This will allow, I believe, the company to increase their dividend in the upcoming quarter still conserving cash to pay back its debt, expand its routes and upgrade its planes alongside wage increases and pilot negotiations, a path the entire industry is heading on.

Alongside the potential dividend increase, the company's 2015 $1 billion share repurchase program can become a key factor for a continued use of cash as it previously resulted in an increase to the company's EPS. A further expansion of the program is highly likely once the integration of the two companies is complete and PRASM is back on track with expanded routes.

Investment Conclusion

As the company is set to continue and expand its offerings and remain price competitive, its share price has trailed other major airlines on behalf of temporary woes. This allows for a very good long term entry point as the consolidation merger with Virgin America created the 5th largest US airlines servicing major airports on the west and east coasts of the US.

The passive income the company provides, out-paying most peers, allows for a nice positioning into 2018 as the company pays out a very low percent of both EPS and operating cash flow and warrants an increase after a fairly good year where RPM rose and PRASM woes outperformed peers.

As the overall use of airlines and travel continues to increase with more affordable tickets and a change in consumer spending habits when it comes to vacationing in the US, I expect Alaska Air Group to outperform the broader market and their superior yield and expansion opportunities will allow them to outperform some of the bigger players in the field like American Airlines (AAL), Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines (LUV), United Continental Holdings (UAL) and others.

