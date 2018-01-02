Energy Fourth Quarter Review And The Outlook For Q1 2018

The energy sector posted gains during the fourth quarter of 2017, but natural gas and ethanol continued to be losers when it comes to the energy commodities that trade on U.S. futures exchanges.

In 2014, the energy composite fell by 36.59% due to the swoon in crude oil, petroleum product, and natural gas prices. A composite of energy commodities fell 25.14% in 2015 making it the worst performing sector of the year.

The energy sector finished 2016 an incredible 42.57% higher than it was on December 31, 2015. In Q1, the sector declined by 5.35% as prices corrected to the downside. In Q2, the sector fell another 7.61%, but in Q3 it turned around and was 9.29% higher. In Q4, energy commodities posted a 7.78% gain for the three-month period that came to an end on Friday, December 29. The gain in Q4 caused the sector to move 3.35% higher in 2017. Energy markets recovered as the dollar moved to the downside, and worldwide demand increased. Buying in industrial commodities over the second half of the year lifted prices. OPEC extended production cuts to the end of 2018 on November 30, which provided support for the world’s most ubiquitous energy commodity.

Crude Oil Review

The OPEC production cut at the end of November 2016 and the election of an energy-friendly administration in the United States supported gains in crude oil last year. However, as prices moved above the $50 per barrel level, shale output in the United States increased, and hedging activity grew as producers locked in future prices above production cost levels. On May 25, OPEC extended their quotas until the end of the first quarter of 2018. The market was disappointed that there were no further cuts and the price fell below $50 per barrel and to the lows of the year on June 21 at $42.05 on the active month NYMEX August futures contract. The low was only 15 cents below critical support and when crude oil proceeded to rebound from the 2017 low the technical violation of the November lows turned out to be a false break to the downside. However, the price of crude oil came roaring back over the second half of the year and rose to a new high above the January 2017 peak in November leading up to the OPEC meeting. When the cartel extended production cuts to the end of 2018 on November 30, the price of crude oil continued to climb. A pipeline explosion in Libya during the final week of the year caused the price of February NYMEX crude oil to probe above the $60 per barrel level for the first time since June 2015.

NYMEX light sweet crude oil was down 30.47% in 2015 after falling by 43.31% in 2014. In 2016, oil gained 45.03% on the year. In Q1 the futures contract that represents West Texas Intermediate crude oil moved 5.81% lower, and in Q2 it dropped another 9.01%. However, in Q3 nearby WTI crude oil futures posted a 12.23% gain. At the end of Q3, NYMEX WTI light sweet crude was down 3.82% for 2017, but it rebounded in Q4 by 16.93% and settled on December 29 at $60.42 per barrel on the February futures contract.

After the marginal break to the downside at the end of Q2, NYMEX crude oil worked its way to the upside. The range for the first nine months of the year was from $42.05 on the lows to $60.51 per barrel on the highs. Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates the $18.46 range of trading in 2017. WTI crude oil spent the majority of the time over the first two quarters of the year above the $50 per barrel level on nearby NYMEX futures which was a sweet spot for the energy commodity. $50 is half the price oil was in June 2014, and it is almost double the level that traded when NYMEX futures hit the lowest price since 2003 at $26.05 in February 2016. Therefore, $50 was a price that satisfied consumers and producers. Crude oil production in the United States rose quickly as the price moved to the $50 per barrel level.

Fewer regulations under the Trump administration and a more favorable corporate tax policy have improved the economics for U.S. producers, and the American oil industry has become a significant exporter of crude oil in the future. U.S. production could rise to above the 10 million barrels per day level in 2018 making the U.S. a competitor with the Saudis and Russians for the world’s leading oil producer. The U.S. is now the world’s swing producer of the energy commodity. When the price declines, shale output will decline, and the U.S. will import cheaper oil from abroad. However, when the price rises, American shale production will flow, and the U.S. will compete with other world producers to supply the energy commodity around the globe, and even to the Chinese.

