3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: January 1, 2018

Happy new year! And welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Odonate begins a pivotal trial in metastatic breast cancer

Company: Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

Therapy: Tesetaxel

Disease: Metastatic breast cancer

News: ODT announced that it has initiated the phase 3 CONTESSA trial to assess the taxane tesetaxel in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of previously treated metastatic breast cancer. The study's primary endpoint is progression-free survival, and patients had to receive a prior anthracycline-based therapy or endocrine therapy.

Looking forward: With a few taxanes available for the treatment of advanced breast cancer, it is a little difficult to see what new ground tesetaxel might make in treatment. However, if successful, this will mark the entry of a new chemotherapeutic agent, to say nothing of the big things in store for ODT if they can reach approval.

This is a positive event for ODT, but I do not recommend a buy on this news alone.

Atara Bio heads into pivotal trials for its cell therapy

Company: Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Therapy: Tabelecleucel

Disease: EBV-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (PTLD)

News: ATRA announced that the FDA has cleared their phase 3 ALLELE and MATCH studies for initiation in EBV-positive PTLD in patients who have undergone hematopoietic stem cell transplant and solid organ transplant, respectively. The studies will evaluate the objective response rate as a primary endpoint.

Looking forward: This is an interesting therapy for an unmet need, and considering that it's an "off-the-shelf" treatment (that is, it does not need to be modified for individual patients), this would have major market implication for ATRA. As it stands, the orphan and breakthrough therapy designations, as well as the relatively small number of enrolled patients, we could be seeing interim results rather quickly.

Overall, I am in agreement with Dr Tran; ATRA now makes for a very interesting investment opportunity, and I think readers would do well to dig deeper, even after the recent near-20% enrichment of the market cap.

Progenics headlines as a priority with the FDA

Company: Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX)

Therapy: Iobenguane-I131

Disease: Pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma

News: PGNX announced that the FDA accepted their new drug application for a pair of rare neuroendocrine tumors, and the agency granted their application priority review status, setting an action date of April 30. The NDA was supported by results from a phase 2b trial, with response rates ranging from 25%-32%, exceeding the prespecified 23% cutoff for improvement over historical controls.

Looking forward: The improvement over the 23% cutoff doesn't seem that high, but this is the benefit of a special protocol assessment with the FDA. PGNX has essentially secured a stronger likelihood of approval because they established with the FDA what should be sufficient efficacy. Considering they met that, this seems like as sure a bet for approval as I've seen.

Overall, given the tepid response from the market on this announcement, this submission and priority review from the FDA would appear to me to be a big opportunity. I'd recommend reading Avisol's more thorough workup and discussion of these results for more information, and do a deeper dive into PGNX.

