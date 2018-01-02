Animal Protein-Meats Fourth Quarter Review And The Outlook For First Quarter 2018

The animal protein or meat sector moved 12.39% higher in Q4 after falling 14.10% in Q3. Meats finished 2017 with an 8.39% gain after falling 8.80% in 2016. Feeder cattle led the sector on the year while all three of the meat futures contracts posted gains. In Q4, animal proteins were the best-performing commodities sector as demand for complex proteins continue to grow on a global basis.

Meats were one of the best-performing commodity sectors for 2014, rallying by 14.44%, but they moved lower in 2015 by 21.97% and 8.8% last year. After two straight years of losses, the hog and cattle markets posted a recovery and finished 2017 with gains.

Live Cattle Review

Live cattle futures moved 11.41% higher in Q4 and finished the year with a 4.74% gain after falling 15.17% in 2016. Active month live cattle futures traded in a range between $1.0315 and $1.3890 per pound during the year and closed 2017 close to the middle of the trading range. Live cattle closed on December 29 at $1.21550 per pound basis the February futures contract.

The population of planet earth now stands at over 7.444 billion people. In Asia, diets have changed as wealth has grown. A traditional rice-based diet now includes more complex proteins, which has increased demand for beef and pork in the region. In 2015 and early 2016, ample supplies of grains lowered the input costs for producing cattle. It takes six pounds of feed for cattle to add each pound of weight. The average weight at the time of slaughter is between 1,200 and 1,400 pounds. Therefore, lower grain or feed prices filtered through and caused the price of live cattle to drop over the course of 2015, and this continued into 2016.

Cattle and all animal protein prices are sensitive to price action in the grain sector as feed prices are a primary input in raising animal protein. Soybeans moved lower by 1.81% in Q4 while corn dropped 1.27% and CBOT wheat posted a loss of 4.66%. During the final three months of the year, grain prices drifted lower on the back of the fifth straight year of bumper crops. In Q3, there was a period of volatility in feed prices as the potential for a drought in the Dakotas and Montana caused prices to rally at the end of June and into July. However, weather conditions improved and grain prices dropped. Ranchers and animal protein producers often have a tough time dealing with volatile feed prices as they panic and buy on or near highs for fear of even higher prices and when the prices come down, they find themselves with feed price commitments that are much higher than market prices.

There is a lot of seasonality of this commodity, but it is highly sensitive to feed costs which are the critical input in raising cattle. Prices tend to peak before the grilling season in the U.S., which is the period between Memorial Day in late May, and Labor Day in early September. In October 2016 cattle fell to lows below $1 per pound and have since recovered. There is some evidence that export demand for U.S. beef has increased because of the weakness in the U.S. dollar against other world currencies that makes the meat more competitive on global markets. In the December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, the USDA said that slaughter rates in the cattle market moved lower and carcass weights were lighter than in previous months which was supportive for the price of beef. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of live cattle futures shows that the market is in neutral territory as the price is in the middle of its trading range for the year.

Feeder Cattle Review

While live cattle futures contracts have a physical delivery mechanism, feeder cattle contracts are cash-settled instruments. Feeder cattle futures tend to attract interest that is more speculative. Feeder cattle outperformed live cattle prices in Q3, but that turned around in Q4 as they fell 4.09% for the three months ending on December 29. Feeder cattle gained 11.92% in 2017 after moving 21.84% lower in 2016. Feeder cattle posted a decline of 23.2% in 2015, but in 2014 they gained 29.65% on the year. Feeder cattle underperformed live cattle in Q4, which was a continuation of the divergence that developed in 2015 and 2016. Over the course of 2017, the range of these contracts is from a low of $1.2050 to a high of $1.6090 per pound. The same fundamentals affecting the live cattle futures are at play in the feeder cattle futures contract. At times the Feeder cattle contract leads the live cattle contract as speculators can push the price of the cash settled contract because of less liquidity when it comes to volume and open interest. January feeder cattle futures closed on December 29, 2017, at $1.4600 per pound close to the middle of its trading range for the year.

Lean Hogs Review

Lean hog futures were a big loser in Q3, and as often happens in the commodities markets they were a big winner in Q4. Lean hog futures posted a 29.85% gain in Q4. In 2017, lean hog prices moved 8.50% to the upside. Lean hogs moved 10.62% higher in 2016. In 2015, lean hogs shed 26.35% of value. Lean hog futures were the worst performer in the animal protein sector in Q1 after being the best performer in Q4 of 2016. They returned to winning the gold medal for performance in Q2 only to give back those gains in Q3, but in Q4 they returned to their position as the best performing meat compare to cattle as the market put lipstick back on the pigs. The range in this market was a low of 54.925 to a high of 90.85 cents per pound over the year.

Hog production is a year-by-year affair. In 2014, the outbreak of PED virus that killed 7 million suckling pigs was an example of the unexpected events that can influence pork prices.

China is the world’s largest pork producer, but at the same time, the nation is the world’s biggest consumer of the meat. China bought the United States’ largest hog producer and processor, Smithfield Foods, in 2013. The next time there is a pork shortage like seen in 2014, a lot of Smithfield’s production could potentially head to China. Given the current administration’s posture on trade with China and other nations around the world, we could see changes when it comes to food supplies raised, grown, and manufactured in the U.S. even when ownership is by foreign entities. Food supplies are a matter of national security interest. The December WASDE report told us that slaughter rates in the hog market declined on a month-on-month basis, but carcass weights were heavier.

Meanwhile, the technical position of the lean hog futures markets at the end of Q3 2017 highlights a bear market that has declined into oversold territory. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, lean hog prices have been recovering since the end of August when the continuous contract traded to a low of 60.55 cents per pound. There is a double bottom on the weekly chart at 66.25 cents in mid-November and mid-December, and the price has recovered to the 70 cents level. Hogs are currently in an uptrend on the weekly chart. Both the daily and weekly charts point to an uptrend as we head into 2018, but on the daily pictorial, the price has been making lower highs since November 1. However, on the final day of trading in Q4, lean hogs broke the pattern of lower highs when they traded up to 72.45 cents, which was above the November 29 peak at 72.25 cents per pound. Source: CQG

The monthly chart of lean hog futures shows that they are in neutral territory, but except for a move down to 40.7 cents in October 2016, hog prices have been making higher lows since 1998 which is likely because of rising global demand for food and protein.

The prospects for animal proteins in Q4

As we move into 2018, the price of cattle and hogs are close to their midpoint levels for the year, which is a positive during the offseason. I expect that volatility in the meat markets will pick up as the 2018 grilling season approaches. Meat prices did not suffer the same bearish price action in October 2017 as they did the previous year and it was likely the declining dollar that fostered export demand and kept prices strong. The low level of the dollar is likely to provide support to prices as demand for exports should continue to be buoyant on price dips. For those who do not venture into the futures markets, ETN vehicles such as the COW or MOO products tend to replicate price action in the animal protein markets.