One of the reasons for the ascent of crude oil’s price over recent months has been a steady improvement in the global economy. A combination of optimism and economic growth have increased demand for the energy commodity. Another reason for strength in the price of crude oil has been the growing tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran. While both are members of OPEC, they are nations at war in the region.

The three dominant oil producers in the world are the Saudis, Russians, and the United States. It is in the best interest of all three nations for the oil price to remain above the $50 per barrel level. At that price, the Russians receive a stable revenue flow, U.S. production can flourish, and the Saudis can eventually cash in on their crown jewel, Aramco (Private:ARMCO).

While the Korean Peninsula remains the flashpoint for potential conflict in the world, the Middle East is a region that always has the potential for issues. Any increase in tension in the Middle East is likely to quickly impact the price of crude oil. The proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Yemen continued to escalate during Q4.

Meanwhile, over Q4, oil inventories have been falling, and oil product stocks have been rising to meet seasonal demand. However, crude oil product prices were strong, contributing to the price appreciation in the oil market.

Brent crude oil fell 34.97% in 2015, and in 2016 it rallied by 49.87%. In Q1, Brent moved 3.96% lower, and it outperformed WTI NYMEX crude oil. In Q2, Brent crude was 9.11% lower, but in Q3 the Brent benchmark price moved 17.63% higher, outperforming WTI oil and Brent. In Q4, Brent rose by 16.56%, marginally underperforming WTI. February Brent futures closed on December 29 at $66.87 per barrel. Brent's premium to WTI rose to the $6.43 per barrel basis - the March contracts up $0.73 per barrel over the three-month period. The Brent premium traded to the highest level since May 2015 at $7.35 per barrel on December 12.

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and is the benchmark pricing mechanism for crude oil. The dollar index moved 1.14% lower in Q4, and was 10.23% lower in 2017 which was likely a supportive factor for the price of crude oil during the past three months and throughout the year.

Oil Products Review

Oil products often reflect periods of seasonal demand, but they also provide significant clues about the price direction of crude oil which is the critical input when it comes to refining. RBOB gasoline tends to rally in the spring and summer, and heating oil or distillates tend to do best during late fall and winter. Over the course of the final three months of 2017, oil products continued to outperform the price of raw crude oil. Increasing demand because of solid economic growth caused the demand for petroleum products to rise. Gasoline and heating oil futures posted gains during the fourth quarter of 2017. Gasoline was down by 13.66% in 2015 but rallied by 31.70% in 2016. In Q1, gasoline posted a 1.79% gain and it Q2 it dropped by 11.16%. In Q3 gasoline futures on NYMEX moved 4.97% higher even though the driving season, the time of peak demand, ended at the beginning of September. In Q4, which is typically the period of weak demand for gasoline, NYMEX futures moved 13.01% higher. Gasoline futures finished 2017 with a gain of 7.28% for the year.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, gasoline has traded in a range of $1.3902 per gallon to $2.1705 on active month NYMEX gasoline futures during 2017. Gasoline prices have been a supportive factor for the price of crude oil and a sign of a strong economy. Nearby futures closed on December 29, 2017, at $1.7958 per gallon wholesale.

Heating oil was down by 38.71% in 2015 but rallied 53.88% higher in 2016. In Q1 heating oil futures fell by 8.89% and added another 5.88% on the downside in Q2. However, in Q3, heating oil futures on NYMEX were the best-performing commodity, posting a 21.94% gain as declining distillate inventories came at a time when the market for heating oil was moving into its peak season. In Q4, heating oil and distillate continued their bullish price trajectory and finished the final quarter of the year with a 14.35% gain. The oil product has moved 19.58% higher in 2017. Heating oil futures are also a proxy for diesel and jet fuel as the oil products are all distillates and have similar characteristics. Heating oil futures have some seasonal features, but less than gasoline as jet, diesel, and other distillates are year-round fuels. Source: CQG

