Berkshire To Score On Any Apple Special Dividend

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has built an equity arsenal of various companies. Famously never having sold a share of Coca-Cola (KO), Mr. Buffett is the preeminent buy-and-hold investor. The Seeking Alpha community has covered Berkshire's top holdings well in fact:

Our work on Apple's (AAPL) finances, in light of the new GOP tax plan, is instructive for large shareholder stakes like Berkshire. Apple currently has approximately 5bn shares outstanding. For more, visit the recent coverage as part of the Cheddar TV / Seeking Alpha partnership.

With over $200bn to potentially be repatriated, after taxes, we are of the mind that Apple will assign 20% of this total, or around $40bn, for a one-time special dividend (similar to Microsoft's (MSFT) $36bn special dividend in 2004). The math indicates roughly $8/share to be issued. The rest is likely to be used for increasing the quarterly dividend, more buy backs and paying down Apple's $100bn in debt. Those hoping for a large acquisition may be left wanting.

Berkshire holds around 135mn shares of Apple. If our prediction of an $8/share dividend hold true, Berkshire stands to reap over $1bn before taxes. Other major shareholders, including Apple senior management like CEO Tim Cook (almost 1mn shares) and institutional ownership like Vanguard also stand to be rewarded handsomely:

Apple already is paying Berkshire, and every other shareholder, $2.52/share every year, yielding 1.47%. That means Berkshire already stands to receive $340mn in dividends in 2018, even without the rumored dividend increase expected to come in April 2018. Add a special dividend on top of this, even if it is smaller than what we expect, Berkshire's buy-and-hold dividend strategy is sure to reap a bonanza.

Conclusion

Berkshire Hathaway, and other institutional shareholders with large ownership stakes in Apple, are poised for a large payday upon a forthcoming special dividend. Every day retail investors like ourselves will also benefit, albeit on a much smaller scale. We believe Berkshire's 2018 will be one of its best in a long time because of the repatriation provision in the new tax bill that will lead many of its equities to issue higher dividends. We encourage investors to keep an eye on Buffett.