Unlike gasoline, we did not see a sharp spike to the upside in heating oil futures following Hurricane Harvey. However, the weekly heating oil chart shows a constructive and positive trend since early 2016. Heating oil took off to the upside starting in late June and has not looked back. Heating oil futures were trading at the highest level since February 2015 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. Additionally, the price traded to a high of $2.0839 on December 29, which was above the May 2015 high at $2.0572 per gallon. February heating oil futures closed on December 29 at $2.0681 per gallon wholesale. Heating oil traded in a range from $1.3540 to $2.0839 per gallon in 2017 and closed the fourth quarter close to the highs, just as the oil product did at the end of the third quarter.

Crack Spreads Review

Crack spreads moved higher in Q4 and reflected seasonal trends. In Q1, the gasoline crack moved 27.37% higher. In 2016, the processing spread was down only 0.06%. In Q2, increasing supplies led to a loss of 16.59% in the gasoline crack spread, and in Q3 as the effects of Hurricane Harvey hit the gasoline market as it moved out of peak season, but despite increase volatility, the gasoline crack moved 12.85% lower. In Q4, the gasoline crack moved 1.59% lower as gasoline slightly underperformed crude oil during the offseason. The gasoline processing spread was 8.88% lower in 2017.

The heating oil refining spread closed Q4 at $26.44 per barrel and has been moving steadily higher since early 2016. The heating oil crack spread had been under pressure since 2013, but the price action in 2016 and 2017 broke the pattern of lower highs. The processing spread between crude oil and distillates traded at the highest level since March 2015 during Q3 and finished the year not far from that peak. Crack spreads are real-time indicators for the profitability of those companies that turn raw crude into oil products. Volatility in gasoline and heating oil crack spreads directly impacts earnings of those companies involved in refining oil.

Natural Gas Review

The price of natural gas dropped 32.88% in 2014 and was down 19.11% in 2015. In March of 2016, the price of the volatile energy commodity fell to the lowest level since 1998 at $1.611 per MMBtu. However, in a reversal of fortune natural gas exploded higher and posted a 60.21% gain in 2016. In 2017, gravity took the price of the energy commodity back down as bearish sentiment and ample supplies weighed on the natural gas futures market throughout the year. In Q1 the nearby NYMEX natural gas futures dropped 14.85%, but the loss was the result of the lofty level the energy commodity closed at on December 31, 2016. In Q2, natural gas shed another 4.8%, and in Q3 the energy commodity fell another 0.86%. In Q4, losses accelerated, and natural gas fell just 1.86% making for four straight quarters of losses in 2017. However, natural gas came storming back in the final days of Q4 on cold weather conditions. In 2017, natural gas futures lost a total of 21.13% of their value compared to the end of 2016. Natural gas traded in a range from $2.522 to $3.568 over the course of the year and closed on December 29, at $2.953 per MMBtu on the nearby February futures contract. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price path of natural gas had been bullish since the March 2016 lows. However, there have been periods of extreme volatility over the course of the past year and even within the first and second quarters of 2017. In Q3, the market settled down and nearby natural gas futures traded in a range from $2.7530 to $3.1660. In Q4, the price cracked through the lower end of the trading range even though the market went into the season of peak demand with the lowest level of inventories in three years and then bounced back.

Inventories rose to all-time highs in 2015 when they surpassed 4 trillion cubic feet before the withdrawal season. In November 2016, stockpiles rose to a higher high and a new record at 4.047 tcf. As of December 22, stocks of natural gas stood at 3.332 trillion cubic feet (TCF), 1.8% below last year's level at this time and 2.5% below the five-year average. Even though inventories only peaked at 3.79 tcf in early November, and the weather has been cold over recent days, the price of natural gas futures have been under severe selling pressure.

Critical technical resistance in natural gas is at the $3.994 per MMBtu level, the December 2016 highs and support is at $2.522 the February 21, 2017, lows on the continuous futures contract. It is now the season of peak demand, and price action has looked more like the end of a mild winter. The low price in Q4 came on December 21 at $2.562 per MMBtu and the high during the week of November 13 at $3.231 per MMBtu on the continuous NYMEX futures contract. The high came as the injection season ended with a total of 3.79 tcf in stocks. However, natural gas failed and had not traded above the $3 per MMBtu level since the early days of December, until it moved to $3.008 on the final trading session of 2017.

LNG is a new demand vertical for the energy commodity that will offset some of the vast reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the U.S. and encourage production and exports. Additionally, many coal-fired power plants have switched to natural gas which has increased demand for the energy commodity that burns cleaner than coal. In the immediate future, the path of least resistance for natural gas prices will depend on the weather over coming weeks. However, anyone who has been long the energy commodity since November, like me, knows that the natural gas futures market can be the most challenging and difficult arena in the raw material markets. I continue to be a frustrated bull, but my patience on long positions is limited to the next two to four weeks on current positions. In some ways, I'm hoping the price moves appreciably lower so I can pick up some extreme bargains for the future in the historically volatile natural gas futures market. Meanwhile, the rally at the end of Q4 put me back in the game, but the test for the price of the commodity’s path of least resistance will come in January.

Ethanol

In the US, ethanol is a biofuel - a product of corn. Corn moved lower in Q4 by 1.27%. While gasoline posted a gain of 13.01% in Q4, ethanol moved 12.35% lower over the three-month period. Ethanol underperformed the price of corn and gasoline in Q4. In 2017, gasoline rallied 7.28%, corn was unchanged on the year, and ethanol fell by 17.81%. The price of nearby ethanol futures closed on December 29 at $1.32 per gallon with the price of nearby gasoline futures closing at $1.7958.

Margins for ethanol producers moved lower over the fourth quarter as the price of the output, ethanol, moved lower and the price of the input, corn was down less which is problematic for those companies involved in refining corn into the biofuel when it comes to profitability.

The bottom line on energy

Oil and gas markets are a geopolitical chess game with very high stakes. When it comes to oil, the old status quo where OPEC influence the price of the energy commodity has changed dramatically since 2016. With U.S. output approaching 10 million bpd, it is now the U.S., Russia and Saudi Arabia that will call the shots when it comes to supplies and the cartel has become a toothless tiger. Moreover, technological advances will mean that other cleaner fuels are likely to compete with oil for market share in the years ahead.

When it comes to natural gas, the technological advances in fracking and LNG make the commodity suitable for exportation which has globalized the market. The U.S. and Russia lead the world in production and will compete to supply the energy commodity around the globe via pipelines and the transport of LNG by ocean vessels. At the same time, increasing demand for power-generation will support the demand side of the natural gas equation over the months and years ahead despite massive reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States. Necessity is the mother of invention and the enormous reserves of gas in the U.S. has given birth to a buoyant export market for a liquefied form of the energy commodity and more demand from the power-generation sector.

Another energy commodity to keep an eye on is the coal market. The Obama Administration attempted to put the coal market to sleep, but President Trump is supportive of clean coal production in the U.S. Over recent months the price of coal, like many other energy and industrial commodities, moved higher. Source: Barchart

As the chart of the Coal ETF (KOL) shows, this vehicle that replicates price action in the coal market closed Q2 at $13.24 per share and moved higher to $14.56 at the end of Q3, a rise of 10% over the three-month period. KOL closed Q4 at $15.99 per share, up another 9.8% during the final quarter of 2017. The coal ETF underperformed the NYMEX crude oil futures over the past three months but outperformed the price action in the natural gas market. The energy sector always offers some of the most exciting and profitable opportunities. XOP is an ETF that reflects the total return of an index derived from the oil and gas exploration and production segment of the U.S. market.